EXCLUSIVE- TRENDZ talks new single album Blue Set Chapter: New Dayz and reveals their dream collaboration with BTS’ V

"Our goal is to be able to pull off any genre of music, but as soon as we hear it, we say, "This is TRENDZ! This is their song!" I want to make that kind of music, so I plan on organizing the next album like that."

Gen 4 K-pop boy group TRENDZ has an inexhaustible desire and hunger to go bigger and better by conquering their fans' hearts and making new and path-breaking music, which not only sets a new trend in the K-pop industry but also sets their name in stone for eternity.

The talented seven-member group comprises Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, and Yechan and debuted on January 5, 2022, with their first EP, Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks.

On March 15 this year, TRENDZ released their second single album titled Blue Set Chapter: New Dayz, which marks their first comeback in 2023, approximately four months after their last release, Blue Set Chapter: Unknown Code and title track Vagabond.

With two mini-albums, two single albums, and four singles, they are showing no signs of slowing down on their path to creating new trends in the K-pop industry. In an exclusive chat with SK POP's Anwaya Mane, TRENDZ dish on their second single album, Blue Set Chapter: New Dayz, their dream collaboration with BTS' V, and a message for Indian FRIENDZ.

TRENDZ dish on being trendsetters in the K-pop industry and favorite lyrics from the new album

Q) Congratulations on the success of your second single album, Blue Set Chapter: New Dayz. What kind of reactions have you gotten from FRIENDZ?

ra.L: With Blue Set Chapter: New Dayz, we showed a free concept that's different from what we've shown before! While preparing for the comeback, I was excited and nervous about trying a new concept, but I was able to promote it happily with a lot of energy because FRIENDZ liked this album and gave us a lot of support!

HANKOOK: Also, it felt so good that not only FRIENDZ but also many people listened to and loved our songs on this album. That's why we've been able to greet new days throughout our new album and promotion.

Q) This is the concluding chapter of the Blue Set Saga. How did you conceptualize the perfect ending, and why do you think New Dayz served as the perfect fit for the same?

Eunil: This album was the last chapter of the Blue Set saga, and I think New Dayz was the perfect song for the last chapter. Blue Set saga is coming to an end, but I didn't think the story itself was over yet, so I wanted to convey more the feeling of "It's another start!" rather than the feeling of the end, and the lyrics of "I'm waiting for NEW DAYZ" contained the meaning so well.

And I think it was a more perfect Blue Set ending because we were able to express that TRENDZ can show diverse sides to the extent that the chapter was finished by showing a bright side that has not been shown so far with TRENDZ's unique funkiness!

Q) The two b-side tracks Fantasy and Nightmare elevate the album further. Tell us more about the b-side tracks and your favorite lyrics.

HAVIT: Our latest b-side song, Nightmare, is a dark R&B pop song with dreamy melodies and strong beats! Fantasy is a song that I really like, and among them, my favorite lyrics are "I'll be by your side anytime, I'll be your fantasy"!!

LEON: My favorite lyrics are "I wake up in the nightmare I encountered" from the song Nightmare. I like it because it seems to mean moving forward even in a nightmare-like reality.

Q) Moving on to your careers. You celebrated your first debut anniversary a couple of months ago. What are your goals for this year, and are there any artists with whom you wish to collaborate in the future?

YOONWOO: I can't believe it has already been a year. Thank you so much. This year, I hope that more people can hear our songs and that TRENDZ becomes more known. For collaboration in the future, I'd like to meet BTS V. He's been my idol for a long time, so I really want to meet him.

EUNIL: First of all, this year's goal is to make TRENDZ known to more people and make more happy memories with FRIENDZ! And as for the artists that I really want to collaborate with, I would like to put on a stage full of fighting spirit with our seniors, SEVENTEEN, whom I really, really, really respect. I want to do my best to show you the best stage.

Q) It’s been a little over a year since your debut, and you have been steadily releasing music. What keeps you motivated, and do you fear getting burned out in the process?

HANKOOK: My driving force seems to be the anticipation for the future that will unfold for us. I think it's because every time we release a new album, a lot of people love us, and FRIENDZ diligently supports and loves us.

And I think burnout can come at any time. People can't have the same feelings, right? When it comes, I think I can overcome it because I have members around me and precious people who can help me.

YECHAN: Whenever I prepare for an album, the driving force that keeps me going is FRIENDZ and music shows. The thought of wanting to show FRIENDZ our song or performance quickly and the thought of standing on a music show and showing it to the public makes me excited, so I'm just thinking about that and working hard. And I’ve never felt burnout, so I'm just enjoying my activities.

Q) Sometime this year, TRENDZ made a statement that read that

the members wanted to “try a concept that they hadn’t before”. Can you elaborate more on this statement?

RA.L: Looking back on 2022, we always promoted with a strong concept! Honestly, I'm confident that the things we've shown so far are just the beginning, so we want to make our own musical colors by digesting everything with NEW DAYZ as a stepping stone.

Q) Keeping up with your band/group name. How do you view the responsibility of being new-gen trendsetters in K-pop?

YOONWOO: I think how quickly you can recognize and apply trends is a quality that a new K-pop trendsetter should have! As our name is TRENDZ, we will become a group that works harder to quickly catch trends but also to make our music full of trends so that it can become a K-pop trend.

Q) What kind of concept or storyline are you looking forward to exploring next?

EUNIL: For the next concept, I don't think I can tell you for sure because there's no clear plan yet, but I think we'll come back with an album full of TRENDZ charms next time! Our goal is to be able to pull off any genre of music, but as soon as we hear it, we say, "This is TRENDZ! This is their song!" I want to make that kind of music, so I plan on organizing the next album like that. Please look forward to whether it's a continuing story or a completely new story! We'll be back with better performances.

Q) Indian FRIENDZ would love for you to visit the country. Any message for your Indian fans?

HAVIT: Friends in India!! Even though we are far from each other, I feel that our hearts are always together because you always support us and send us excessive love! I will work hard so that I can show you a great stage and performance as soon as possible, so please wait a little longer.

LEON: We will work hard to meet our FRIENDZ in India as soon as possible! I love you!!

YOONWOO: Thank you so much for always giving me so much love, even from afar! We also want to go quickly and show a great image. I'll come to love you with all the love I receive, so please wait a little longer. I love you.

HANKOOK: Hello FRIENDZ from India! I'm Hankook. Let's meet soon, have a good time, and build happy memories! Please wait a little bit.

RA.L: Thank you so much for your support from India. I think those cheers are stimulating and give us strength so that we can work hard!! We always talk a lot about wanting to meet many friends overseas. I hope the day we can meet comes soon! Always thank you and love you, FRIENDZ!

EUNIL: I heard that many FRIENDZ from afar are cheering us on. Thank you all so so much! As much as I am thankful, I hope I can reach you directly as soon as possible! I will always wait for such a day and prepare harder to show you a better side of me!! I love you always, and I thank you.

YECHAN: FRIENDZ from India!! Hello!! I miss you even more because I'm greeting you from afar!! We have to go to India soon and have fun and enjoy singing our songs together. I'll practice hard when that day comes! I love you.

TRENDZ made their debut with the song TNT (Truth&Trust) in 2022

The seven-member group debuted on January 5, 2022, with TNT (Truth & Trust) as Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks' title track. Their debut EP sold around 5,300 copies in the first week of its release, and peaked at 30 on the Gaon Album Chart.

TRENDZ's latest release, Blue Set Chapter. New Dayz, reached number 7 on the Circle Album Chart, previously known as the Gaon Album Chart.

The interview has been edited for clarity and grammar purposes.

