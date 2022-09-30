Work Later, Drink Now season 2 drops new posters and plans for 2022 premiere

tvN network's hit K-drama Work Later, Drink Now is officially returning with a second season. TVING dropped a brand new poster on September 30, featuring its leading ladies Lee Sun-bin, Han Sun-hwa, and Jung Eun-ji, thus indicating its tentative release.

Adapted from the webtoon Sooldo Girl by Mi Kkang, the K-drama garnered huge attention from everywhere due to its entertaining plot, which showcased everyday life of three best friends, as they struggled with their own problems in their unique comical manner.

In the latest poster released, the girl trio can be seen casually strutting in the middle of a crossing as they flip their hair playfully. This poster also clearly mentions the word "Comeback" in bold letters, which has excited fans of the webseries.

Lee Sun-bin, Han Sun-hwa, Jung Eun-ji, and more confirmed to return with Work Later, Drink Now Season 2

The crew of Work Later, Drink Now thanked their viewers for waiting as they officially released a brand new poster, while also sharing that the primary cast, which consists of Lee Sun-bin, Jung Eun-ji, Han Sun-hwa, and Choi Si-won - will be seen reprising their roles in the upcoming season.

Additionally, actor Yoon Shi-yoon is joining season 2 as a regular cast member this time. He had made a cameo in the debut season as Jung Eun-ji's love interest.

it's funny & heartfelt

Written by Wi So-young of Another Miss Oh (2016) and directed by Kim Jung-shik of So Not Worth It (2021), the K-drama follows three best friends, Ahn So-hee (Lee), Han Ji-yeon (Han), and Kang Ji-gu (Jung).

Ahn So-hee is a broadcasting writer, Han Ji-yeon works as a yoga instructor, and Ji-gu is a YouTuber. The trio, who is shown single and independent, follow a ritual of having a drink every day after work. Kang Buk-gu (Choi), a variety show PD, also hangs out with the three ladies regularly.

The previous season had 12 episodes altogether, with a 35-minute runtime of each.

Although there is no specific release date for Work Later, Drink Now Season 2, the tvN drama is slated to hit screens before the end of 2022. As per reports, the filming began in summer of this year.

Earlier, while talking about what could be expected from the season 2 plot, Lee Sun-bin had said:

"We really want to talk about it as well. But we don't know much either. The three main characters' friendship is loved so we think parts displaying new sides of the friendship would definitely be focused on."

With Work Later, Drink Now season 2 airing before 2022 ends, fans are assured that more details about the forthcoming episodes will be unveiled soon.

