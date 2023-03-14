“Welcome back”: Fans ecstatic as Apink announces comeback date for their tenth mini-album SELF

On March 13, K-pop group Apink officially announced the comeback date for their tenth mini-album, SELF, which will release on April 5, and released its first teaser.

The group has been highly active in the music industry, releasing one album after another almost every consecutive year. Under IST Entertainment, it has released several singles, including its digital single Thank You in 2021 and special album HORN in 2022.

The group is now all set to release their tenth mini-album SELF with a bright concept as stated earlier by them, however, the teaser showcases some contrasting details and fans can’t wait to see how the group unravels their album in April.

“Finally a comeback, I'm so excited!”: Apink fans can't contain their excitement while desperately waiting for mini-album SELF

Apink will be making their much-awaited comeback in April soon and fans just can’t get enough of it. Several were left curious by the contrasting details in the recently released teaser, while it has a dark and gloomy vibe, the group has previously stated that it will make a comeback with vibrant and bright music.

Meanwhile, the girl group will also hold a Pink Drive fan concert that will be available for fans online. Additionally, it has been reported that they will also be releasing their anniversary song during the comeback, raising the anticipation among fans.

IST Entertainment recently announced that Apink will begin its fan concert, Pink Drive, from March 17, with Tokyo, then moving on to Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong before finally concluding the same in Seoul, South Korea, on April 16.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Apink's comeback on Twitter below:

Reighn @Reighn08561664 . Finally a comeback !!!. I'm so excited #Apink Omg !!!! I'm crying. Finally a comeback !!!. I'm so excited Omg !!!! I'm crying 😭. Finally a comeback !!!. I'm so excited ❤️ #Apink https://t.co/CPw4C8t5XW

APINK SELF COMING 5.4!🚀 @CrysDzary Ik it's hard to win music show 🏻 but let's try our best! fighting! Since everybody gonna comeback in april let's just hope its a 선물 from Apink to usIk it's hard to win music show🏻 but let's try our best!fighting! Since everybody gonna comeback in april let's just hope its a 선물 from Apink to us🎁 Ik it's hard to win music show✊🏻 but let's try our best!❤️ fighting! https://t.co/74QbozjjzL

yanne 🌺 @dumhdurumrong APINK COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT MEANS I'VE BEEN SUMMONED APINK COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT MEANS I'VE BEEN SUMMONED https://t.co/e4kfZiloJW

ㄷ @4190618n 🤣 sometimes it's funny to think that I don't like to wait but I literally always wait for Apink's comeback.. and it's not just for minutes but years sometimes it's funny to think that I don't like to wait but I literally always wait for Apink's comeback.. and it's not just for minutes but years 😂🤣

anne @ultmeungji Apink's comeback is on 23/4/5 6PM? Their mind amazes me 🤯 Apink's comeback is on 23/4/5 6PM? Their mind amazes me 🤯 https://t.co/cSeV96umOL

puri @puri__nim Apink: the comeback will be bright concept



The bright concept in the question Apink: the comeback will be bright conceptThe bright concept in the question https://t.co/S6L8naceYA

Legendary Apink @LegendaryApink Next week Apink will kick off their fan concerts 'Pink Drive' across Asia. Starting with Tokyo on March 17, followed by Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and ending in South Korea, Seoul on April 16



After that, Apink is expected to be greenlit to start their comeback in the same month Next week Apink will kick off their fan concerts 'Pink Drive' across Asia. Starting with Tokyo on March 17, followed by Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and ending in South Korea, Seoul on April 16After that, Apink is expected to be greenlit to start their comeback in the same month https://t.co/zvoklDzTH7

The upcoming concerts will mark the group's first live interaction with remaining five members since Son Naeun left the group on April 8, 2022, due to her conflicting schedule. Following departure, the idol joined YG Entertainment to continue her career as an actress. Having been a member of Apink for years, both the group members and Son Naeun decided to showcase their full support to each other in their future endeavors.

Son Naeun has featured in several dramas including The Most Beautiful Goodbye, Dinner Mate, Ghost Doctor, Cinderella with Four Knights, and more. Several were saddened by the fact that they will not be able to see the six members together, however, they are happy to witness a comeback.

The K-pop community is currently abuzz with several comebacks in the coming months of April including IVE, aespa, Taeyeon, Stray Kids, BTOB, Exo, NCT unit, and more. It is gearing up to watch all of its favorite group's comeback music videos and listen to the latest music.

More about Apink

The k-pop girl group currently consists of five members, including Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung. The group previously had seven members including Naeun and Yookyung, but while the latter left the group in 2023 to solely dedicate her time to studies, the former left to focus on her acting career.

Debuted on April 19, 2011, with their mini album Seven Springs of Apink, the group has since released a number of albums and singles including Pink Revolution, Pink, MEMORY, UNEANNE, Dear, and more. They have also been credited to singles including LOOK, Everybody Ready?, PERCENT, I want you to be happy, and more.

