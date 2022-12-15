5 legendary K-pop groups that reunited on stage in 2022

With impressive comebacks, new albums, and rookie groups putting up memorable performances, 2022 has been quite a wild ride for K-pop groups as well as their fans. However, to make things all the more emotional, 2022 also saw many legendary second-generation K-pop groups reunite years after their hiatus. While some groups have made a full-fledged comeback with new releases, others have come together to perform their older iconic songs.

Regardless, veteran K-pop fans cherished the several reunions that they witnessed this year. Since it's rare to see groups get together after a lengthy hiatus, disbandment, or solo break, fans appreciated the efforts of the idols who were able to perform together again. From SNSD to Block B, 2022 has an unexpected list of K-pop groups that have reunited.

Legendary K-pop groups that reunited in 2022: SNSD, KARA, and more

1) 2NE1

To kick off the list, 2NE1, a four-member K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment, had their reunion at the 2022 Coachella. Members Park Bom, Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy went into a solo break back in 2016, following Bom's hiatus that resulted from her drug investigation. Over seven years since their activities as a group, 2NE1 have finally reunited at Coachella Live, performing their iconic hit song, I AM BEST.

Their performance delighted fans, who were overcome with emotions on seeing them together as a group after ages. Meanwhile, their company tried to erase evidence of their performance at Coachella, requesting journalists not to release any footage of their presence. However, their efforts were in vain as Blackjacks (2NE1's fandom) spread the news like wildfire, rewarding themselves and the fandom after patiently waiting for years.

2) KARA

The next in line in the list of K-pop groups who reunited this year is KARA, which was formed by DSP Media in 2007. The group initially debuted with Sunghee, Gyuri, Nicole, and Seungyeon, with more mix-ups of members occurring later. Although KARA announced their disbandment in 2014, in order to celebrate their 15th anniversary, all five members, including the ones who left the band, came together for a comeback after seven years.

The band released an EP called, MOVE AGAIN, with WHEN I MOVE as their title track, which was followed by the release of its Japanese Version. The group performed their new song for the first time at the 2022 MAMA Awards, and fans couldn't hold their excitement after seeing the idols on stage together.

3) SNSD

Formed under SM Entertainment, SNSD, also known as Girls Generation, is one of the most famous second generation K-pop groups. After several K-pop groups reunited in 2022, fans were eager for a comeback from SNSD, which is exactly what the idols presented them with. The eight-member K-pop girl group, which had nine members prior to Jessica's departure, recently came together with their seventh album, FOREVER1.

During their five-year hiatus, the members were busy with their individual projects in acting and solo careers. The girl group performed their title track live in front of fans at 2022 SMTOWN, and it was quite an emotional moment for both the members and their fandom. With the announcement of SNSD's participation in 2023 SMTOWN, SONE are eager to see more of them as a group.

4) Block B

The first boy group from the list of reunited K-pop groups is Block B, which is a seven-member group under KQ Entertainment. The group gradually went into a hiatus as the members started their military service. However, in 2019, one of the members, P.O., posted the return of their youngest member, Ukwon, from the military, reuniting all the members for a hot minute.

It wasn't until 2021 that fans got to see them active again, and the suspected reunion stage by their fans finally became a reality in 2022. Before the year could end, the band was seen at P.O.'s military concert, performing their iconic song, HER. Fans were taken aback by the boys' unexpected appearance after five years but cherished the reunion nevertheless.

5) T-ara

One of the most unforgettable K-pop groups in the industry is T-ara, formed in 2009 by Mnet Media. While the group originally debuted with ten members, following the departure of a few idols, T-ara is currently a four-member group. After the release of their 2021 singles, ALL KILL and TIKI TAKA, the group began to be more active in 2022.

The four members held their first performance after their four-year hiatus, with their appearance on JTBC Famous Singer 2. T-ara performed their ever-green song, Lovey Dovey Jazz Ver. and fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions while watching them sing live together. Among other things, one of the members, Jiyeon, also celebrated her marriage earlier this year.

As more and more second-generation K-pop groups kickstart their careers again with comebacks and special performances, fans hold hope for many more idol groups to return to the stage.

