MBC’s upcoming K-drama The Forbidden Marriage has given a short sneak peek into the show.

The recent teaser trailer of the show displayed the intriguing chemistry between the lead actors, Shooting Stars’ Kim Young-dae, and Seoul Vibe's Park Ju-hyun.

The Forbidden Marriage is a period romantic comedy K-drama based on a web novel of the same name. Extraordinary You actor Kim Young-dae will play the role of King Yi-heon, who goes into severe depression following the death of his beloved wife (played by Kim Min-ju of IZ*ONE) and ultimately decides to forbid marriage in his kingdom.

Seven years after the death of his wife, who was the crown princess at the time, he meets a con artist named So Rang (played by Love All Play's star Park Ju-hyun). So Rang falsely asserts that she can be possessed by the spirit of the late princess and therefore she is able to communicate with the departed princess.

“The king is a complete lunatic”: trailer of The Forbidden Marriage promises an interesting new MBC drama

The newly revealed teaser of The Forbidden Marriage kicks off with mutterings regarding the monarch's mental state, including phrases like "The king is a complete lunatic" and "He's gone utterly nuts."

The scene that immediately follows focuses on Kim Young-dae, who in response to these comments brandishes his sword and asks in an intimidating manner, "Do you also see me as a crazy tyrant?"

Despite the fact that the title describes Yi Heon as a "crazy king who has outlawed marriage for seven years," he too ends up finding his equal. The only person who is able to resonate with Yi Heon's level of craziness is the indomitable and brilliant con artist So Rang.

In the trailer, So Rang enters the scene, proclaiming boldly, "I'm back" at the same time that someone is heard referring to her as "that renowned marriage con artist of our time." The ebullient So Rang brags about all of the illicit marriages she has arranged all around the country and then asserts, "I won't be caught!"

Soon after So Rang’s entry, the teaser of The Forbidden Marriage abruptly cuts to a shot of So Rang being incarcerated, thus implying that she may have been a little too sure of herself.

She then makes a hilariously desperate attempt to survive by pretending to be possessed by Yi Heon's late wife.

In the midst of this scene where So Rang pretends to be possessed by the late crown princess, the caption pops on screen, stating that she will rile up the entire nation with the web of lies she weaves to protect her own life.

The Forbidden Marriage is set to premiere on December 9, 2022, on MBC.

