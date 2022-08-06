CARATs celebrate as SEVENTEEN breaks 4-win music show curse with SECTOR 17

SEVENTEEN’s latest comeback, repackaged album SECTOR 17, has become a cause of great celebration for its fandom, CARATs. On August 4, the 13-member group won its fifth music show win for _WORLD on MCountdown. This music show win was bigger than any other win for fans as it broke the group’s “four-win curse.”

Since the release of An Ode in August 2019, the 13-member group has only received four wins at a maximum for each comeback. The last time the HIT singers earned 5 or more music show trophies was in January 2019 during their You Made My Dawn era. They had won a total of 10 wins at several music shows.

SECTOR 17’s fifth win with _WORLD holds a special place in the CARATs' hearts and SEVENTEEN’s history now.

SEVENTEEN break the 4-win music show curse, fans take over Twitter to celebrate

Prominent self-producing idols SEVENTEEN recently bagged its fifth music show win with _WORLD from the repackaged album, SECTOR 17, on MCountdown. The idols did not attend this week’s MCountdown. They had previously appeared on July 21 for their first comeback performance on the show.

SEVENTEEN’s _WORLD competed against aespa’s GIRLS. The former won with 6746 points while the latter earned 5820 points. The latest win meant a lot not just to the CARAT fandom, but also to the 13 members who have worked hard all these years.

As fans celebrated the four-win curse break on Twitter, SEVENTEEN members took to Weverse to express their gratitude. Mingyu, S.Coups, HOSHI, Dino and DK posted messages on the platform.

DK called CARATs his “world,” Dino used a crying emoji, Mingyu told fans he loves them, S.Coups showcased his trust in fans saying it was expected and HOSHI thanked fans for winning first prize for them.

Members' posts on Weverse thanking fans (Images via Weverse)

Under the hashtag #_WORLD5thWin, CARATs reveled in the fact that the group finally received more than four wins for their comeback. They also urged fellow CARATs not to let their guard down and to help the group earn more wins. HOSHI using six trophy emojis in his Weverse message was a great source of motivation for them.

❄️ @jeonmanwon : Carats, thank you for winning 1st place on Mcountdown!!



: 🥰



(he put 6 trophies? carats )



#호시 #_WORLD5thWin : Carats, thank you for winning 1st place on Mcountdown!!(he put 6 trophies? carats 🐯: Carats, thank you for winning 1st place on Mcountdown!!🐯: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🥰(he put 6 trophies? carats 👀)#호시 #_WORLD5thWin https://t.co/HbPjYpDsrV

KOKO✨ONLINE ✨ ⑰SCOUPS MONTH🍒 @sunny_nonie #SVT_WORLD #_WORLD5thWin Seems like kcarats are trying to try for one more win from what I saw on Weverse they are asking carats to save hearts for show music core so if u have none please start adding them up #SEVENTEEN Seems like kcarats are trying to try for one more win from what I saw on Weverse they are asking carats to save hearts for show music core so if u have none please start adding them up #SEVENTEEN #SVT_WORLD #_WORLD5thWin

The CARAT fandom, often called the nicest in K-pop and filled with people who do not know how to stream, has given the idols gifts in their own ways. Thanks to CARATs, the Rock with You singers enjoy the title of multi-million sellers. They have at least five albums that have sold over one million copies each.

Breaking the four-win curse after nearly two years was thanks to them too. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

aem. @svthamster

Home ; Run -

RTL -

RWY -

_World -



the 4-win-curse is now broke.. here's to more win, carats and seventeen Left & Right -Home ; Run -RTL -RWY -_World -the 4-win-curse is now broke.. here's to more win, carats and seventeen #_WORLD5thWin Left & Right - 🏆🏆🏆🏆Home ; Run - 🏆🏆🏆🏆RTL - 🏆🏆🏆🏆RWY -🏆🏆🏆🏆_World -🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆the 4-win-curse is now broke.. here's to more win, carats and seventeen #_WORLD5thWin🥺

cine빵뿡빵 @dadeuthannie CONGRATS SEVENTEEN THANK YOU CARATS !!!



4-win curse goodbye



#_WORLD5thWin #세븐틴 #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 _WORLD 5TH WINCONGRATS SEVENTEENTHANK YOU CARATS !!!4-win curse goodbye _WORLD 5TH WIN 😭🔥 CONGRATS SEVENTEEN 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 THANK YOU CARATS !!!4-win curse goodbye 👋 #_WORLD5thWin #세븐틴 #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 https://t.co/otgThynx4e

char ツ @grrwonwoo



#_WORLD5thWin WE WON. WE ACTUALLY WON. LETS GO CARATS 🫶 CONGRATS SEVENTEEN !!! we FINALLY broke the 4 win curse 🫡 WE WON. WE ACTUALLY WON. LETS GO CARATS 🫶 CONGRATS SEVENTEEN !!! we FINALLY broke the 4 win curse 🫡#_WORLD5thWin https://t.co/pzrHkaoXEi

sebongie samuel (busy) @garats17



finally broke the 4win curse! thank u to all the carats who worked hard



#SEVENTEEN #_WORLD5thWin #SVT_WORLD

@pledis_17 220804 Seventeen won 1st place on Mcountdown with _World! Congrats!!!finally broke the 4win curse! thank u to all the carats who worked hard 220804 Seventeen won 1st place on Mcountdown with _World! Congrats!!!finally broke the 4win curse! thank u to all the carats who worked hard👏💘#SEVENTEEN #_WORLD5thWin #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 https://t.co/oSTmJuoMIt

In other news, the four-win music show curse was not the only curse SEVENTEEN was able to break. All 13 members of the group renewed their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment at the start of the year, surviving the K-pop industry’s infamous 7-year-curse.

The group’s first release after contract renewal was their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, that ushered in a new era. SECTOR 17 was a repackaged version of Face the Sun, but with the addition of four new tracks.

The 13-member group was also nominated for Best K-pop, PUSH Performance of the Year, and other categories at the 2022 VMAs. Voting for the VMAs is currently open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far