Will VICTON survive the 7-year-curse? Here's what the members think

The seven-member group VICTON recently answered a question about their contract renewal that is due next year, in a press conference on May 31. The group made their anticipated comeback on the same day, releasing their seventh mini-album, Chaos.

When asked about what lies ahead for the team regarding contract renewal, the group shared that they "don't have a definite answer." They reflected on the time that passed and expressed their gratitude towards their fandom, ALICE.

"Seven years is a very long time": VICTON talks about their upcoming contract renewal

On May 31, the Chronograph group made their second comeback of 2022 with their seventh mini-album, Chaos. The group debuted in November 2016 and still has around a year and a half to decide on renewing or terminating its contract.

The decision will soon arise for VICTON. When reporters asked about their plans for 2023 and the contract renewal, the members reminisced on their journey and thanked ALICE for being the reason behind their success.

"Time has flown by and we have become a group in our seventh year. Seven years is a very long time, and we would not be here today without our fans. There's also the teamwork between our members. When we are weary or struggling, we gain energy from one another."

VICTON answered honestly, stating that they don't have a "definite answer." They added that they would continue to show their best sides as long as fans support them.

"In truth, we cannot give a definite answer. But we believe that if we continue to do our best and show our best sides to our fans and to the public, whether it be through our group promotions or in our individual promotions, then the road will open up for us."

Heo Chan, aka Chan, the group's singer-songwriter, addressed the infamous seven-year curse in particular. He shared that the group will have a special relationship forever.

"They refer to it as the '7-Year Jinx,' but the seven members of VICTON share a bond that is like family and friends. We always want to be together."

Often called the seven-year curse, the K-pop industry has a tragic and vicious history of groups disbanding after their seventh year.

Reasons vary from not being able to attract attention, ultimately suffering in losses or a marginal profit, to members wishing to leave the industry or the highly competitive and stressful idol life.

A handful of groups have survived the infamous curse, such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, SHINee, EXO, Oh My Girl, Apni, Red Velvet, etc. Multiple groups are lined up for their contract renewals this year as well.

Meanwhile, some, such as CLC, have disbanded and some, like MONSTA X, have only a few members confirmed for their renewal.

As for VICTON, the seven-member group made an impressive comeback showcasing a refreshing concept in Stupid O'Clock from their seventh EP, Chaos. The music video for the title track has garnered an impressive 5.4 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

