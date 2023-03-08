"The girls are clearly not okay": Fans upset as Kep1er leave the country amid agency announcing Youngeun's father's demise

Kep1er's fans are upset with the group's agency for making the members attend a foreign schedule at a time when Youngeun might need their support the most.

On March 8, WAKEONE/SWING Entertainment announced that Youngeun's father had passed away a day earlier, and she would be halting her activities for the time being. As fans began pouring in condolences on social media, they also noticed that other members were seen at the Gimpo airport, traveling for a schedule on the same day as the announcement.

Fans naturally became a bit apprehensive and mentioned that Youngeun might want her friends by her side during this time, and sending them away wasn't the right move. They also talked about how the members might be shaken by the news and probably need some time to process it as well.

🥀 | R𝒪VER @soft_for_exo the girls are clearly not okay yet they still have to continue whatever schedule they have it just feels so wrong they can't even be there with youngeun and knowing them, they are surely upset about that too... the girls are clearly not okay yet they still have to continue whatever schedule they have it just feels so wrong they can't even be there with youngeun and knowing them, they are surely upset about that too... https://t.co/f4u6DsdHmd

Kep1er’s fans send condolences to Youngeun, believe it would be better if the members were by her side

Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences to Youngeun and her family, as Kep1er’s agency announced the singer’s father passing away on March 8. They sent in supportive messages and got emotional, as they remembered the many times Youngeun had talked about her father.

𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗔 💙 @outflydaet To honor the memory of Youngeun's father, In Kep1er View's first episode (30:02) Youngeun found out her package as she knew how her dad packs up, her dad also gave her a cushion for her.



It really shows you how much love and closeness her father and her had for each other. To honor the memory of Youngeun's father, In Kep1er View's first episode (30:02) Youngeun found out her package as she knew how her dad packs up, her dad also gave her a cushion for her.It really shows you how much love and closeness her father and her had for each other. https://t.co/FZGPGG0Qrj

히에의 사랑❤️ @bahi_yyih2111 🫶🏻 혜바라기◡̈ @huebhy



#휴닝바히에 #영은

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #YOUNGEUN

#KQUEST_HUENINGBAHIYYIH so are you telling me that hiyyih and youngeun went to youngeun's house together and probably spent their time with youngeun's family??? hiyyoung happened again?? so are you telling me that hiyyih and youngeun went to youngeun's house together and probably spent their time with youngeun's family??? hiyyoung happened again?? 😢😢#휴닝바히에 #영은#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #YOUNGEUN#KQUEST_HUENINGBAHIYYIH https://t.co/UsnOlXC6Tq I am genuinely sad for youngeun :( i remember she recognize her dad style of packing in their debut show:( and she brought hiyyih to her house and meet her family:( pls stay strong, our sweetheart🫶🏻 twitter.com/huebhy/status/… I am genuinely sad for youngeun :( i remember she recognize her dad style of packing in their debut show:( and she brought hiyyih to her house and meet her family:( pls stay strong, our sweetheart😭🫶🏻 twitter.com/huebhy/status/…

Moreover, fans had hoped that the remaining eight members would be beside Youngeun during the hard times. The Kep1er members, however, were seen at Gimpo Airport traveling for a schedule overseas. While some fans resorted to a harsh tone to express their disappointment, others called out the company for not letting the members stay beside Youngeun.

Fans also noticed the expressionless faces of the members as media and fansites clicked photos of them at the airport. Take a look at how fans reacted to seeing the Kep1er members leaving for a schedule below:

ven @itzbpnk personally i think w1 should’ve just halted all their activities for the mean time.. i bet they would want to stay by youngeun’s side but can’t cause of their schedules :( personally i think w1 should’ve just halted all their activities for the mean time.. i bet they would want to stay by youngeun’s side but can’t cause of their schedules :( https://t.co/wglU986iIq

elle | ia @sxt4eva this hurts me sm. xiaoting has always been bubbly and smiley when she come to airport but today shes all gloomy and sadness are showing in her eyes. Remembering how youngeun probably one of the first korea friend/sister she has and she cant be w her rn must be very hard for me :( this hurts me sm. xiaoting has always been bubbly and smiley when she come to airport but today shes all gloomy and sadness are showing in her eyes. Remembering how youngeun probably one of the first korea friend/sister she has and she cant be w her rn must be very hard for me :( https://t.co/cPfRhjm23j

🥀 | R𝒪VER @soft_for_exo bruh this is sick. wakeone really made kep1er leave the country and go on a schedule RIGHT AFTER youngeun's father passed away? seeing the airport previews, it's obvious that they didn't want to be there they are forcing themselves to smile they are affected too bruh this is sick. wakeone really made kep1er leave the country and go on a schedule RIGHT AFTER youngeun's father passed away? seeing the airport previews, it's obvious that they didn't want to be there they are forcing themselves to smile they are affected too https://t.co/vUeNEGGUXz

chuustice @aroundtzu 시로 @urileadershiro 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ https://t.co/OMlcfQoRP9 it really would cost the company nothing to let them stay and be there for youngeun this is so sick twitter.com/urileadershiro… it really would cost the company nothing to let them stay and be there for youngeun this is so sick twitter.com/urileadershiro…

🥀 | R𝒪VER @soft_for_exo 시로 @urileadershiro 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ https://t.co/OMlcfQoRP9 they are wearing black, they are mourning, all looks like they cried, and yet w1 still made them leave korea for some schedule like can't they just put their scheduled activities on hold and let them be with youngeun and mourn with her? it's just so evil i hate wakeone so much twitter.com/urileadershiro… they are wearing black, they are mourning, all looks like they cried, and yet w1 still made them leave korea for some schedule like can't they just put their scheduled activities on hold and let them be with youngeun and mourn with her? it's just so evil i hate wakeone so much twitter.com/urileadershiro…

toto does! do you? @totoosaw i really need wakeone to postpone kepis cb, we don’t know when youngeun will be back and i don’t want her to feel pressured because of the cb, if they were move it to may it’d be so much better for youngeun and for kepi in general cause i think they’re also hurt from this :( i really need wakeone to postpone kepis cb, we don’t know when youngeun will be back and i don’t want her to feel pressured because of the cb, if they were move it to may it’d be so much better for youngeun and for kepi in general cause i think they’re also hurt from this :(

anna | kep1er cb! @kepiheartz Can wakeone just postpone kep1ers upcoming activities..?

Youngeun needs emotional support right now and this is the most important right now. Can wakeone just postpone kep1ers upcoming activities..? Youngeun needs emotional support right now and this is the most important right now.

laine⁷ 🤎🐿 @staningmyloves 시로 @urileadershiro 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ 230308 kep1er gimpo airport departure ☹️ https://t.co/OMlcfQoRP9 also can't imagine what this must be doing to youngeun. knowing how hardworking all kepi girls are, seeing her group having schedules as if nothing happened and her basically leaving a blank space between might cause her to feel like she has to come back sooner than she's ready.. twitter.com/urileadershiro… also can't imagine what this must be doing to youngeun. knowing how hardworking all kepi girls are, seeing her group having schedules as if nothing happened and her basically leaving a blank space between might cause her to feel like she has to come back sooner than she's ready.. twitter.com/urileadershiro…

Agency releases statement on Youngeun’s temporary hiatus

On March 8, the WADADA singers’ agency posted an official statement announcing the passing away of Youngeun’s father. It added that the 18-year-old will be halting her activities so that she “can have sufficient time to mourn," saying:

“Hello. This is WAKEONE/SWING Entertainment. Kep1er member Seo Young-eun’s father passed away today (March 7). Seo Young-eun is currently with her family mourning together, and she plans to hold a quiet funeral with family and close friends."

The statement further explained:

"Therefore, we are informing you that Seo Young-eun will not be able to participate in Kep1er’s scheduled activities from now on. We ask that you give Seo Young-eun comfort and consideration so that she can have sufficient time to mourn. We send our deep comfort and condolences to the bereaved family, and we offer our blessings to the departed.”

Meanwhile, the group recently announced dates and venues for their first arena tour in Japan. It will kick off in May and will have the group performing for six nights in total - April 20 and 21, June 2 and 3, and June 10 and 11, at different venues.

Before the tour, they will be making their much-awaited comeback on April 10. Their last release was TROUBLESHOOTER in October last year. Details on the new album are yet to be revealed.

