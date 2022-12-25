Apink Eunji Hong Kong Concert 2023: Date, tickets, price, where to buy and all you need to know

K-pop girl group Apink's Eunji, aka Jeong Eun-ji, will be holding her solo concert Travelog next year in Hong Kong, much to the delight of her fans who have been waiting for her return to their country.

The singer last performed in Hong Kong three years ago as part of her first solo concert HyeHwa. The upcoming concert is scheduled to take place at Star Hall, KITEC on February 5, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Hong Kong Ticketing's (HK Ticketing) official site from January 5, 2023, a month before the concert.

According to the concert's poster, VIP tickets will be available for HKD 1,588 ($203) and secure privileges such as entry to the sound-check and a limited edition photocard. Usual tickets will be available for HKD 888 ($113) and HKD 588 ($75).

Eunji sold out Seoul concert in five minutes

Earlier this month, Eunji kicked off her Travelog tour with two shows in Seoul. Given that this is her first concert in over two years, it was a special moment for her fans when the artist announced the dates. Fans expressed their excitement by selling out tickets to the show within five minutes.

The 29-year-old opened the Seoul concert with Journey for Myself, a track from her recent album log followed by some of her hits including Hopefully Sky, The Spring, and About Thirty.

She also surprised fans with her rendition of Christmas songs such as Sia's Snowman and Kelly Clarkson's Underneath the Tree during the three-hour long concert.

Moreover, her agency IST Entertainment announced that tickets to Eunji's Taipei concert, scheduled for January 14, 2023, as well as all her online and offline concert merchandise, were sold out. The news had fans praising the singer's popularity and dubbing her a "sell out queen."

Eunji's rising popularity as an actress

The girl group member made her acting debut in the coming-of-age drama, Reply 1997 in 2012. The series went on to become one of the highest rated dramas in Korea and won her several awards including the 49th Baeksang Arts Award for Best New TV Actress.

Since then, the idol-turned-actress has starred in multiple dramas and musicals including That Winter, the Wind Blows, Cheer Up, and Untouchable. Her recent appearance as Kang Ji-goo, an origami artist on TVING'S web series Work Later, Drink Now, showed her in an avatar different from the roles she has played so far.

Eunji explained in a promotional interview:

"I’d never played something so depressing, but I felt a deep sense of responsibility to show that these things existed inside Ji Goo."

Her emotional acting in the first season was widely praised by fans as the show gained massive popularity. The second season, which delved deeper into Ji-goo's character and revealed more of her personality, premiered on December 9, 2022. New episodes are currently airing every Friday on TVING.

