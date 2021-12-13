Eric Nam surprises fans by announcing album release date via Instagram caption

Eric Nam has a brand new album coming as soon as January 7!

Korean-American idol, Eric Nam, took fans by surprise by announcing the release date of his brand new album. The new album is set to be released less than two months after his latest release, the single Any Other Way, which dropped in November.

Apart from being a singer, the 33-year-old is also a television host and content creator. A very popular name, Eric Nam, was named "2016 Man Of The Year" by GQ Korea and was a part of Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia 2017" list. His first English album, Before We Begin, was released in 2019.

Eric Nam's new album 'There and Back Again' releases on January 7

On December 12, the singer, who has fans all across the globe, shared a series of images from his latest outing in Manhattan, New York. While Eric Nam’s cool visuals in various iconic New York locations won hearts, what really grabbed attention was his caption.

The Any Other Way artist captioned the images,

"Came to New York to work, and all I've done is stuff my face 😬😍 – But also, so much content coming soon – NEW ALBUM JAN 7, and tour tickets running LOWWWW."

The upcoming album is titled There and Back Again and includes the singles I Don't Know You Anymore and the hit song, Any Other Way.

Funnily enough, the singer had cheekily tweeted the following on December 10, appearing to make fun of fans who constantly kept asking him about his album’s release date. Little did anyone expect it to be announced two days later.

Eric Nam (에릭남) @ericnamofficial Eric, when is the new album coming out? Eric, when is the new album coming out?

The January 7 release date has come as a surprise to most Eric Nam fans, who took to social media to share their excitement. Many retweeted his tweet from December 10, along with the new date.

Maggie⁷ | IS SEEING ERIC NAM @musicalmarauder I'm really about to have gone through the entirety of 2021 with no new album from two of my ults? At least @BTS_twt mentioned the new album in their break announcement and @ericnamofficial has one coming beginning of next year. I'm really about to have gone through the entirety of 2021 with no new album from two of my ults? At least @BTS_twt mentioned the new album in their break announcement and @ericnamofficial has one coming beginning of next year.

bread :P // GONNA SEE ERIC NAM @thankstoyoungk ERIC NAM NEW ALBUM JAN 7TH IM GONNA CRSDKLFEWSNKNKLWFBIDJNSDJFVAS;KJZx S ERIC NAM NEW ALBUM JAN 7TH IM GONNA CRSDKLFEWSNKNKLWFBIDJNSDJFVAS;KJZx S

lia⁷ @bbyxjoons STFU NEW ERIC NAM ALBUM JAN 7??? I LOVE WINNING STFU NEW ERIC NAM ALBUM JAN 7??? I LOVE WINNING

Incidentally, the new album will be dropping only weeks before his much anticipated 2022 world tour, There And Back Again, which kicks off at Phoenix, Arizona, on January 24.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol also surprised fans down south by announcing new dates for Australia and New Zealand as part of his upcoming tour. Apart from these places, Eric Nam will also be performing all over UK and Europe, including performances in Stockholm, Prague, Milan, and London.

Edited by R. Elahi