ALICE announces Chaejeong as group's new leader, Sohee to step down

K-pop girl group ALICE, formerly known as ELRIS, has made quite a few changes. The group members have decided to change their leader to Chaejeong, as ex-leader So Hee will be busy focusing on her acting career. The announcement came after the group’s agency, IOK Company, officially changed the girl group ELRIS’s name to ALICE.

Previously, ELRIS' management team was transferred to IOK Company in December 2021. The agency assured fans that despite major changes, the girl group will still be making a comeback soon, and resuming promotions for the same. On April 10, 2022, IOK Company released a video titled The Origin of ALICE, which showcases the group’s new name and logo.

IOK Company confirms Chaejeong as leader of ALICE, releases official statement

On April 20, 2022, IOK Company released an official statement confirming that K-pop idol Chaejeong would be positioned as the group’s leader as ELRIS’s former leader Sohee is currently busy due to overlapping schedules.

The agency stated,

"As the group prepares for its various changes after undergoing agency transitions, ELRIS's former leader Sohee, who has shouldered the responsibility of the position up until now, is overwhelmed due to her busy, overlapping schedules.

IOK Company continued,

"As a result, after a lengthy discussion with the group's members, Chaejeong has been chosen as the group's new leader."

Group member and now leader, Chaejeong, shared her thoughts via the agency and thanked group mate and former leader, Sohee, for her hard work. Chaejeong continued to promise that she will fulfill her duties as the new leader despite the ongoing changes.

She stated,

"I want to thank So Hee, who always stood in front as our leader for a long time. During this time when the group is undergoing numerous changes, I will do my best to fulfill my responsibilities as leader."

Meanwhile, IOK Company has also revealed that group members Hyeseong and Bella will also adopt new stage names, in light of the group’s rebranding.

The agency continued to state that Hyeseong, who decided to switch her legal name to Yeon Jae, will be promoted under the group as Yeonjae for all future activities, whereas Bella will change her stage name to Do-A.

Edited by Suchitra