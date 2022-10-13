Fans trend #Kep1erDisband as Huening Bahiyyih's recent alleged mistreatment comes to light

Disgruntled fans of singer Huening Bahiyyih took to Twitter to trend #Kep1erDisband on Thursday, October 13, after they received audience accounts of her continued mistreatment at the showcasing of TROUBLESHOOTER, Kep1er’s third mini-album, hours before the official release.

The majority of the concerns were raised by Huening Bahiyyih’s fans. Twitter user @cha__1304 posted their experience of watching the comeback performance and mentioned that the 18-year-old was yelled at for greeting fans and told that she was not allowed to. The user also stated that they were asked to delete any video evidence.

Another Hiyyihlight (Huening Bahiyyih’s fandom) posted a lyric paper of We Fresh, the title track of TROUBLESHOOTER. The sheet had only five small lines highlighted. The emphasized lines were allegedly of the 18-year-old’s verse. They mentioned how “disappointing” it was to see the singer get the bare minimum lines in a song and be continuously mistreated by WAKEONE Entertainment.

Huening Bahiyyih’s fans trend #Kep1erDisband to shed spotlight on her mistreatment

QYU🦢 @1STHIYYIH #KEP1ERDISBAND

boycott the comeback, idc I need wakeone to start treating my girl right. You people ofc won’t care! You really dont care for her. Adlibs.... gave her fcking adlibs. Alexandria: is a troubleshooter✨️ @ShalalaLoona #KEP1ERDIAMOND

These girls have been working without a break for OVER a year, collapsing in studio, being hospitalized, and having to visit the doctor, they deserve EVERYTHING and more #KEP1ERDIVINE These girls have been working without a break for OVER a year, collapsing in studio, being hospitalized, and having to visit the doctor, they deserve EVERYTHING and more #KEP1ERDIVINE #KEP1ERDIAMONDhttps://t.co/SibHquhwgi boycott the comeback, idc I need wakeone to start treating my girl right. You people ofc won’t care! You really dont care for her. Adlibs.... gave her fcking adlibs. twitter.com/ShalalaLoona/s… #KEP1ERDISBANDboycott the comeback, idc I need wakeone to start treating my girl right. You people ofc won’t care! You really dont care for her. Adlibs.... gave her fcking adlibs. twitter.com/ShalalaLoona/s…

WAKEONE Entertainment has found itself in troubled waters once again as Huening Bahiyyih’s fans took it upon themselves to vehemently disapprove of the alleged poor treatment of the 18-year-old singer. A few fans in the audience claimed that Huening Bahiyyih was ill-treated yet again during the live comeback showcase of TROUBLESHOOTER.

According to Twitter user @cha__1304, she greeted some fans, but a staff member immediately grabbed her by the arm. They told her that she was “not allowed” to do so. The fan tagged Kep1er staff’s account and asked if they only reprimanded her and not others. They also claimed that the staff forced them to delete any evidence of the same.

In another quote retweet, the same fan mentioned that the 18-year-old was behind Dayeon most of the time. The message hints at the singer’s performance position, meaning she was not given enough time in front of the camera.

The tweet in question was from @hyubaverse, who posted a lyrics fanchant sheet highlighting Huening Bahiyyih’s parts. As per the photo, the singer was only given five lines in the new title track, We Fresh. Fewer lines automatically mean less screen time, which hardly gives the particular member any promotion.

रण @hyubaverse i am disappointed but moreover i am shocked at how cruel wakeone is being. she's a singer please let her sing.. she did not work so hard in gp999 even amidst all the hate, and then even harder in kep1er with even more hate just to be given 4 random words... please wakeone. i am disappointed but moreover i am shocked at how cruel wakeone is being. she's a singer please let her sing.. she did not work so hard in gp999 even amidst all the hate, and then even harder in kep1er with even more hate just to be given 4 random words... please wakeone.

To bring all their issues and unfair treatment of the WA DA DA singer to light, fans trended #Kep1erDisband. They explained that the aim was not for the agency to disband the group but for WAKEONE Entertainment and the group's fandom to pay heed to their problems.

Line distributions have always been a heated debate across K-pop groups. Popular members are usually given more lines and screen time to attract viewers. However, fans mentioned that it was the opposite for Huenning Bahiyyih. They noted her star power to bring in major views while still getting sidelined.

Jiji @00jiji7



#KEP1ERDISBAND #KEP1ER_DISBAND #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HiyyihDeservesBetter twitter.com/BARBIEHlYYlH/s… ✿ @BARBIEHlYYlH #휴닝바히에 guess it's time for me to bring this back, video of hiyyih vocal appreciation bc it seems like wakeone unable to listen her beautiful voice and instead wasting her time and talent #HUENING_BAHIYYIH guess it's time for me to bring this back, video of hiyyih vocal appreciation bc it seems like wakeone unable to listen her beautiful voice and instead wasting her time and talent #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 https://t.co/EB5Zznr8WU And this girl gets only a few seconds non signing lines all the time And this girl gets only a few seconds non signing lines all the time#KEP1ERDISBAND #KEP1ER_DISBAND #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HiyyihDeservesBetter twitter.com/BARBIEHlYYlH/s…

Bigiworld @Yourbigi

#Kep1erdisband They can't even get half the engagement huenings generate just for a photo, even for a comeback teaser, LOL. How dare they treat hie badly They can't even get half the engagement huenings generate just for a photo, even for a comeback teaser, LOL. How dare they treat hie badly😒#Kep1erdisband https://t.co/6QabAKeGon

- @bahiyyihsbdgd twitter.com/staycgrIz/stat… manuel @staycgrIz shes still in kep1er for the next 2 years and neither her or any member deserves to see this trend do u realize this tag also affects hiyyih rightshes still in kep1er for the next 2 years and neither her or any member deserves to see this trend twitter.com/bhyyhverse/sta… do u realize this tag also affects hiyyih right 😭 shes still in kep1er for the next 2 years and neither her or any member deserves to see this trend twitter.com/bhyyhverse/sta… Not getting lines, being treated like a filler member of the group she got the most votes to debut with, being constantly used for her name/popularity, knowing the group fans just tolerate her, are just a few of the things that actually affect her #kep1erdisband Not getting lines, being treated like a filler member of the group she got the most votes to debut with, being constantly used for her name/popularity, knowing the group fans just tolerate her, are just a few of the things that actually affect her #kep1erdisband twitter.com/staycgrIz/stat…

Jiji @00jiji7



#kep1erdisband At least other kpop companies try to hide their bs meanwhile w1 literally mock with the fans At least other kpop companies try to hide their bs meanwhile w1 literally mock with the fans #kep1erdisband https://t.co/tzo6FLNSWo

A few fans also mentioned that the 18-year-old is often treated as a "filler" member and only used for her fandom's power.

On the other hand, several Kep1er fans demanded video proof. They had a neutral stance on the issue. Some also commented that the hashtag would end up affecting the 18-year-old who they were trying to protect.

Meanwhile, Kep1er's third mini-album, TROUBLESHOOTER, is out now, and Hiyyihlights are encouraging others not to stream the music video.

Poll : 0 votes