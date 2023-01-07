SHINee’S Minho, Kim II Joong, and Lovelz’s Mijoo to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards are back this year with star-studded hosts, performances, and nominees that are in fierce competition to win awards in various categories.

It was announced on January 6, 2023, that SHINee’s Minho, Kim Il Joong, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo will host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards in 2023. The event will be presented and sponsored by Sports Seoul and supervised by the Seoul Music Awards committee.

The Seoul Music Awards is one of the most prestigious music festivals in South Korea and is known to honor exceptional and deserving K-pop idols and singers for their work. The three MC’s that are going to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards have exceptional qualities and fans can't wait to see them in action on January 19, 2023.

Know about the MCs of the 32nd Seoul Music Awards

Minho, who is all set to host the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, is an active singer and an actor. He recently released his first-ever solo album CHASE in December 2022 and showcased his acting range through the Netflix series The Fabulous, which aired in 190 countries. He has starred in a number of K-dramas including Hwarang, Yumi's Cells season 1, To The Beautiful You, and many others.

Mijoo is famous for her sense of humor and receives an immense amount of love for her work in a variety of entertainment shows. She is also a member of the K-POP girl group Lovelyz. She is additionally a singer and has been featured in many shows including Sixth Sense, Learn Way, Hangout with Yoo, and more.

Kim II Joong will also be a host at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards and has been working as a freelancer since 2015. He has hosted many events, television shows, and sports programs in the past. He started his career as an SBS announcer in 2005 and has starred in a number of dramas including Gaus Electronics, Artificial City, Itaewon Class, Be Melodramatic, and many others.

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards will highlight famous tracks and songs from the year 2022 and award deserving artists for their exceptional contributions to the industry. The second phase of voting for the event will begin soon.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists and their songs by searching for the Seoul Music Awards or Seogaae in the Google Play Store and downloading the application. Voting results can be checked on the app and the 32nd Seoul Music Awards site.

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards previously released a list of nominees in December 2022, spanning a wide range of categories.

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards' list of nominees in different categories

Nominees for 'Rookie of the Year' category at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:



- CSR (Sequence : 7272)

- H1-KEY (Athletic Girl)

- Lapillus (HIT YA!) Nominees for 'Rookie of the Year' category at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:- CSR (Sequence : 7272)- H1-KEY (Athletic Girl)- Lapillus (HIT YA!) https://t.co/utbotNGYPm

Take a look at some of the nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards:

Main Award (Bongsang)

10cm – 5.3

aespa – Girls

ASTRO – Drive to the Starry Road

ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BIGBANG – Still Life

BLACKPINK – BORN PINK

BOL4 – Seoul

THE BOYZ – BE AWARE

BTOB – Be Together

BTS – Proof

Choi Ye Na – SMiLEY

CRAVITY – NEW WAVE

Crush – Rush Hour

DKZ – CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM

ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1

fromis_9 – from our Memento Box

(G)I-DLE – I NEVER DIE

Girls’ Generation – FOREVER 1

GOT the beat – Step Back

GOT7 – GOT7

ITZY – CHECKMATE

IVE – LOVE DIVE

Jay Park – GANADARA

J-Hope (BTS) – Jack In The Box

Jin (BTS) – The Astronaut

Kang Daniel – The Story

Kihyun (MONSTA X) – VOYAGER

Kim Ho Joong – PANORAMA

Lim Young Woong – IM HERO

MONSTA X – SHAPE of LOVE

Nayeon (TWICE) – IM NAYEON

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

ONEUS – MALUS

P1Harmony – HARMONY : ZERO IN

PSY – PSY 9th

Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

Seulgi (Red Velvet) – 28 Reasons

SEVENTEEN – Face The Sun

STAYC – YOUNG-LUV.COM

Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

Suho (EXO) – Grey Suit

Super Junior – The Road : Winter for Spring

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – INVU

TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2

TXT – minisode 2: Thursday’s Child

WEi – Love Pt.2 : Passion

WINNER – HOLIDAY

Zico (Block B) – New thing

Rookie of the Year

ATBO – The Beginning : 開花

Billlie – the Billage of perception: chapter two

CLASS:y – CLASS IS OVER

CSR – Sequence : 7272

H1-KEY – Athletic Girl

Kep1er – FIRST IMPACT

Lapillus – HIT YA!

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

NewJeans – New Jeans

NINE.i – NEW WORLD

NMIXX – AD MARE

TAN – 1TAN

TEMPEST – It’s ME, It’s WE

TNX – WAY UP

TRENDZ – BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS

VIVIZ – Beam Of Prism

YOUNITE – YOUNI-BIRTH

OST Award

10cm for Spring to Love from Our Blues

BIBI for Very, Slowly from Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Davichi for Remember me from Our Blues

Jimin and Ha Sung-woon for With You from Our Blues

Lee Seok-hoon for Dear.My Fool from Discovery of Love

Lee Seung-yoon for The Giving Tree from Our Beloved Summer

Lee Sun-hee for I’ll Leave You from The Red Sleeve

MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal

Sam Kim for Summer Rain from Our Beloved Summer

Sunwoojunga for Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Taeil (NCT) for Starlight from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tiger JK for WADADADA from One Dollar Lawyer

Wheein (MAMAMOO) for You, You from Nth Romance

Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Trot Award

Jang Min-ho

Jang Yoon-jung

Kim Hee-jae

Lim Young-woong

Song Ga-in

Na Hoon-a

Song Ga In

Young Tak

Ballad Award

BEN – Spring Days

Davichi – Season Note

Han Dong Geun – It’s love

JuHo – without me

Kang Min Kyung (Davichi) and Jannabi – Because we loved

Kassy – Always love you

KyoungSeo – Dear my X

Lim Jae Hyun – Drunken confession at night

Monday Kiz – It has to be you

Noel – How Can I Forget You

Paul Kim – Like Yesterday

Tei – Monologue

Tophyun – Horang Suwolga

Younha – END THEORY : Final Edition

V.O.S – talks about pain

R&B/ Hip Hop

BE’O – LOVE me

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love

Coogie – RE:UP

Epik High – Epik High Is Here

Jessi – ZOOM

Joosiq – Baby I Need You

Leellamarz and TOIL – TOYSTORY3

Punch – The Love

Woo (Woo Won Jae) and meenoi – Ghosting

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards will be held on January 19 at KSPO Dome, Olympic Park, Songpa-gyu, Seoul.

