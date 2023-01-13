"They are just friends" – Park Joo-hyun's label denies her dating rumors with NCT's Tae-yong

Park Joo-hyun, currently appearing in the K-drama The Forbidden Marriage, was linked romantically with NCT's Tae-yong. To clarify matters, her label, 935 Entertainment, has shared an exclusive statement denying her dating rumors with the NCT member:

"Actress Park Joo-hyun and NCT's Tae-yong are just friends."

The label also shared that the two bonded over online games, however, they do not share any romantic feelings toward each other.

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family



the post claim both share hobby of playing online game and she attend NCT concert in family area seats

entertain.naver.com/read?oid=109&a… Park Juhyun side stated the actress and NCT Taeyong are just ordinary friends, following dating rumor of the two were spread through online communitythe post claim both share hobby of playing online game and she attend NCT concert in family area seats Park Juhyun side stated the actress and NCT Taeyong are just ordinary friends, following dating rumor of the two were spread through online communitythe post claim both share hobby of playing online game and she attend NCT concert in family area seatsentertain.naver.com/read?oid=109&a… https://t.co/ZZy6nQKaFl

NCT's label, SM Entertainment, also told Donga that the two are "just friends," putting a stop to the churning rumor-mill.

Park Joo-hyun/Tae-yong dating rumors saga

On January 12, multiple rumors were spread online claiming that NCT's leader Tae-yong and actress Park Joo-hyun are dating. Based on the grounds that the two often team up to play online games and that the actress was seen attending NCT's concert from a reserved family cubicle, many suspected the two of being in a relationship.

However, in response to the rumors, 935 Entertainment, Park Joo-hyun's label, and SM Entertainment, the male singer's agency, have denied the rumors.

935 Entertainment also stated:

"Park Joo-hyun enjoys games as a hobby and has a lot of affection for them to the extent she posted a video about online games like League of Legends on her YouTube channel. She and NCT's Tae-yong are friends who game together and nothing more. Actress Park Joo-hyun is very social and has an outgoing personality, so she has diverse friendships and maintains a large network."

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] Actress Park Juhyun denies dating rumors with NCT Taeyong [ notpannchoa ] Actress Park Juhyun denies dating rumors with NCT Taeyong https://t.co/PCAelfMnWg

Most NCT fans did not believe the rumors for multiple reasons, with one being that the Kick It singer would not post a picture of his girlfriend on social media. Turns out they were right.

The male singer made his debut with NCT in 2016 under SM Entertainment. He is also the leader of the group, and a member of its subunits, NCT U and NCT 127. Due to his singing and rapping skills, the K-pop idol re-debuted in supergroup SuperM - a joint project by SM Entertainment and Capitol Records in 2019.

haus of kpop✨ @hausofkpop Park Joo Hyun and Kim Younger Dae Take care of The Forbidden Marriage in First Stills for Upcoming MBC Sat-Solar Sageuk Drama ift.tt/eft7UOo Park Joo Hyun and Kim Younger Dae Take care of The Forbidden Marriage in First Stills for Upcoming MBC Sat-Solar Sageuk Drama ift.tt/eft7UOo https://t.co/kQZo0teAGR

Park Joo-hyun, on the other hand, made her debut in 2019 with the film The Dude in Me. She later went on to play leading roles in dramas and movies such as Extracurricular, Love All Play, Zombie Detective, Seoul Vibe, Silence, A Piece of Your Mind, Mouse, and others. She is currently playing So-rang in the MBC drama The Forbidden Marriage alongside Kim Young-dae.

Poll : 0 votes