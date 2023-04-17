"Hobi hyung" trends as Jungkook arrives in South Korea to send off BTS' j-hope for his military service

On April 17, 2023, BTS' Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport, South Korea to send off his fellow BTS member j-hope for his military service.

BTS’ j-hope confirmed on April 14 via Weverse Live that Jungkook adjusted his overseas schedule to send him off for his mandatory military service. As per Al Jazeera, in South Korea, it is mandatory for every able-bodied male citizen aged between 18-28 to serve in the military for a minimum of 18 months.

As the Euphoria singer arrived in South Korea, fans were delighted to see that the idol had in fact adjusted his schedule to bid adieu to BTS' j-hope. As soon as the news surfaced online, 'Hobi hyung' began trending on social media as Jungkook calls j-hope Hyung, which means big brother in Korea.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK Jungkook coming home early for his Hobi hyung will always be so precious to me 🥹 Jungkook coming home early for his Hobi hyung will always be so precious to me 🥹 https://t.co/0xqYTww5GF

"He came home for his hobi hyung": Fans get emotional on seeing Jungkook's thoughtful gesture

SK POP @SKPopCulture WELCOME HOME



Reportedly, a massive crowd of fans gathered for him at the airport.



(admin may or may not have cried over how cute and tiny he looks 🤧)



xCALVINKLEIN WELCOME HOME #JUNGKOOK trends as #BTS ' maknae returns to South Korea from LA, all bundled up in #CalvinKlein Reportedly, a massive crowd of fans gathered for him at the airport.(admin may or may not have cried over how cute and tiny he looks 🤧) #JUNGKOOK xCALVINKLEIN 📸🐰WELCOME HOME #JUNGKOOK trends as #BTS' maknae returns to South Korea from LA, all bundled up in #CalvinKlein 🫶Reportedly, a massive crowd of fans gathered for him at the airport. (admin may or may not have cried over how cute and tiny he looks 🤧)#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/TALRBwayEo

As the idol is back in South Korea to send BTS' j-hope off for his military service, fans cannot control their emotions. Netizens love seeing how close the BTS members are and took to social media to react to the idol's arrival in South Korea.

◡̈ @taebokkiii Jungkook arrived back to seoul korea. He came home for his hobi hyung 🤍 Jungkook arrived back to seoul korea. He came home for his hobi hyung 🤍 https://t.co/a3XWBOOTyd

Jennifer Mean⁷ @JenniferMean Welcome back home Jungkook! You already know he came back to send off his Hobi hyung. Hoseok was right, he raised him well. I love how close BTS are to one another. It’s more than just work. Welcome back home Jungkook! You already know he came back to send off his Hobi hyung. Hoseok was right, he raised him well. I love how close BTS are to one another. It’s more than just work. https://t.co/oHjHQUgvGK

Doina💜JK💜 @DoinaElena11 Love you JK @taebokkiii The love between brothers is great. He kept his promise. Welcome home my starLove you JK @taebokkiii The love between brothers is great. He kept his promise. Welcome home my star💜Love you JK💜 https://t.co/IaeAgrvS84

HOBI JIN @KhadijahShaik12 Jungkook who cam Today to send off his Hobi Hyung

Had really touched my heart because he adjusted his schedule to send his Hobi Hyung Jungkook who cam Today to send off his Hobi HyungHad really touched my heart because he adjusted his schedule to send his Hobi Hyung https://t.co/TwsCp369Ii

j @kookieshive remember when baby jungkook cried and begged his hobi hyung not to leave bts. now he’s about to send him off, leaving him for a while. oh i can only imagine the heaviness and pain remember when baby jungkook cried and begged his hobi hyung not to leave bts. now he’s about to send him off, leaving him for a while. oh i can only imagine the heaviness and pain 😭

The Euphoria singer arrived in a Calvin Klein outfit, smiling and waving at fans. He also bowed in front of reporters, showing the utmost sign of respect amidst the crowd of fans who gathered to click pictures of him. Fans were elated to see him showcasing his new hairstyle and stated that they did not recognize him.

ﾐ ♡ ﾐ @ayjk97 Knetizens talking about Jungkook’s latest appearance at the airport

- “He’s so cute when he’s wearing a beanie, his clothes are so pretty”

- “His eyes are so pretty”

-“Well, I almost didn’t recognize him because he cut his bangs!!”

-“His eyes are smiling he is really pretty” Knetizens talking about Jungkook’s latest appearance at the airport - “He’s so cute when he’s wearing a beanie, his clothes are so pretty”- “His eyes are so pretty”-“Well, I almost didn’t recognize him because he cut his bangs!!”-“His eyes are smiling he is really pretty” https://t.co/abS6bA9q7Z

star⁹⁷ @stargguck Jungkook reactions to the fans who were waiting for him shows how humble genuine and respectful he is. He bowed 90° to everyone there and made finger and hand hearts as he walking at the airport. He's so precious, I love him so much 🤍



WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK Jungkook reactions to the fans who were waiting for him shows how humble genuine and respectful he is. He bowed 90° to everyone there and made finger and hand hearts as he walking at the airport. He's so precious, I love him so much 🤍WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK https://t.co/gYa4myxSb3

It’s LittleBear🐻 D-Day 🍇💜 @littlebear_0598 Finally Jungkook come home to meet his Hobi hyung Finally Jungkook come home to meet his Hobi hyung 😭 https://t.co/6ENLuqFlCC

In his recent Weverse Live, BTS’ j-hope shared several details before his enlistment. He referred to Jungkook as his child and was touched when he adjusted his schedule to send him off for his mandatory military duty.

He said:

"Something I was moved by and heard from the management team was that Jungkook’s schedule was already filled but he adjusted it for me hearing that, I thought ‘I’ve raised a kid well’ This is just a joke. I was really touched. He adjusted the schedule, saying, ‘I must go when hyung goes.’”

j-hope recently gave fans a glimpse of his buzzcut on Weverse and Instagram. He expressed his love for his fans and promised to return safely.

He is scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023.

Jungkook was recently spotted at Coachella 2023

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate



"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )



(Haha, it’s like wow I… 23.04.16 Jungkook Weverse post:"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )(Haha, it’s like wow I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 23.04.16 Jungkook Weverse post:"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )(Haha, it’s like wow I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/buUYT7GvPW

On April 15, 2023, the Euphoria singer was spotted at Coachella 2023 enjoying a live performance by The Kid LAROI. Soon, photos and videos of him attending the event went viral on social media and he trended in over 100 countries. The idol also took to Weverse to thank and praise his fans for recognizing him at the event.

In his Weverse post, he mentioned that he changed his hairstyle and decided to enjoy the concert quietly but since "ARMYs are incredible," they managed to recognize him. He further stated that their reaction made him feel like a celebrity.

The idol is reportedly working on his solo album. He is rumored to be collaborating with Canadian singer Justin Bieber for his next project and fans await an update on the same.

