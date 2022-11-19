Chae Jong-hyeop and Kim So-hyun confirmed to star in new webtoon-based drama

Chae Jong-hyeop will be joining Kim So-hyun for a new webtoon-based drama, Is It a Coincidence (literal translation). Fans knew the latter was going to star in it for quite a long time, while the former was first linked to the mini-series last month.

Chae's agency confirmed his participation in Is It a Coincidence through a statement released on November 18. In it, the IOK Company — which houses the Love All Play actor — said:

“Actor Chae Jong Hyeop has been confirmed to appear in the new drama ‘Is It a Coincidence’ and is officially beginning filming.”

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in 2023. #ChaeJongHyeop confirmed to lead the drama < #IsItACoincidence ?> along with #KimSoHyun , he will act as a financial planner Kang Hu-young whose heart began to fluctuate again after reuniting with his first love Kim after 10 years.Broadcast in 2023. #ChaeJongHyeop confirmed to lead the drama <#IsItACoincidence?> along with #KimSoHyun, he will act as a financial planner Kang Hu-young whose heart began to fluctuate again after reuniting with his first love Kim after 10 years.Broadcast in 2023. https://t.co/bRlaB5Nrce

Based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka by Nam Ji-eun, Is It a Coincidence will present the story of two young people who seek love and wish to fulfill their dreams after accidentally meeting their first loves from 10 years ago.

Kim So-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop to unite for Is It a Coincidence

Kim So-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop, who have showcased praiseworthy performances in hit K-dramas, will unite for a romantic drama slated to release in 2023.

Although no release date or broadcast details have been announced yet, fans can expect it to premiere at the beginning of next year since the filming has already begun.

Is It a Coincidence will be helmed by Song Hyun-wook, who has previously directed hit series such as The King's Affection (2021), The Beauty inside (2018), and the recently wrapped-up The Golden Spoon (2022). Meanwhile, Park Geu-ro will serve as the screenwriter for the upcoming drama.

Kim So-hyun will play the role of Lee Hong-joo, an animation producer who is afraid of relationships and love due to painful memories of past relationships. The 23-year-old actress will make her first K-drama appearance in two years. She was last seen on the small screen in 2021 in Love Alarm season 2. Besides Is It a Coincidence, she will also be featured in the tvN mystery drama, Useless Lies, in 2023.

Kdrama @kdrama

So far, she has worked on popular dramas like Love Alarm, The Tale of Nokdu, Where Are You? School 2015, Bring In On, Ghost, and many more.

Chae Jong-hyeop will take on the role of Kang Hoo-young, a financial planner living in the US who never had to work hard to obtain excellent results. After getting bored with his mundane life, he moves back to Korea after a long time and starts to feel lively after crossing paths with Lee Hong-joo. She was his first love from 10 years ago.

Nisss @nisss0_0

.

Look like he felt first but she felt harder 🙃



#KimSoHyun Hoo Young a financial planner at the US whose heart began to beat again for his first love, who he reunited with after 10 years and became entangled with her.Look like he felt first but she felt harder 🙃 Hoo Young a financial planner at the US whose heart began to beat again for his first love, who he reunited with after 10 years and became entangled with her. .Look like he felt first but she felt harder 🙃#KimSoHyun https://t.co/KygkDk4zY1

Chae Jong-hyeop — known for starring in dramas like Love All Play, Nevertheless, The Witch's Diner, and more — will be seen in ENA's upcoming comedy thriller, Unlock My Boss, which is set to be released on December 7.

