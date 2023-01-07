SHINee’S Minho, Kim II Joong, and Lovelz’s Mijoo to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards are back this year with star-studded hosts, performances, and nominees that are in fierce competition to win awards in various categories.
It was announced on January 6, 2023, that SHINee’s Minho, Kim Il Joong, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo will host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards in 2023. The event will be presented and sponsored by Sports Seoul and supervised by the Seoul Music Awards committee.
The Seoul Music Awards is one of the most prestigious music festivals in South Korea and is known to honor exceptional and deserving K-pop idols and singers for their work. The three MC’s that are going to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards have exceptional qualities and fans can't wait to see them in action on January 19, 2023.
Know about the MCs of the 32nd Seoul Music Awards
Minho, who is all set to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, is an active singer and an actor. He recently released his first-ever solo album CHASE in December 2022 and showcased his acting range through the Netflix series The Fabulous, which aired in 190 countries. He has starred in a number of K-dramas including Hwarang, Yumi's Cells season 1, To The Beautiful You, and many others.
Mijoo is famous for her sense of humor and receives an immense amount of love for her work in a variety of entertainment shows. She is also a member of the K-POP girl group Lovelyz. She is additionally a singer and has been featured in many shows including Sixth Sense, Learn Way, Hangout with Yoo, and more.
Kim II Joong will also be a host at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards and has been working as a freelancer since 2015. He has hosted many events, television shows, and sports programs in the past. He started his career as an SBS announcer in 2005 and has starred in a number of dramas including Gaus Electronics, Artificial City, Itaewon Class, Be Melodramatic, and many others.
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards will highlight famous tracks and songs from the year 2022 and award deserving artists for their exceptional contributions to the industry. The second phase of voting for the event will begin soon.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists and their songs by searching for the Seoul Music Awards or Seogaae in the Google Play Store and downloading the application. Voting results can be checked on the app and the 32nd Seoul Music Awards site.
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards previously released a list of nominees in December 2022, spanning a wide range of categories.
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards' list of nominees in different categories
Take a look at some of the nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:
Main Award (Bongsang)
- 10cm – 5.3
- aespa – Girls
- ASTRO – Drive to the Starry Road
- ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BIGBANG – Still Life
- BLACKPINK – BORN PINK
- BOL4 – Seoul
- THE BOYZ – BE AWARE
- BTOB – Be Together
- BTS – Proof
- Choi Ye Na – SMiLEY
- CRAVITY – NEW WAVE
- Crush – Rush Hour
- DKZ – CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM
- ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- fromis_9 – from our Memento Box
- (G)I-DLE – I NEVER DIE
- Girls’ Generation – FOREVER 1
- GOT the beat – Step Back
- GOT7 – GOT7
- ITZY – CHECKMATE
- IVE – LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park – GANADARA
- J-Hope (BTS) – Jack In The Box
- Jin (BTS) – The Astronaut
- Kang Daniel – The Story
- Kihyun (MONSTA X) – VOYAGER
- Kim Ho Joong – PANORAMA
- Lim Young Woong – IM HERO
- MONSTA X – SHAPE of LOVE
- Nayeon (TWICE) – IM NAYEON
- NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
- ONEUS – MALUS
- P1Harmony – HARMONY : ZERO IN
- PSY – PSY 9th
- Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm
- Seulgi (Red Velvet) – 28 Reasons
- SEVENTEEN – Face The Sun
- STAYC – YOUNG-LUV.COM
- Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
- Suho (EXO) – Grey Suit
- Super Junior – The Road : Winter for Spring
- Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – INVU
- TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2
- TXT – minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
- WEi – Love Pt.2 : Passion
- WINNER – HOLIDAY
- Zico (Block B) – New thing
Rookie of the Year
- ATBO – The Beginning : 開花
- Billlie – the Billage of perception: chapter two
- CLASS:y – CLASS IS OVER
- CSR – Sequence : 7272
- H1-KEY – Athletic Girl
- Kep1er – FIRST IMPACT
- Lapillus – HIT YA!
- LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
- NewJeans – New Jeans
- NINE.i – NEW WORLD
- NMIXX – AD MARE
- TAN – 1TAN
- TEMPEST – It’s ME, It’s WE
- TNX – WAY UP
- TRENDZ – BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS
- VIVIZ – Beam Of Prism
- YOUNITE – YOUNI-BIRTH
OST Award
- 10cm for Spring to Love from Our Blues
- BIBI for Very, Slowly from Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Davichi for Remember me from Our Blues
- Jimin and Ha Sung-woon for With You from Our Blues
- Lee Seok-hoon for Dear.My Fool from Discovery of Love
- Lee Seung-yoon for The Giving Tree from Our Beloved Summer
- Lee Sun-hee for I’ll Leave You from The Red Sleeve
- MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal
- Sam Kim for Summer Rain from Our Beloved Summer
- Sunwoojunga for Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Taeil (NCT) for Starlight from Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tiger JK for WADADADA from One Dollar Lawyer
- Wheein (MAMAMOO) for You, You from Nth Romance
- Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One
Trot Award
- Jang Min-ho
- Jang Yoon-jung
- Kim Hee-jae
- Lim Young-woong
- Song Ga-in
- Na Hoon-a
- Young Tak
Ballad Award
- BEN – Spring Days
- Davichi – Season Note
- Han Dong Geun – It’s love
- JuHo – without me
- Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi – Because we loved
- Kassy – Always love you
- KyoungSeo – Dear my X
- Lim Jae Hyun – Drunken confession at night
- Monday Kiz – It has to be you
- Noel – How Can I Forget You
- Paul Kim – Like Yesterday
- Tei – Monologue
- Tophyun – Horang Suwolga
- Younha – END THEORY : Final Edition
- V.O.S – talks about pain
R&B/ Hip Hop
- BE’O – LOVE me
- BIG Naughty – Beyond Love
- Coogie – RE:UP
- Epik High – Epik High Is Here
- Jessi – ZOOM
- Joosiq – Baby I Need You
- Leellamarz and TOIL – TOYSTORY3
- Punch – The Love
- Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi – Ghosting
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards will be held on January 19 at KSPO Dome, Olympic Park, Songpa-gyu, Seoul.