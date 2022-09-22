"KARA comeback everyone it got confirmed": Fans flood the internet as the legendary group announces its 15th Anniversary comeback

K-pop girl group KARA is set to make a comeback after seven years. On September 19, The group's agency confirmed their album release in celebration of their 15th debut anniversary.

According to Soompi, a source from RBW said:

"KARA will be releasing their 15th debut anniversary album in November."

The group's new album will be released by RBW since their original agency, DSP Media, was acquired by RBW. Speaking about the comeback, the group mentioned (through their agency):

"Since it is an album prepared for fans who have sent love and support with a consistent heart for a long time, we want to enjoy the album full of happy and sunny energy with fans like a festival."

The much-loved girl group entering the November comeback lineup led fans to flood social media with posts expressing their excitement for the group's return.

🫧ً @kararchiev kara comeback everyone it got confirmed!! we did it kara comeback everyone it got confirmed!! we did it 😭💝 https://t.co/GdOiY6rQLY

Fans are especially delighted because it was also announced that former group members Nicole and Jiyoung, who left the group in 2014, are confirmed to be part of the comeback, and will be joining the other members - Gyuri, Seungyeon, and Youngji.

Social media erupts as KARA fans share their excitement about the legendary girl group's comeback

The second-generation K-pop group is the latest to join a string of comebacks this year, which has already seen iconic groups like Girls' Generation and Super Junior ending their hiatuses and returning with new music.

KARA last worked together for their seventh mini album, In Love, which was released in May 2015. In light of that, the comeback announcement after seven years sent fans into a tizzy.

Here are some fan reactions from Twitter:

daph @damagedjisoo KARA COMEBACK IN NOVEMBER WITH SEUNGYEON, GYURI, NICOLE, JIYOUNG, AND YOUNGJI! NO ONE IS READY FOR THE JOINT SLAYAGE THAT IS UPON US! KARA COMEBACK IN NOVEMBER WITH SEUNGYEON, GYURI, NICOLE, JIYOUNG, AND YOUNGJI! NO ONE IS READY FOR THE JOINT SLAYAGE THAT IS UPON US! https://t.co/3Fqm4lyElP

lina 🌸🍓 @RlRUKA kara's comeback is going to shift something in kpop.. it's going to be the reverse of what happened when they disbanded; most 2nd gen ggs followed after them and disbanded and now that they're coming back 2nd gen ggs are going to have an even bigger revival. mark my words kara's comeback is going to shift something in kpop.. it's going to be the reverse of what happened when they disbanded; most 2nd gen ggs followed after them and disbanded and now that they're coming back 2nd gen ggs are going to have an even bigger revival. mark my words

➗ @ahinlook in honor of KARA's november comeback, here is momoland's cover of their hit song MISTER ! in honor of KARA's november comeback, here is momoland's cover of their hit song MISTER ! https://t.co/iHbZVMgdEi

mari @KARAW0L good morning yall the kara comeback wasnt just a dream good morning yall the kara comeback wasnt just a dream 😭💞💞💞 https://t.co/60c1Sj1kp2

The group is also scheduled for various shows for the upcoming album's promotions.

Moreover, the comeback news has also made old K-pop fans hopeful about the reunification of other groups like Wonder Girls.

More about K-pop girl group KARA

One of the most famous second-generation K-pop girl groups, KARA debuted in 2007 and is renowned for their discography, delivering smash hits like Pretty Girl and Honey.

The girl group also gained international recognition and in 2010, signed a deal with Universal Music Japan's subsidiary label, Universal Sigma. Their debut was a success in Japan, where they were titled Japan's Number 1 Rookie Artist of 2010 by Oricon.

The group won numerous awards and ranked number 4 in February 2012 and number 13 in 2013 on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list. Three years later, they disbanded in 2016.

However, the group is now all set to make a comeback this November. Stay tuned for more information about the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far