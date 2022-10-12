6 iconic moments from Stray Kids' appearance on the Daebak Show

Dive Studios’ Daebak Show is back with a second season with a lot more fun and variety and to open this new season they invited none other than Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Felix.

The Daebak Show is Eric Nam’s talk show where he invites guests from the Korean entertainment industry to do a podcast which is released on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The word Daebak in Korean means spectacular and that is what the podcast aims for each episode to be. The talk show offers a glimpse into both the media personalities on the show and the entertainment industry in general.

Coming back from a hiatus, the Daebak Show kicked off their first season with none other than Stray Kids, who recently made their comeback on October 7 with their latest album Maxident. Let’s look at some of the most memorable moments from the episode.

Stray Kids on Daebak Show: The Bang Chan, Felix, Eric Nam trio left the audience wanting for more

1) Eric Nam could not keep calm

bri ♡⤨ @lucentchan eric is bringing the daebak show back and chan n felix are the first epi this is amazing eric is bringing the daebak show back and chan n felix are the first epi this is amazing

Eric Nam profusely thanked Park Jin-young and Stray Kids for gracing his show. He mentioned that he had wanted Bang Chan and Felix on his show for the longest time and was ecstatic that his dream had turned to reality.

His dramatic actions of praying to god for the opportunity did not go unnoticed by Felix, who was laughing uncontrollably at Eric’s behavior.

2) Han’s iconic lyric snafu

Stray Kids’ Han is known for writing hit songs and was also the writer behind the iconic lyric “cooking like a chef I’m a five star Michelin” from their song God’s Menu.

However, on Daebak Show’s segment Daebak Restaurant, Eric introduced the restaurant as a 19 Michelin star establishment as a joke to which Felix mentions that he thought five was the maximum trusting God’s Menu’s song lyric.

A truth-bomb was dropped on Felix when Bang Chan revealed to him that three is the maximum number of stars a restaurant can receive and that the song lyrics were hyperbole. Raucous laughter erupted in the studio as the singer of the lyrics had no idea about his own verse.

3) Audition discrimination

thea⤨ | semi-ia 📚 @theastays twitter.com/i/web/status/1… bang chan’s betrayed face when he found out felix only had to do a freestyle dance, while he had to do EVERYTHING, sing, dance, play the guitar… lmfao LOOK AT HIS FACE he’s having second thoughts about his loyalty to jyp AKSJSKKLM bang chan’s betrayed face when he found out felix only had to do a freestyle dance, while he had to do EVERYTHING, sing, dance, play the guitar… lmfao LOOK AT HIS FACE he’s having second thoughts about his loyalty to jyp AKSJSKKLM😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/czw6peQlZV

Both Felix and Bang Chan came to South Korea as minors to audition and make it big in the Korean entertainment industry. However, much to Bang Chan’s surprise, Felix revealed on the Daebak Show that didn’t have to sing when he auctioned and only did a freestyle dance performance.

The Stray Kids’ leader looked at his fellow member in shock as he revealed that he had to do everything from singing to dancing and even played various instruments during his audition. One could hear the exasperation in his voice.

4) Scary Bang Chan

skz media 🫂 @hyunchanlixies 221010 felix talking about his first impression of chan when he came to the company bang chan lee felix daebak show s2 ep1 skz stray kids video clip

221010 felix talking about his first impression of chan when he came to the company bang chan lee felix daebak show s2 ep1 skz stray kids video clip https://t.co/uIurymdtId

Seeing people come and go was the hardest part for Bang Chan during his trainee period. He revealed on the Daebak Show that the majority of his friends got cut and there was a point where he was the only surviving trainee from his batch.

This experience hardened him and he became aloof so as to not get attached to anybody. His behavior earned him the tag of being a scary senior at JYP Entertainment.

5) Much awaited duet

michelle c gee @michicgee Amazing voices! Thank you Eric and Bang Chan. Watch the Daebak Show S2Ep1 Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Felix Catch Up with Eric Nam youtu.be/DrFzn0sUetw Amazing voices! Thank you Eric and Bang Chan. Watch the Daebak Show S2Ep1 Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Felix Catch Up with Eric Nam youtu.be/DrFzn0sUetw https://t.co/5tptpDOxK6

Eric Nam and Bang Chan harmonized beautifully to John Legend’s song Ordinary People when they were discussing their childhood go-to songs. Eric mentioned that the John Legend track was one of his favorites and started singing the track and Bang Chan joined in.

Felix looked at them with 'heart eyes' and even suggested the idea of the duo performing a duet together. However, Bang Chan was quick to mention how this could only happen via JYP Entertainment’s approval. JYP Entertainment, if you’re reading this, do make the collaboration a reality.

6) Sauces from hell

skz media 🫂 @hyunchanlixies 221010 lee felix bang chan chanlix daebak show s2 ep1 struggling with the fish sauce bit funny clip video skz stray kids 221010 lee felix bang chan chanlix daebak show s2 ep1 struggling with the fish sauce bit funny clip video skz stray kids https://t.co/ZVRtIHGg8W

During a Daebak Show segment called Daebak Restaurant, the trio ate bossam (a pork dish) dipped in various sauces, unaware of what they were. For a while things looked bright till they dipped their bossam in a thick dark sauce which turned out to be chocolate.

The grease of the savory pig meat did not go well with the sweet chocolate sauce and the trio had a hard time digesting that combination. Bang Chan even mentioned that this could be the new thing after mint-chocolate, a flavor that has divided the world.

Towards the end, they also had to try the salty combination of bossam dipped in fish-sauce, which left the Stray Kids members traumatized for the remainder of the show.

Despite being fun and chaotic, the episode would’ve been an even bigger hit if all eight members had joined Eric Nam on the Daebak Show. Stays are hoping that this will be the first of many more appearances by Stray Kids on the show.

Poll : 0 votes