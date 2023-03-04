“We thought a lot about making an album that could give people strength”: SEVENTEEN’s DK spills on BSS’ new album, motivations and more

Sensational K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN’s idol DK recently sat with the internationally reputed lifestyle magazine Elle Korea for an interview on SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit, BSS’s latest album and more.

On February 6, BSS made their much-awaited comeback with a new album called SECOND WIND. It is only the second album since its debut with the title track Just Do it. The album comes after a long hiatus of half a decade and also marks BSS’s debut.

SECOND WIND is a compilation of three songs and all of them were composed and written by the group members collectively. Dishing his insights on the album, DK said:

“It is our comeback in five years since our debut track, Just Do It, and it is also BSS’s first single album. A total of three songs are included, and we thought a lot about making an album that could give people strength. All members actively participated in writing the lyrics and composing the songs.”

“I gain strength and more confidence.”: DK reveals what inspires him, working with SEVENTEEN and more.

SEVENTEEN’s sensational vocalist has revealed intimate details about his career in a candid interview with Elle Korea. The idol shared that what drives him to excel and continue working hard is his co-idols.

According to DK, his teammates are his support system and only with them, as pillars of support, can he gain the confidence to do his best. The idol revealed that he is not a naturally confident person, due to which he is often unable to undertake solo projects.

DK explained:

“It is the members. When the members are by my side, I gain strength and more confidence. I don’t think I’m the type of person who can do well with confidence if I have to do something all alone. However, while filming [alone] today, I wanted to try something new. At first, I thought, ‘I’m going to wear these kinds of clothes?" But the outcome is great, which makes me feel great too, and it is really fun.”

DK also spilt that his goal in life is to become a great singer. According to the idol, his singing ability is what makes him popular and loved by so many people and also makes him persevere hard.

Elaborating, he said:

“Singing. [BSS is] the vocalist [unit] team of SEVENTEEN, and it is also one of the reasons why many people like me. I’m still working hard on it, but now that I’m in my eighth or ninth year [being a singer], I’ve come to accept the fact that there are bound to be ups and downs."

He continuined:

"Sometimes I think, ‘Since I’ve achieved this much today, I will be able to do better tomorrow,’ but the next day, it doesn’t work out like I hoped. In the past, I felt very frustrated in such situations, but these days I have been able to control my mind a bit. Which is good. Even if I get frustrated, I just keep trying”

SEVENTEEN's DK's interview will be published along with a pictorial in the upcoming edition of the magazine.

