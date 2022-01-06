“I’m an independent artist”: Eric Nam spoils fans with multiple teases for new album

K-pop soloist Eric Nam has long foregone the ways of a typical K-pop idol. From having his own podcast, to engaging with fans in various ways, to even spoiling his songs on multiple occasions, each day the Nam Nation (Eric Nam’s fandom) is reminded how supercool their idol is.

For a week, the artist has been releasing multiple spoilers for his fans in the form of short clips, tweets and more. The famous soloist released multiple digital singles in 2021 and announced a second English album There and Back Again in January 2022.

Nam Nation is probably the most spoiled fandom in the entire K-pop industry. Eric Nam, the Korean-American singer, songwriter, host, and content creator, leaves no stone unturned to show his fans new and exciting things.

After I Don’t Know You Anymore and Any Other Way hit the trending charts in no time, the singer announced his next release, an album titled There and Back Again, consisting of previous English tracks. In September, the soloist teased the song Wildfire live at the 2021 Music Midtown concert.

Being more than generous to his fans, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes recording of nearly 44 seconds of Wildfire. The clip shows Eric Nam belting high notes and a sneak-peek into the energetic vibe of the song.

Eric Nam (에릭남) @ericnamofficial Guys…here’s a sneak peak at “Wildfire” off my new album. RT IF YOU FEELIN IT?? Guys…here’s a sneak peak at “Wildfire” off my new album. RT IF YOU FEELIN IT?? 🔥 https://t.co/pONsTa8O1R

The singer then teased two more songs, Lost On Me and What If. They were first teased to the fans on the “contact list” of the idol (open to only Americans and Canadians). He then uploaded a 41 second sneak-peek of Lost On Me on January 4.

Hours later, he asked fans if they wanted more spoilers and as fans naturally replied that they did, the soloist uploaded a 28 second snippet of What If.

Nam Nation, which rarely seems to sleep, woke up to discuss how the singer was being philanthropic towards his comeback release. Eric Nam then tweeted explaining his privilege of being an independent musician - he “can tease / spoil music however and whichever way” he wants, and included a funny GIF of himself.

Eric Nam (에릭남) @ericnamofficial I’m an independent artist, I can tease / spoil music however which way I want hahaha. ALBUM IS COMING FRIDAY AHHHH I’m an independent artist, I can tease / spoil music however which way I want hahaha. ALBUM IS COMING FRIDAY AHHHH https://t.co/04fws5l3jQ

Considering Eric Nam’s manager is none other than his younger brother Eddie Nam, fans joked about how their night would end with an “awkward family dinner” when he realized the soloist spoiled multiple songs on his Twitter.

The amusing dynamic that the Nam Nation and Eric Nam share remains one-of-a-kind and truly iconic for anyone who comes across his Twitter account.

Eric Nam (에릭남) @ericnamofficial thank you to my fans in Atlanta who sneakily paid for my lunch! that was unexpected and v cool. thank you to my fans in Atlanta who sneakily paid for my lunch! that was unexpected and v cool.

Eric Nam (에릭남) @ericnamofficial I need to start texting y’all more often…I’ve been so busy with the ALBUM (dropping Jan 7th) and rehearsals and podcasting, but I will TRY MY BEST to be more responsive!

Text me when ya free: +1-213-267-7391 I need to start texting y’all more often…I’ve been so busy with the ALBUM (dropping Jan 7th) and rehearsals and podcasting, but I will TRY MY BEST to be more responsive!⠀Text me when ya free: +1-213-267-7391 https://t.co/X1H7ug4LvY

Eric Nam’s second full English album There and Back Again will be released on January 7, 2022. Meanwhile, he will be on a world tour starting January 24, 2022.

