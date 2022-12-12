2022 Asia Artist Awards final lineup: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NMIXX, and others confirmed

The Asia Artist Awards is finally here, with the announcements for the official lineup for the season featuring some of the most popular artists in the industry like LAPILLUS, CRAVITY, WJSN, and IVE, among others.

On December 13, the Asia Artist Awards will be celebrating and recognizing artists who have really shined in the past year. The much anticipated awards ceremony will feature a roster of K-pop and Japanese idols along with a mix of soloists. The ceremony promises to be an exciting ride for all idol fans around the world who will get to watch global artists perform on the same platform.

Latest set of artists to join the star-studded lineup for Asia Artist Awards 2022

With just one day to go before the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, both artists and fans are gearing up for exciting performances. The AAAs are one of the few grand year-end award shows that bring with it spectacular stages, giving idols a chance to showcase their creativity and talent on a bigger platform.

For this year's Asia Artist Awards, the latest addition of performing artists includes four girl groups, one soloist, and six boy groups:

Cosmic Girls CHOCOME

VERIVERY

AleXa

CRAVITY

TFN

KINGDOM

LIGHTSUM

Billlie

TRENDZ

Lapillus

ATBO

The K-pop industry looks forward to the awards season as it celebrates achievements across all art forms of music, television, and film.

Meanwhile, the second lineup of artists announced in October welcomed artists--two boy groups, two girl groups, one co-ed group, and one soloist--who are known for their powerful performances:

Pentagon

KARD

Choi Ye-na

NiziU

NMIXX

TEMPEST

Despite the generational shift that marks the entertainment industry, the award ceremony, with its interesting mix of performers, is sure to attract fans of different ages as well as musical preferences to watch their favorite artists perform and win accolades.

The aforementioned groups will also be joined by the first line of confirmed artists such as Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN (although two members, Jun and THE8, will not be participating). They will be accompanied by:

The Boyz

ITZY

TREASURE

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

The 2022 Asia Artists Awards will also see rookie groups such as NewJeans, IVE, and Kep1er, among others, making their debuts at the prestigious award ceremony.

Fans on Twitter are thrilled for the performances

This year, the 2022 Asia Artist Awards will take place for the first time at the Nagoya Civic General Gymnasium in Japan and will be organized by Star News and Media Boy. The event will be hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and IVE's Wonyoung. On December 14, a follow-up gala event, 2022 AAA After Stage, will take place with hosts Hwang Min-hyun and Yabuki Nako.

Fans are naturally excited for this year’s AAAs, since they’ll be able to see rookie groups shine even more on extraordinary stages.

ʚ fimly ɞ @toychaewon

can't wait to see what le sserafim's performance will be like at the 2022 asia artist awards can't wait to see what le sserafim's performance will be like at the 2022 asia artist awards 😊https://t.co/hFeisx2HGm

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years, raising anticipation among eager fans who are looking forward to the year-end celebrations. The awards ceremony will be held on December 13, featuring the famous live Red Carpet segment at 2:30 PM KST, followed by the main awards event at 4:00 PM KST.

Stay tuned to catch up with your favorite artists' moments!

