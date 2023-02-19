All the winners of the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards

The 12th Circle Chart Music Awards saw a thrilling night full of exciting and grand performances by third and fourth generation K-pop artists. The ceremony was held on the night of February 18, 2023, to recognize and celebrate the outstanding commercial achievements of artists in the South Korean music industry.
Formerly known as Gaon, the awards ceremony took into account artists who had exemplary performances on the Gaon music charts. Gaon Chart, now known as the Circle Chart, is one of the top music platforms in South Korea that measures album sales, both physical and digital.
Interestingly, girl groups’ dominance was once again reflected throughout the Circle Chart Music Awards as Girls’ Generation, BLACKPINK, TWICE, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and Kep1er managed to snag the majority of the awards.
12th Circle Chart Music Awards: BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids take up AOTY for physical albums
The 12th Circle Chart Music Awards became a historic night for the entire K-pop industry not only because of the awards, but also due to the incredible performances presented by artists. SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS, consisting of DK, HOSHI, and SEUNGKWAN, were dubbed the best performers of the night by many, as they livened up the atmosphere with their thrilling choreos and sets.
Much like previous years, this year’s Circle Chart Music Awards' Artist of the Year (AOTY) was also divided into two formats, digital and physical. The Digital winners were further divided into 12 months, awarding artists who had the highest downloads and streams each month from December 2021 to November 2022.
Meanwhile, the Physical Album winners were divided into four quarters for artists with the highest sales for the same duration.
Check out all the winners for the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards below:
- World K-Pop Star: TXT
- Rookie of the Year (Digital Music): NewJeans
- Rookie of the Year (Physical Album): IVE
- World K-Pop Rookie: STAYC
- MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female): BLACKPINK
- MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male): Lim Young-woong
- Social Hot Star of the Year: BTS
- Hot Performer of the Year: ENHYPEN
- New Icon of the Year: NMIXX, Choi Ye Na
- idolplus Global Artist: BTS
- idolplus New Star: TEMPEST
- Discovery of the Year (Rock/Metal): Younha
- Discovery of the Year (Hip Hop): BE’O
- International Song of the Year: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s STAY
- International Rising Star of the Year: GAYLE
- Composer of the Year: Ryan Jhun
- Lyricist of the Year: Seo Ji-eum
- Style of the Year (Performance Director): Kim Eun-ju, BLACK.Q
- Style of the Year (Visual Director): Park Min-hee
- Retail Album of the Year: BTS’ Proof
- Top Kit Seller of the Year: NCT DREAM
- Music Steady Seller of the Year: Lim Young-woong’s Love Always Runs Away
- Record Production of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY
- Solo Artist of the Year (Female): TWICE’s Nayeon
- Solo Artist of the Year (Male): Lim Young-woong
- Group of the Year (Female): BLACKPINK
- Group of the Year (Male): SEVENTEEN
Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)
- December 2021: IVE’s ELEVEN
- January 2022: Kep1er’s WA DA DA
- February: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s INVU
- March: (G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY
- April: IVE’s LOVE DIVE
- May: LE SSERAFIM’s FEARLESS
- June: BTS’s Yet to Come
- July: aespa’s Girls
- August: BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom
- September: BLACKPINK’s Shut Down
- October: LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE
- November: ITZY’s CHESHIRE
Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)
- First Quarter (December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022): NCT’s Universe
- Second Quarter (March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022): SEVENTEEN’s Face the Sun
- Third Quarter (June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022): BTS’s Proof
- Fourth Quarter (September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022): Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT
Undoubtedly, the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards was a grand awards night for many third and fourth-generation artists.