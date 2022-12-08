32nd Seoul Music Awards announces nominees and voting criteria

On December 6, the Seoul Music Awards shared the list of nominees for this year's ceremony, and also announced the voting criteria that will help in selecting the winners.
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards are scheduled to take place on January 19, 2023, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, and will feature a stunning lineup of performances from K-pop idol groups, soloists, and more. While the performing lineup is yet to be announced, the Seoul Music Awards have updated fans with information about the voting criteria.
This year, mobile voting will be conducted in two phases -- Phase 1 will run from December 6 through 11:59 p.m. KST on December 25, while Phase 2 will begin from December 27 at noon KST and run till January 15, 11:59 p.m. KST.
Each phase will determine 50 percent of the total votes received by the nominees.
Mobile voting this year for the Seoul Music Awards will determine the winners for the following categories -- the Main Award (Bonsang), Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, K-Wave Award, OST Award, Trot Award, Ballad Award, and R&B/Hip Hop Award.
32nd Seoul Music Awards announce nominees for the upcoming award ceremony
Check out the nominees for the different categories at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:
Main Award (Bonsang) - 32nd Seoul Music Awards
- 10cm – 5.3
- aespa – Girls
- ASTRO – Drive to the Starry Road
- ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BIGBANG – Still Life
- BLACKPINK – BORN PINK
- BOL4 – Seoul
- THE BOYZ – BE AWARE
- BTOB – Be Together
- BTS – Proof
- Choi Ye Na – SMiLEY
- CRAVITY – NEW WAVE
- Crush – Rush Hour
- DKZ – CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM
- ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- fromis_9 – from our Memento Box
- (G)I-DLE – I NEVER DIE
- Girls’ Generation – FOREVER 1
- GOT the beat – Step Back
- GOT7 – GOT7
- ITZY – CHECKMATE
- IVE – LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park – GANADARA
- J-Hope (BTS) – Jack In The Box
- Jin (BTS) – The Astronaut
- Kang Daniel – The Story
- Kihyun (MONSTA X) – VOYAGER
- Kim Ho Joong – PANORAMA
- Lim Young Woong – IM HERO
- MONSTA X – SHAPE of LOVE
- Nayeon (TWICE) – IM NAYEON
- NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
- ONEUS – MALUS
- P1Harmony – HARMONY : ZERO IN
- PSY – PSY 9th
- Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm
- Seulgi (Red Velvet) – 28 Reasons
- SEVENTEEN – Face The Sun
- STAYC – YOUNG-LUV.COM
- Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
- Suho (EXO) – Grey Suit
- Super Junior – The Road : Winter for Spring
- Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – INVU
- TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2
- TXT – minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
- WEi – Love Pt.2 : Passion
- WINNER – HOLIDAY
- Zico (Block B) – New thing
Rookie of the Year - 32nd Seoul Music Awards
- ATBO – The Beginning : 開花
- Billlie – the Billage of perception: chapter two
- CLASS:y – CLASS IS OVER
- CSR – Sequence : 7272
- H1-KEY – Athletic Girl
- Kep1er – FIRST IMPACT
- Lapillus – HIT YA!
- LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
- NewJeans – New Jeans
- NINE.i – NEW WORLD
- NMIXX – AD MARE
- TAN – 1TAN
- TEMPEST – It’s ME, It’s WE
- TNX – WAY UP
- TRENDZ – BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS
- VIVIZ – Beam Of Prism
- YOUNITE – YOUNI-BIRTH
OST Award
- 10cm – Spring to Love (Our Blues)
- BIBI – Very, Slowly (Twenty Five, Twenty One)
- Davichi – Remember me (Our Blues)
- Heize – The Last (Our Blues)
- Jimin (BTS) and Ha Sung Woon – With you (Our Blues)
- Lee Seok Hoon – Dear. My Fool (Discovery of Love)
- Lee Seung Yoon – The Giving Tree (Our Beloved Summer)
- Lee Sun Hee – I’ll Leave You (The Red Sleeve)
- Lim Young Woong – Our Blues (Our Blues)
- MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal)
- Sam Kim – Summer Rain (Our Beloved Summer)
- Sunwoojunga – Beyond My Dreams (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
- Taeil (NCT) – Starlight (Twenty Five, Twenty One)
- Tiger JK – WADADADA (One Dollar Lawyer)
- Wheein (MAMAMOO) – You, You (Nth Romance)
- Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One)
Trot Award - 32nd Seoul Music Awards
- Jang Min Ho – Essay ep.1
- Jang Yoon Jung – estrena
- Jeong Dong Won – Handwritten Letter
- Kim Hee Jae – Heejae
- Kim Tae Yeon – Cheer up!
- Lim Young Woong – IM HERO
- Na Hoon-a – Seven-Colored Scent
- Song Ga In – THE SONG OF LOVE
- Young Tak – MMM
Ballad Award - 32nd Seoul Music Awards
- BEN – Spring Days
- Davichi – Season Note
- Han Dong Geun – It’s love
- JuHo – without me
- Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi – Because we loved
- Kassy – Always love you
- KyoungSeo – Dear my X
- Lim Jae Hyun – Drunken confession at night
- Monday Kiz – It has to be you
- Noel – How Can I Forget You
- Paul Kim – Like Yesterday
- Tei – Monologue
- Tophyun – Horang Suwolga
- Younha – END THEORY : Final Edition
- V.O.S – talks about pain
R&B/Hip Hop - 32nd Seoul Music Awards
- BE’O – LOVE me
- BIG Naughty – Beyond Love
- Coogie – RE:UP
- Epik High – Epik High Is Here
- Jessi – ZOOM
- Joosiq – Baby I Need You
- Leellamarz and TOIL – TOYSTORY3
- Punch – The Love
- Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi – Ghosting
The Seoul Music Awards will honor K-pop artists who have produced excellent music for their fans this year at the 32nd annual ceremony. Fans can now vote for their favorite artists to help them win.