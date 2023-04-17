"Hobi hyung" trends as Jungkook arrives in South Korea to send off BTS' j-hope for his military service

On April 17, 2023, BTS' Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport, South Korea to send off his fellow BTS member j-hope for his military service.
BTS’ j-hope confirmed on April 14 via Weverse Live that Jungkook adjusted his overseas schedule to send him off for his mandatory military service. As per Al Jazeera, in South Korea, it is mandatory for every able-bodied male citizen aged between 18-28 to serve in the military for a minimum of 18 months.
As the Euphoria singer arrived in South Korea, fans were delighted to see that the idol had in fact adjusted his schedule to bid adieu to BTS' j-hope. As soon as the news surfaced online, 'Hobi hyung' began trending on social media as Jungkook calls j-hope Hyung, which means big brother in Korea.
"He came home for his hobi hyung": Fans get emotional on seeing Jungkook's thoughtful gesture
As the idol is back in South Korea to send BTS' j-hope off for his military service, fans cannot control their emotions. Netizens love seeing how close the BTS members are and took to social media to react to the idol's arrival in South Korea.
The Euphoria singer arrived in a Calvin Klein outfit, smiling and waving at fans. He also bowed in front of reporters, showing the utmost sign of respect amidst the crowd of fans who gathered to click pictures of him. Fans were elated to see him showcasing his new hairstyle and stated that they did not recognize him.
In his recent Weverse Live, BTS’ j-hope shared several details before his enlistment. He referred to Jungkook as his child and was touched when he adjusted his schedule to send him off for his mandatory military duty.
He said:
"Something I was moved by and heard from the management team was that Jungkook’s schedule was already filled but he adjusted it for me hearing that, I thought ‘I’ve raised a kid well’ This is just a joke. I was really touched. He adjusted the schedule, saying, ‘I must go when hyung goes.’”
j-hope recently gave fans a glimpse of his buzzcut on Weverse and Instagram. He expressed his love for his fans and promised to return safely.
He is scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023.
Jungkook was recently spotted at Coachella 2023
On April 15, 2023, the Euphoria singer was spotted at Coachella 2023 enjoying a live performance by The Kid LAROI. Soon, photos and videos of him attending the event went viral on social media and he trended in over 100 countries. The idol also took to Weverse to thank and praise his fans for recognizing him at the event.
In his Weverse post, he mentioned that he changed his hairstyle and decided to enjoy the concert quietly but since "ARMYs are incredible," they managed to recognize him. He further stated that their reaction made him feel like a celebrity.
The idol is reportedly working on his solo album. He is rumored to be collaborating with Canadian singer Justin Bieber for his next project and fans await an update on the same.