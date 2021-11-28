Block B's first group picture in two years sends fans into a tizzy

Block B posted their first group picture since 2019 after the band got together to celebrate member Ukwon's official military discharge, according to various media reports.

Group member P.O put out an official Instagram post, saying:

"Block B's youngest member Jihoon, who met with the Block B members after a long time."

The long-due reunion picture featured Block B members P.O, U-Kwon, Jaehyo, B-Bomb, Taeil, and Zico. Though the reunion took place after two years, not all the members were present. Block B member Park Kyung was missing from the get-together as he is currently serving in the military.

But this did not stop the band from being complete. Since Park Kyung could not be there in person, he was substituted with a cardboard drawing of him wearing a Block B t-shirt and holding a mic! With that, the band clearly established that they will always be a seven-member group.

The same reunion photo was shared by Block B member Jaehyo.

Netizens and fans can't contain their excitement at seeing Block B back in action

Bursting with excitement, K-pop fans took to social media to express their thoughts on this surprise reunion. It's been a while since they got to see their favorite idols in style.

Zico Murdered Mena @BBC_Mena GUYS AM I SEEI CORRECTLY??? DID I ACTUALLY WAKE UP TO A PIC OF BLOCK B???????? GUYS AM I SEEI CORRECTLY??? DID I ACTUALLY WAKE UP TO A PIC OF BLOCK B???????? https://t.co/EdXRlmN0do

Fans not only expressed their excitement at the picture, but also how they've missed their idols.

Some fans shared lyrics and videos of popular songs by the band, reminiscing about the good old days.

HIATUS @BlockB20011 You wanna be star, you wanna b famous You wanna be high, you wanna b gorgeous No no Before BB wanna B | Wanna B ♫ You wanna be star, you wanna b famous You wanna be high, you wanna b gorgeous No no Before BB wanna B | Wanna B ♫

‏ً @D4WNBB it's your boys block b b b, we got an old school sound baby oolala open.spotify.com/track/7jLhoPwq… it's your boys block b b b, we got an old school sound baby oolala open.spotify.com/track/7jLhoPwq…

Despite the happy reunion, one fan expressed their sadness that not all seven members of the band were present.

ika ⚡️😈🐰 @sevendaystay oh block b 😭 it’s like a tradition of adding someone who’s not there like it’s almost never fully complete oh block b 😭 it’s like a tradition of adding someone who’s not there like it’s almost never fully complete https://t.co/rI54XgAcZM

Block B is one of the many veterans idol groups that shaped the current South Korean pop music industry. They have fans across all age groups, genders and races. According to media reports, the band had recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. The report also states that the band will remain a seven-member group and are planning their comeback once all members finish their military service.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The last Block B member awaiting military enlistment is P.O. Currently managed by KQ Entertainment, the idol group debuted in 2011.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee