All the winners of the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards

The 12th Circle Chart Music Awards saw a thrilling night full of exciting and grand performances by third and fourth generation K-pop artists. The ceremony was held on the night of February 18, 2023, to recognize and celebrate the outstanding commercial achievements of artists in the South Korean music industry.

Formerly known as Gaon, the awards ceremony took into account artists who had exemplary performances on the Gaon music charts. Gaon Chart, now known as the Circle Chart, is one of the top music platforms in South Korea that measures album sales, both physical and digital.

Interestingly, girl groups’ dominance was once again reflected throughout the Circle Chart Music Awards as Girls’ Generation, BLACKPINK, TWICE, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and Kep1er managed to snag the majority of the awards.

12th Circle Chart Music Awards: BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids take up AOTY for physical albums

BTS Charts & Translations @charts_k



AOTY Digital Music - June (Yet To Come)

AOTY Physical Album - 3Q (Proof)

Retail Album of the Year (Proof)

Social Hot Star of the Year

idolplus Global Artist @BTS_twt won 5 awards at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards, most wins of the night!AOTY Digital Music - June (Yet To Come)AOTY Physical Album - 3Q (Proof)Retail Album of the Year (Proof)Social Hot Star of the Yearidolplus Global Artist .@BTS_twt won 5 awards at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards, most wins of the night!🏆AOTY Digital Music - June (Yet To Come)🏆AOTY Physical Album - 3Q (Proof)🏆Retail Album of the Year (Proof)🏆Social Hot Star of the Year🏆idolplus Global Artist https://t.co/1KvIJYzPSQ

The 12th Circle Chart Music Awards became a historic night for the entire K-pop industry not only because of the awards, but also due to the incredible performances presented by artists. SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS, consisting of DK, HOSHI, and SEUNGKWAN, were dubbed the best performers of the night by many, as they livened up the atmosphere with their thrilling choreos and sets.

Much like previous years, this year’s Circle Chart Music Awards' Artist of the Year (AOTY) was also divided into two formats, digital and physical. The Digital winners were further divided into 12 months, awarding artists who had the highest downloads and streams each month from December 2021 to November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Physical Album winners were divided into four quarters for artists with the highest sales for the same duration.

Check out all the winners for the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards below:

World K-Pop Star: TXT

Rookie of the Year (Digital Music): NewJeans

Rookie of the Year (Physical Album): IVE

World K-Pop Rookie: STAYC

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female): BLACKPINK

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male): Lim Young-woong

Social Hot Star of the Year: BTS

Hot Performer of the Year: ENHYPEN

New Icon of the Year: NMIXX, Choi Ye Na

idolplus Global Artist: BTS

idolplus New Star: TEMPEST

Discovery of the Year (Rock/Metal): Younha

Discovery of the Year (Hip Hop): BE’O

Kpop Girls Charts @kpopggsuperior Congratulations to #NMIXX for winning New Icon of the Year at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards Congratulations to #NMIXX for winning New Icon of the Year at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards 👏🎉 https://t.co/7JQ7n2Bolp

International Song of the Year: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s STAY

International Rising Star of the Year: GAYLE

Composer of the Year: Ryan Jhun

Lyricist of the Year: Seo Ji-eum

Style of the Year (Performance Director): Kim Eun-ju, BLACK.Q

Style of the Year (Visual Director): Park Min-hee

Retail Album of the Year: BTS’ Proof

Top Kit Seller of the Year: NCT DREAM

Music Steady Seller of the Year: Lim Young-woong’s Love Always Runs Away

Record Production of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY

Lily 🪷 @significantLily Still can't believe that #GIDLE took home the Record Production of the Year award (the highest award) at this years Circle Chart Music Awards 🥹 Still can't believe that #GIDLE took home the Record Production of the Year award (the highest award) at this years Circle Chart Music Awards 🥹 https://t.co/qZbIY2TJUq

Solo Artist of the Year (Female): TWICE’s Nayeon

Solo Artist of the Year (Male): Lim Young-woong

Group of the Year (Female): BLACKPINK

Group of the Year (Male): SEVENTEEN

Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)

December 2021: IVE’s ELEVEN

January 2022: Kep1er’s WA DA DA

February: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s INVU

March: (G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY

April: IVE’s LOVE DIVE

May: LE SSERAFIM’s FEARLESS

June: BTS’s Yet to Come

July: aespa’s Girls

August: BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom

September: BLACKPINK’s Shut Down

October: LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE

November: ITZY’s CHESHIRE

Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)

First Quarter (December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022): NCT’s Universe

Second Quarter (March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022): SEVENTEEN’s Face the Sun

Third Quarter (June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022): BTS’s Proof

Fourth Quarter (September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022): Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT

Undoubtedly, the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards was a grand awards night for many third and fourth-generation artists.

Poll : 0 votes