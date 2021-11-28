Block B's first group picture in two years sends fans into a tizzy

Block B posted their first group picture since 2019 after the band got together to celebrate member Ukwon's official military discharge, according to various media reports.
Group member P.O put out an official Instagram post, saying:
"Block B's youngest member Jihoon, who met with the Block B members after a long time."
The long-due reunion picture featured Block B members P.O, U-Kwon, Jaehyo, B-Bomb, Taeil, and Zico. Though the reunion took place after two years, not all the members were present. Block B member Park Kyung was missing from the get-together as he is currently serving in the military.
But this did not stop the band from being complete. Since Park Kyung could not be there in person, he was substituted with a cardboard drawing of him wearing a Block B t-shirt and holding a mic! With that, the band clearly established that they will always be a seven-member group.
The same reunion photo was shared by Block B member Jaehyo.
Netizens and fans can't contain their excitement at seeing Block B back in action
Bursting with excitement, K-pop fans took to social media to express their thoughts on this surprise reunion. It's been a while since they got to see their favorite idols in style.
Fans not only expressed their excitement at the picture, but also how they've missed their idols.
Some fans shared lyrics and videos of popular songs by the band, reminiscing about the good old days.
Despite the happy reunion, one fan expressed their sadness that not all seven members of the band were present.
Block B is one of the many veterans idol groups that shaped the current South Korean pop music industry. They have fans across all age groups, genders and races. According to media reports, the band had recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. The report also states that the band will remain a seven-member group and are planning their comeback once all members finish their military service.
The last Block B member awaiting military enlistment is P.O. Currently managed by KQ Entertainment, the idol group debuted in 2011.