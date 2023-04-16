“ARMYs are incredible”: BTS’ Jungkook praises fans for spotting him at Coachella 2023

On April 16, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook took to the South Korean social media app, Weverse, to heap praise on ARMYs for recognizing him at Coachella 2023. The idol was spotted enjoying The Kid LAROI’s performance held at Coachella on April 15, and images and videos of him at the event began doing the rounds online.

In the post he shared online, he mentioned:

“I intended to visit Coachella quietly but people recognized me right away… armys are incredible… thank you..love you..how did you recognize me I even did a new hairstyle with bangs?”

Jungkook went on to praise his fans, stating how incredible they were for spotting him at the event when he intended to visit it "quietly." He further stated that he was thankful and loved them for making him feel like a celebrity. He also asked if they noticed his new hairstyle.

ARMYs spotted him in one of the Coachella 2023 live stream videos among the crowd enjoying The Kid LAROI’s performance as he showcased his new hairstyle.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 230416



JK: man i intended to visit coachella quietly but (people) recognized me right away ...

armys are incredible ... thank you ... love you ... how did you recognize me, i even trimmed my front hair ...

“Jungkook main pop boy” - Fans react to Jungkook attending Coachella 2023 and his weverse post

Jungkook’s presence created chaos across social media as the idol trended in over 130 countries. He secured the No.1 spot in the United States and the No.7 position worldwide. Fans were proud that his presence in the audience was enough to send fans across the globe into a frenzy and mentioned that he did not even perform at the event.

Nevertheless, fans thought it was incredibly sweet of the idol to thank his fans for recognizing him. They took to Twitter to react to his Weverse post and his presence at Coachella 2023.

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 jungkook: (i took this picture super quick just to have something to show our armys, so i hope you understand it was just a really quick snapshot)

(really made me think, i’m really a celebrity and everything now, huh? making me smile and all)

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



Cr. @/97901_sue #JUNGKOOK trended in 130 countries and Worldwide including #2 in the US and #7 Worldwide, without even performing at Coachella. Just his presence was enough to cause this frenzy!Cr. @/97901_sue #JUNGKOOK trended in 130 countries and Worldwide including #2 in the US and #7 Worldwide, without even performing at Coachella. Just his presence was enough to cause this frenzy! Cr. @/97901_sue https://t.co/1JDILi5mqR

Se🧸Rena ♡ (slow) D-DAY @Serena_Ciel He's been a celebrity for a long time now djdjksks @btstranslation7 What does he mean 'now'?He's been a celebrity for a long time now djdjksks @btstranslation7 What does he mean 'now'? 😭 He's been a celebrity for a long time now djdjksks

𝐑❃𝚩𝜧𝚬𝐑𝑳𝕐𝚴𝚴⁷ 💜 𝐣i𝒏𝐤oo𝐤 @robmerlynn Jungkook at Coachella, Sahara Stage, enjoying The Kid LAROI’s show.

Jungkook also uploaded a picture along with the post so that he could show fans how he looked at the event.

The idol stated:

“I took this picture super quick just to have something to show out armys, so I hope you understand it was just a really quick snapshot… really made me think, I’m a celebrity and everything wow, making me smile and all.”

Since the singer landed in California, he has been creating a buzz among fans for several reasons. He was initially spotted with Andrew Watts, who has been confirmed to be co-producing Justin Bieber’s new album raising speculation among fans that the idol and the Canadian singer are finally collaborating.

Jungkook’s recent activities

calvinklein @CalvinKlein On set with Jung Kook On set with Jung Kook 👋 https://t.co/3sZ7XVXylb

The Alive singer was recently spotted at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, heading to his private overseas projects wearing a Calvin Klein outfit. He was recently announced as the global ambassador for the American brand and explosively raised the stock price and sales of the company. Every clothing piece, including the denim jacket, shirt, and more that he wore for the brand's photoshoot, sold out in record time.

He has also been confirmed to accompany fellow BTS member j-hope to the training camp where he will officially enlist for his military duties. The news was confirmed by j-hope himself on Weverse Live and that Golden Maknae has even adjusted his schedule for him.

The idol is currently working on his much-anticipated upcoming solo album, and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them.

