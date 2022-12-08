32nd Seoul Music Awards announces nominees and voting criteria

On December 6, the Seoul Music Awards shared the list of nominees for this year's ceremony, and also announced the voting criteria that will help in selecting the winners.

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards are scheduled to take place on January 19, 2023, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, and will feature a stunning lineup of performances from K-pop idol groups, soloists, and more. While the performing lineup is yet to be announced, the Seoul Music Awards have updated fans with information about the voting criteria.

This year, mobile voting will be conducted in two phases -- Phase 1 will run from December 6 through 11:59 p.m. KST on December 25, while Phase 2 will begin from December 27 at noon KST and run till January 15, 11:59 p.m. KST.

Each phase will determine 50 percent of the total votes received by the nominees.

Mobile voting this year for the Seoul Music Awards will determine the winners for the following categories -- the Main Award (Bonsang), Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, K-Wave Award, OST Award, Trot Award, Ballad Award, and R&B/Hip Hop Award.

Check out the nominees for the different categories at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:

Main Award (Bonsang) - 32nd Seoul Music Awards

10cm – 5.3

aespa – Girls

ASTRO – Drive to the Starry Road

ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BIGBANG – Still Life

BLACKPINK – BORN PINK

BOL4 – Seoul

THE BOYZ – BE AWARE

BTOB – Be Together

BTS – Proof

Choi Ye Na – SMiLEY

CRAVITY – NEW WAVE

Crush – Rush Hour

DKZ – CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM

ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1

fromis_9 – from our Memento Box

(G)I-DLE – I NEVER DIE

Girls’ Generation – FOREVER 1

GOT the beat – Step Back

GOT7 – GOT7

ITZY – CHECKMATE

IVE – LOVE DIVE

Jay Park – GANADARA

J-Hope (BTS) – Jack In The Box

Jin (BTS) – The Astronaut

Kang Daniel – The Story

Kihyun (MONSTA X) – VOYAGER

Kim Ho Joong – PANORAMA

Lim Young Woong – IM HERO

MONSTA X – SHAPE of LOVE

Nayeon (TWICE) – IM NAYEON

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

ONEUS – MALUS

P1Harmony – HARMONY : ZERO IN

PSY – PSY 9th

Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

Seulgi (Red Velvet) – 28 Reasons

SEVENTEEN – Face The Sun

STAYC – YOUNG-LUV.COM

Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

Suho (EXO) – Grey Suit

Super Junior – The Road : Winter for Spring

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – INVU

TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2

TXT – minisode 2: Thursday’s Child

WEi – Love Pt.2 : Passion

WINNER – HOLIDAY

Zico (Block B) – New thing

Rookie of the Year - 32nd Seoul Music Awards

ATBO – The Beginning : 開花

Billlie – the Billage of perception: chapter two

CLASS:y – CLASS IS OVER

CSR – Sequence : 7272

H1-KEY – Athletic Girl

Kep1er – FIRST IMPACT

Lapillus – HIT YA!

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

NewJeans – New Jeans

NINE.i – NEW WORLD

NMIXX – AD MARE

TAN – 1TAN

TEMPEST – It’s ME, It’s WE

TNX – WAY UP

TRENDZ – BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS

VIVIZ – Beam Of Prism

YOUNITE – YOUNI-BIRTH

OST Award

10cm – Spring to Love (Our Blues)

BIBI – Very, Slowly (Twenty Five, Twenty One)

Davichi – Remember me (Our Blues)

Heize – The Last (Our Blues)

Jimin (BTS) and Ha Sung Woon – With you (Our Blues)

Lee Seok Hoon – Dear. My Fool (Discovery of Love)

Lee Seung Yoon – The Giving Tree (Our Beloved Summer)

Lee Sun Hee – I’ll Leave You (The Red Sleeve)

Lim Young Woong – Our Blues (Our Blues)

MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal)

Sam Kim – Summer Rain (Our Beloved Summer)

Sunwoojunga – Beyond My Dreams (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Taeil (NCT) – Starlight (Twenty Five, Twenty One)

Tiger JK – WADADADA (One Dollar Lawyer)

Wheein (MAMAMOO) – You, You (Nth Romance)

Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One)

Trot Award - 32nd Seoul Music Awards

Jang Min Ho – Essay ep.1

Jang Yoon Jung – estrena

Jeong Dong Won – Handwritten Letter

Kim Hee Jae – Heejae

Kim Tae Yeon – Cheer up!

Lim Young Woong – IM HERO

Na Hoon-a – Seven-Colored Scent

Song Ga In – THE SONG OF LOVE

Young Tak – MMM

Ballad Award - 32nd Seoul Music Awards

BEN – Spring Days

Davichi – Season Note

Han Dong Geun – It’s love

JuHo – without me

Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi – Because we loved

Kassy – Always love you

KyoungSeo – Dear my X

Lim Jae Hyun – Drunken confession at night

Monday Kiz – It has to be you

Noel – How Can I Forget You

Paul Kim – Like Yesterday

Tei – Monologue

Tophyun – Horang Suwolga

Younha – END THEORY : Final Edition

V.O.S – talks about pain

R&B/Hip Hop - 32nd Seoul Music Awards

BE’O – LOVE me

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love

Coogie – RE:UP

Epik High – Epik High Is Here

Jessi – ZOOM

Joosiq – Baby I Need You

Leellamarz and TOIL – TOYSTORY3

Punch – The Love

Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi – Ghosting

The Seoul Music Awards will honor K-pop artists who have produced excellent music for their fans this year at the 32nd annual ceremony. Fans can now vote for their favorite artists to help them win.

