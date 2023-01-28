"Need her out of the company ASAP": Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's repeated mistreatment from WAKEONE anger fans

A recent clip of Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih receiving mistreatment at the hands of her agency, WAKEONE, resurfaced six months after its release, and fans are shocked at the legitimacy of the situation. On June 29, 2022, Kep1er's official YouTube channel released a video titled "EP.16 DOUBLAST Jacket Behind," while most of the video seemed normal, showcasing the behind-the-scenes of their photo shoot at this point, 14:51 the caption that described Huening Bahiyyih playing with balloons nearby was hard to believe by the fans. It said:
Bahiyyih, expressionless dancer.
She wasn't even dancing and just playing around carelessly. Fans were shocked and upset at the inappropriate captions. But that doesn't stop there. Fans also found another instance where WAKEONE's subtitles for Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih were inappropriate and disrespectful. The caption described her as:
One of the weakest members.
The fact that the same issue has come up again after earlier complaints from fans over Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's treatment by her firm, WAKEONE, only inflames their anger. Naturally, supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the issue and their steadfast demand for the firm to deliver an apology.
Fans are enraged by continuous mistreatment directed towards Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih
The very reason that the issue surfaced only months after its official release is due to an ongoing protest by the fandom. Right from Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's days on the reality survival show Girls Planet 999, fans noted the subtle shades of mistreatment she received from her agency, WAKEONE.
Huening Bahiyyih was once the target of widespread hatred that fans felt was appropriate for the company to address to safeguard their artists. Regardless of the endless reports, emails, and messages that fans have sent to the company to change Bahiyyih's situation, there was no step taken by the agency as she continued to attract malicious comments, threats, and harassment.
While there was an official notice put forth by the company to supposedly protect Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih, the lack of proper measures naturally led fans to take matters into their own hands. The situation snowballed into fans protesting against the company and not watching any of the Kep1er content posted by WAKEONE, thereby causing a delay in bringing to notice WAKEONE's mistreatment of their artist.
However, the list of complaints raised against the company does not fall short. Throughout Bahiyyih's time as a member of Kep1er, fans noticed several issues concerning her being the least of the company's priorities. From low screentime to minimal lines in Kep1er's songs, despite the many outstanding features she's displayed, Bahiyyih has not yet been given the floor to express the same.
This became especially true after the incredible support and praise she received for her solo cover of Stacey Ryan's Fall in Love Alone. Fans couldn't hold their excitement on seeing Bahiyyih have the stage for herself to showcase her vocals. Given that many don't get to witness her raw vocals during her contribution to Kep1er songs, they cherish the cover and praise Bahiyyih for her unmatched talents.
However, with issues with Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih being the center of negative attention from her own company multiplying, fans can't help but raise serious concerns against the same. While fans are already protesting against the company, some are also hoping that Baiyyih leaves the company for her own good, especially since she's got the talent to survive as a soloist or join another agency effortlessly.