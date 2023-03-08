"The girls are clearly not okay": Fans upset as Kep1er leave the country amid agency announcing Youngeun's father's demise

Kep1er's fans are upset with the group's agency for making the members attend a foreign schedule at a time when Youngeun might need their support the most.
On March 8, WAKEONE/SWING Entertainment announced that Youngeun's father had passed away a day earlier, and she would be halting her activities for the time being. As fans began pouring in condolences on social media, they also noticed that other members were seen at the Gimpo airport, traveling for a schedule on the same day as the announcement.
Fans naturally became a bit apprehensive and mentioned that Youngeun might want her friends by her side during this time, and sending them away wasn't the right move. They also talked about how the members might be shaken by the news and probably need some time to process it as well.
Kep1er’s fans send condolences to Youngeun, believe it would be better if the members were by her side
Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences to Youngeun and her family, as Kep1er’s agency announced the singer’s father passing away on March 8. They sent in supportive messages and got emotional, as they remembered the many times Youngeun had talked about her father.
Moreover, fans had hoped that the remaining eight members would be beside Youngeun during the hard times. The Kep1er members, however, were seen at Gimpo Airport traveling for a schedule overseas. While some fans resorted to a harsh tone to express their disappointment, others called out the company for not letting the members stay beside Youngeun.
Fans also noticed the expressionless faces of the members as media and fansites clicked photos of them at the airport. Take a look at how fans reacted to seeing the Kep1er members leaving for a schedule below:
Agency releases statement on Youngeun’s temporary hiatus
On March 8, the WADADA singers’ agency posted an official statement announcing the passing away of Youngeun’s father. It added that the 18-year-old will be halting her activities so that she “can have sufficient time to mourn," saying:
“Hello. This is WAKEONE/SWING Entertainment. Kep1er member Seo Young-eun’s father passed away today (March 7). Seo Young-eun is currently with her family mourning together, and she plans to hold a quiet funeral with family and close friends."
The statement further explained:
"Therefore, we are informing you that Seo Young-eun will not be able to participate in Kep1er’s scheduled activities from now on. We ask that you give Seo Young-eun comfort and consideration so that she can have sufficient time to mourn. We send our deep comfort and condolences to the bereaved family, and we offer our blessings to the departed.”
Meanwhile, the group recently announced dates and venues for their first arena tour in Japan. It will kick off in May and will have the group performing for six nights in total - April 20 and 21, June 2 and 3, and June 10 and 11, at different venues.
Before the tour, they will be making their much-awaited comeback on April 10. Their last release was TROUBLESHOOTER in October last year. Details on the new album are yet to be revealed.