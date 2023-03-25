April is almost here, and with that comes the exciting lineup of April K-pop comebacks. K-pop girl groups like Apink, IVE, and Kep1er, are leading the list with their powerful and highly anticipated new releases. However, that's not all as the April K-pop comebacks also include surprising entries from Girls Generation's Taeyeon and hit boy group, SEVENTEEN.

In March, K-pop fanatics explored and enjoyed new releases from EXO's Kai, Eric Nam, NMIXX, SHINEE's Onew, and more. BTS' Jimin also released his solo debut album, FACE, in March, elevating the experience.

Nevertheless, the thrill will continue in the upcoming month with newer music, concepts, and videos. Fans are excited to see what their idols will bring for them in the month of April as they await the performances, comebacks, and releases. However, there are some April K-pop comebacks that fans are the most excited about.

Apink SEVENTEEN 5 April K-pop comebacks fans are most excited about

1) Apink - April 5, 2023

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #SELF @Apink_2011 's 10th EP "Self" will be fronted by "D N D." Short for "Do Not Disturb," the song carries a hopeful message that you won't be disturbed in your life. The album will also come with 4 other songs, which the group unveiled through the track-list below! #APINK .@Apink_2011's 10th EP "Self" will be fronted by "D N D." Short for "Do Not Disturb," the song carries a hopeful message that you won't be disturbed in your life. The album will also come with 4 other songs, which the group unveiled through the track-list below! #APINK #SELF https://t.co/SLVl5pKIQX

Apink is returning with its tenth mini album, SELF, on April 5, 2023, at 6 pm KST. In February, IST Entertainment shared that the girl group will make their comeback in April with a brand new record.

SELF will be led by D.N.D., an acronym for Do Not Disturb. This carries a hopeful message for fans indicating that they will not be disturbed by the hurdles in their lives. The mini album consists of five songs in total and presses on to give out a bright message to its listeners.

As per the schedule, fans were given a glimpse of the concept images of the members and they were told that the same will continue for the next few days.

2) IVE - April 10, 2023

Rookie girl group IVE, who wowed everyone with hits like After Like, are making a comeback with their first studio album, I've IVE. The group will also drop a pre-release single, Kitsch, on March 27, 2023, while the entire album will be released on April 10, 2023, 6 pm KST/5 am EST.

Not many details about the album have been shared with fans, except that they were told that IVE's Ahn Yunjin has written a track on the upcoming album. Apart from that, IVE will also hold a solo concert following the release of its first full record. Fans claim that the April K-pop comebacks list just got better with IVE's entry on it.

3) Kep1er - April 10, 2023

M⁷ ₁₃ 💜✨💧 @warrior_dm23 @allkpop In other news, kep1er comeback 10th april



“𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎!” In other news, kep1er comeback 10th april“𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎!” @allkpop 📍In other news, kep1er comeback 10th april“𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎!” https://t.co/t8tqnyDoGj

Just like IVE, Kep1er, another fourth-gen girl group, will be making their comeback on April 10 at 6 pm KST/5 am EST.

The nine-member girl group is preparing to drop their fourth extended play, Lovestruck! next month. As per the poster, Lovestruck! is for everyone who wants to experience the pleasant feeling of being in love.

The mini-album will mark their first comeback since their third EP Troubleshooter, which was released in October 2022. It is another one of the much-awaited April K-pop comebacks fans are rooting for.

4) Yeeun (former CLC member) - April 13, 2023

YENDALLA❀ @JYE98_



Her company (SuperBell) shares that this single is a warm up for what it's going to be her comeback and solo debut. More content will be released sequentially | CLC's #YEEUN will drop her pre-release single 'Strange Way To Love' on the 20th of March at 12pm KSTHer company (SuperBell) shares that this single is a warm up for what it's going to be her comeback and solo debut. More content will be released sequentially | #장예은 CLC's #YEEUN will drop her pre-release single 'Strange Way To Love' on the 20th of March at 12pm KSTHer company (SuperBell) shares that this single is a warm up for what it's going to be her comeback and solo debut. More content will be released sequentially | #장예은 https://t.co/eof7NLI9ob

After her departure from CUBE Entertainment in March 2022, Yeeun signed with SuperBell Company to kick-start her solo voyage. She is finally making her solo debut with a brand new album on April 13, 2023, which was preceded by a solo digital release, Strange Way To Love (released on March 20).

Fans are extremely excited to see Yeeun release music as a solo artist. She has attracted thousands of fans through her fierce rapping style in CLC's discography. However, it will be a new experience for the masses to see her launch a solo career.

5) SEVENTEEN - TBA

Pop Base @PopBase Seventeen is set to make their comeback in April. Seventeen is set to make their comeback in April. https://t.co/L9EyhRgJUg

SEVENTEEN's comeback is yet to be announced, however, CARATs (the band's fandom) is assured that the Hot singers will return with banging music next month.

The leader of the 13-member boy group, S.coups, shared during the group's 3-day residency in Seoul that they are working on a new project, which will be released in April.

As of now, no further details have been shared by SEVENTEEN or Pledis Entertainment. However, it is clear that a new SEVENTEEN album is on its way. It will undoubtedly be one of the most highly anticipated April K-pop comebacks.

