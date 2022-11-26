SEVENTEEN's DK, born Lee Seok-min, has gone viral for his positive thoughts on self-love and self-confidence. Known for his incredible vocal range, DK was recently invited to DIVE Studios' Mindset series where artists record exclusive, raw, personal, and intimate audio messages for their fans.

SEVENTEEN's DK is known for being too hard on himself ever since the 13-member group debuted in 2015. Over time, fans have come to admire his singing and positive nature. However, listening to his personal thoughts during the Mindset interview gave them a glimpse of the other side of his personality.

"I think I pushed myself too hard because I felt the difference between the ideal I had set for myself and reality. It would make me really happy if the positive energy I give you spreads out like a domino."

Always working diligently to improve his singing skills, the Go singer is also known for his cheery nature. Needless to say, he showcased a newer version of himself through an interview that has undoubtedly won hearts.

In the interview, the vocalist further spoke about personal growth and how loving oneself is an important activity. He stated that he had a tough time practicing self-love.

"I would give myself 40/100 points if I needed to give myself a score, but I have a hard time being nice to myself. ‘DK, I think you’re too strict with yourself.’ While you aren’t as strict with yourself as before, I still want you to love and respect yourself more."

DK later confessed that he is presently thinking about ways he can work in a happier and more joyful manner. He further went on to encourage CARATs (name for SEVENTEEN fans) with some powerful words.

"The important thing is that you had a dream and that you achieved it."

He concluded by sharing words on how to excel in every new project or challenge you attempt.

"If you’re scared of taking on a challenge, tell yourself that it’s okay to fail many times and that no one is perfect. Don’t worry about what other people think and just focus on yourself."

Through DK's words, fans will hopefully get to build a new perspective towards self-love, facing future challenges, and ways to achieve their dreams. Earlier, SEVENTEEN's DK has soothed listeners with his tracks as a K-pop idol as well as an OST singer.

Fans were also proud of their 25-year-old idol for being a top-class musical actor. SEVENTEEN's DK recently led the musical titled 'Xcalibur,' and played the lead role of King Arthur.

