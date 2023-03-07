CARATs post proof in defense of SEVENTEEN’s DK being criticized for texting while on a video fansign

After being slandered on community sites for nearly a day, SEVENTEEN’s DK is now being cleared of his allegedly rude behavior towards a fan during a fansign video call.

On March 4, 2023, a Weibo post went viral on online communities after a Chinese fan posted about her fan call experience with the SEVENTEEN member. She posted screenshots from the call and claimed that the singer was constantly texting someone despite being on a call. K-pop fans instantly began criticizing the singer, since people usually pay a lot of money to get a chance for a video call.

However, other fans who attended the Yizhiyu fansign soon began posting videos from their own calls to debunk the claim. They mentioned that the Chinese fan had zoomed in and cropped someone else’s video fansign and purposely made it look like he wasn’t paying attention.

Tori🍂 #1 COUPRANG @hrtcoups @monsieurjhy A plain ludicrous, trust me. Long story short, the acc op posted a fansign call with dk (not their vid btw) gave a false allegations/assumptions that dk played his phone and ignored the carat but it was only based on a 4 secs vid. When we asked for full vid, they ignored🤷‍♀️ @monsieurjhy A plain ludicrous, trust me. Long story short, the acc op posted a fansign call with dk (not their vid btw) gave a false allegations/assumptions that dk played his phone and ignored the carat but it was only based on a 4 secs vid. When we asked for full vid, they ignored🤷‍♀️

“His hands are right THERE”: CARATs call out Chinese fan for slandering SEVENTEEN’s DK’s reputation

SEVENTEEN’s DK became the target of many negative comments online after he was alleged to have been texting someone while on a call with a Chinese fan for a video signing event. The winners of such events are usually people who have placed big orders, although they are selected via a random system.

Twitter user @insteadgny uploaded a 14-second clip of the fansign recording to post an explainer video about what exactly happened, debunking the original claim. In the Chinese fans’ four-second clip, DK’s face was seen up close and a reflection on his glasses was claimed to be him texting.

In the post by @insteadgny, the same reflection of a person typing on mobile can be seen, although the singer’s hands are clearly visible in the call. An explanation for the same was also posted:

Twitter handle @insteadgny had also posted a video explanation debunking the claim. While that video was deleted, it was picked up by other handles, who circulated it. One fan reposted the same, tweeting:

"His hands are right THERE what are people talking about."

Fans discussed on Twitter that Chinese fans who won the fansign were trying to clear up his name after realizing what had happened.

Some also shared that they asked the original poster of the four-second clip to upload the full fansign recording but they denied doing so, further fueling their suspicions of it being a malicious post. Fans debunked the rude claims and called out the poster for trying to slander the SEVENTEEN member’s reputation:

Tori🍂 #1 COUPRANG @hrtcoups - @Desi_Ladki A newly created acc posted a fansign vid with dk, mind u its not their vid to share and it was only 4 secs of dk looking down but they made a false assumption for him “ignoring” or “playing with his phone” or “texting his gf” which is ridiculous @Desi_Ladki A newly created acc posted a fansign vid with dk, mind u its not their vid to share and it was only 4 secs of dk looking down but they made a false assumption for him “ignoring” or “playing with his phone” or “texting his gf” which is ridiculous😭 -

와나 @monsieurjhy @hrtcoups It’s always the short clip!! Why are they like this. I saw someone quoting the op video with tweet saying d/k always use his phone during fansign and i was like huh? When? @hrtcoups It’s always the short clip!! Why are they like this. I saw someone quoting the op video with tweet saying d/k always use his phone during fansign and i was like huh? When?

D0KYE0M MILANFW ✨ @emotional_lees You really pick this time to spread fake sad story of yours. Bcs of what? Jealousy I'd say. Lol LMAO see? The phone's reflection is still there with someone else scrolling through it while Dokyeom's both hands are on camera. Now you want to say what? He has 4 hands?You really pick this time to spread fake sad story of yours. Bcs of what? Jealousy I'd say. Lol twitter.com/insteadgny/sta… LMAO see? The phone's reflection is still there with someone else scrolling through it while Dokyeom's both hands are on camera. Now you want to say what? He has 4 hands? 😭 You really pick this time to spread fake sad story of yours. Bcs of what? Jealousy I'd say. Lol twitter.com/insteadgny/sta…

진.진 @chenxia69405045 @ajwithmoonligh1 @insteadgny A Chinese netizen intentionally edited a four-second video. Then frame DK out of context. There are also many dk fans in China who are clarifying for DK. Please don't doubt DK's love for fans. He is a very kind and sincere person! @ajwithmoonligh1 @insteadgny A Chinese netizen intentionally edited a four-second video. Then frame DK out of context. There are also many dk fans in China who are clarifying for DK. Please don't doubt DK's love for fans. He is a very kind and sincere person! https://t.co/Wsh4jqttlE

한나 🧸 (rest) @hansollieee Someone who has pannchoa/theqoo acc needs to post a compilation of dk's wholesome and cute interactions with fans during online fansign. I can't believe knetz and non-carats are really bashing him rn just from the zoomed in 4 secs clip. That mf OP better gets sued asap. Someone who has pannchoa/theqoo acc needs to post a compilation of dk's wholesome and cute interactions with fans during online fansign. I can't believe knetz and non-carats are really bashing him rn just from the zoomed in 4 secs clip. That mf OP better gets sued asap.

SEVENTEEN’s DK shares his thoughts on BSS subunit first comeback, Fighting (feat Lee Youngji)

DK made a return with the group’s subunit, BSS, aka BooSeokSoon, a month ago with SECOND WIND and its powerful refresher title track, Fighting (feat. Lee Youngji).

Often known as the group’s vitamin pill, sunshine, and all-things-humourous, SEVENTEEN’s DK recently talked to ELLE Korea about his driving force:

“It is the members. When the members are by my side, I gain strength and more confidence. I don’t think I’m the type of person who can do well with confidence if I have to do something all alone."

Meanwhile, neither the group’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, nor SEVENTEEN’s DK had released any statement regarding the same.

Poll : 0 votes