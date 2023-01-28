"Need her out of the company ASAP": Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's repeated mistreatment from WAKEONE anger fans

A recent clip of Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih receiving mistreatment at the hands of her agency, WAKEONE, resurfaced six months after its release, and fans are shocked at the legitimacy of the situation. On June 29, 2022, Kep1er's official YouTube channel released a video titled "EP.16 DOUBLAST Jacket Behind," while most of the video seemed normal, showcasing the behind-the-scenes of their photo shoot at this point, 14:51 the caption that described Huening Bahiyyih playing with balloons nearby was hard to believe by the fans. It said:

Bahiyyih, expressionless dancer.

She wasn't even dancing and just playing around carelessly. Fans were shocked and upset at the inappropriate captions. But that doesn't stop there. Fans also found another instance where WAKEONE's subtitles for Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih were inappropriate and disrespectful. The caption described her as:

One of the weakest members.

The fact that the same issue has come up again after earlier complaints from fans over Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's treatment by her firm, WAKEONE, only inflames their anger. Naturally, supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the issue and their steadfast demand for the firm to deliver an apology.

THE cris CHAPTER @IKILYHIYYIH i need her out of that company asap i need her out of that company asap

Fans are enraged by continuous mistreatment directed towards Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih

The very reason that the issue surfaced only months after its official release is due to an ongoing protest by the fandom. Right from Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's days on the reality survival show Girls Planet 999, fans noted the subtle shades of mistreatment she received from her agency, WAKEONE.

. @bahicentric wakeone has been the biggest bahiyyih anti since day 1 cause I’ve never seen a company talk like this about their artist before wakeone has been the biggest bahiyyih anti since day 1 cause I’ve never seen a company talk like this about their artist before https://t.co/CtHgQkYfaj

. @bahicentric wakeone continues to add fuel to the fire that is bahiyyih’s hate, first it was not taking any action against her j antis and now defaming her in her groups content?? like idk what’s wrong with this company but they don’t even try and hide their mistreatment towards her wakeone continues to add fuel to the fire that is bahiyyih’s hate, first it was not taking any action against her j antis and now defaming her in her groups content?? like idk what’s wrong with this company but they don’t even try and hide their mistreatment towards her

. @txtiyyih BAHIHUB @bahiyyihub [TEAM BAHIHUB] 230120



Please Read. [TEAM BAHIHUB] 230120Please Read. https://t.co/ysswtajQDI we tried to reach out to wakeone and the manager before but as expected they showed they do not care for bahiyyih,this would only be a waste of time and money, we as hiyyihlights have much other things to focus on. twitter.com/bahiyyihub/sta… we tried to reach out to wakeone and the manager before but as expected they showed they do not care for bahiyyih,this would only be a waste of time and money, we as hiyyihlights have much other things to focus on. twitter.com/bahiyyihub/sta…

Huening Bahiyyih was once the target of widespread hatred that fans felt was appropriate for the company to address to safeguard their artists. Regardless of the endless reports, emails, and messages that fans have sent to the company to change Bahiyyih's situation, there was no step taken by the agency as she continued to attract malicious comments, threats, and harassment.

히히히히에 @HiyyihKep1

Like, who would have guessed? @hyubaverse It's like Hiyyihlights KNEW that her antis would take it out of context and use it as an excuse to bash on her.Like, who would have guessed? @hyubaverse It's like Hiyyihlights KNEW that her antis would take it out of context and use it as an excuse to bash on her. Like, who would have guessed? https://t.co/WelxSyAXUB

While there was an official notice put forth by the company to supposedly protect Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih, the lack of proper measures naturally led fans to take matters into their own hands. The situation snowballed into fans protesting against the company and not watching any of the Kep1er content posted by WAKEONE, thereby causing a delay in bringing to notice WAKEONE's mistreatment of their artist.

Valeria Aitana @amarilis9964 @MyStarHyuba I'm not a fan but I don't think anyone deserves that kind of treatment, when the group disbands and if she still wants to be idol I hope she can find a company who treats her well and appreciates her. @MyStarHyuba I'm not a fan but I don't think anyone deserves that kind of treatment, when the group disbands and if she still wants to be idol I hope she can find a company who treats her well and appreciates her.

𓆩 Benna 🦁💡𓆪 D-67🧀 ʚɞ ⁺˖ @27_07_Hiyyih @MyStarHyuba Never seen a company that disgusting towards their artists I swear. I avoid their concerts as much as I can for this exact reason, they’re always picking on her. @MyStarHyuba Never seen a company that disgusting towards their artists I swear. I avoid their concerts as much as I can for this exact reason, they’re always picking on her.

mimi_jaleh✧ @angel_hiyyika @MyStarHyuba Can't we sue a company for the mistreatment of one of their idol? @MyStarHyuba Can't we sue a company for the mistreatment of one of their idol?

However, the list of complaints raised against the company does not fall short. Throughout Bahiyyih's time as a member of Kep1er, fans noticed several issues concerning her being the least of the company's priorities. From low screentime to minimal lines in Kep1er's songs, despite the many outstanding features she's displayed, Bahiyyih has not yet been given the floor to express the same.

. @txtiyyih



HIYYIH FALL IN LOVE COVER

#FallInLoveWithHiyyih

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH

#휴닝바히에 #ヒュニンバヒエ

I really don’t understand how do you have a member like bahiyyih who can sing this well and still not give her lines on actual good music…HIYYIH FALL IN LOVE COVER I really don’t understand how do you have a member like bahiyyih who can sing this well and still not give her lines on actual good music…HIYYIH FALL IN LOVE COVER#FallInLoveWithHiyyih#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 #ヒュニンバヒエ https://t.co/ktFUdVOXkM

Slaspamulti💘 @winrinawinning yeonjuns teeth 💭❗ @yeoneons @swancatlover

@julescreve She just doesn't get lines because wakeone hates her lmao @swancatlover @julescreve She just doesn't get lines because wakeone hates her lmaohttps://t.co/RTeEP4H8iO It's honestly kind of irritating that Bahiyyih is this good and gets single-word lines. Her voice is an asset to Kep1er and should be used as such. I hope she gets more opportunities to sing, I knew she could sing but this is wow. twitter.com/yeoneons/statu… It's honestly kind of irritating that Bahiyyih is this good and gets single-word lines. Her voice is an asset to Kep1er and should be used as such. I hope she gets more opportunities to sing, I knew she could sing but this is wow. twitter.com/yeoneons/statu…

This became especially true after the incredible support and praise she received for her solo cover of Stacey Ryan's Fall in Love Alone. Fans couldn't hold their excitement on seeing Bahiyyih have the stage for herself to showcase her vocals. Given that many don't get to witness her raw vocals during her contribution to Kep1er songs, they cherish the cover and praise Bahiyyih for her unmatched talents.

However, with issues with Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih being the center of negative attention from her own company multiplying, fans can't help but raise serious concerns against the same. While fans are already protesting against the company, some are also hoping that Baiyyih leaves the company for her own good, especially since she's got the talent to survive as a soloist or join another agency effortlessly.

Poll : 0 votes