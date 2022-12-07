'Work Later, Drink Now' season 2 to premiere on December 9

The highly anticipated second season of TVING's original series Work Later, Drink Now will premiere on December 9, 2022. The cast, including Lee Sun-bin, Han Sun-hwa, Apink's Jung Eun-ji, and Super Junior's Siwon, attended the pre-release press conference on December 6.

Based on Mi Kkang's webtoon, Sooldo Girl, the comedy drama follows the story of three friends who enjoy a drink together at the end of every work day. The first season was immensely popular among viewers for its entertaining and relatable plot.

It ranked No. 1 among all the original content on the TVING platform and secured the highest number of weekly paid subscribers to the platform. Excitement among fans for the second season was high even before the first one came to an end.

Work Later, Drink Now season 2 to bring to life "growing pains" of the characters

The new season will be a deep dive into the lead characters, Ahn So-hee (Lee), a broadcasting writer; Han Ji-yeon (Han), a yoga instructor; and Kang Ji-gu (Jung), a YouTuber, as they make their way through their 30s.

Director Park Su-won said at the press conference that an important reason for the success of the first season was the chemistry between the leading ladies, and she has tried to retain it in the new one.

"While thinking that I shouldn't miss the important aspects of season 1 that received a lot of love, I also tried to bring to life the energetic and bold [charms] that [only] the second season can show."

She added that the upcoming season will reveal the "growing pains" of the main characters as they find themselves at a crossroads in life.

Meanwhile, the romantic relationship between So-hee and Kang Buk-gu (Choi), a variety show PD, will see developments in season two. Additionally, actor Yoon Shi-yoon will be returning as a regular cast member after making a cameo as Ji-gu's love interest in season one.

The teaser for the new season was released on November 8, 2022. The short clip shows the leads raising their glasses for a toast when So Hee suddenly declares, “We’ve quit drinking.” The rest of the video presents glimpses of their drunken shenanigans, giving a glimpse of the drama that is to follow in the new episodes.

Kang Daniel and Wheein roped in for Work Later, Drink Now OST

As the OST is an important part of any Korean drama, the makers have revealed an impressive lineup of singers who will be working on the songs for Work Later, Drink Now 2.

The production company announced that trending soloist Kang Daniel, former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri, Mamamoo's Wheein, known for her husky vocals, and Cheeze a.k.a. Dalchong will be contributing tracks to the drama's album.

Reportedly, vocal group Big Mama will also be part of the upcoming project and will work on a new remake of Kim Gun-mo's Moon in Seoul, released in 2005, which will be used as an OST in the new season of Work Later, Drink Now.

Work Later, Drink Now season 2 will air on December 9, at 4 pm KST on the streaming platform TVING.

