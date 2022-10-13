Fans trend #Kep1erDisband as Huening Bahiyyih's recent alleged mistreatment comes to light

Disgruntled fans of singer Huening Bahiyyih took to Twitter to trend #Kep1erDisband on Thursday, October 13, after they received audience accounts of her continued mistreatment at the showcasing of TROUBLESHOOTER, Kep1er’s third mini-album, hours before the official release.
The majority of the concerns were raised by Huening Bahiyyih’s fans. Twitter user @cha__1304 posted their experience of watching the comeback performance and mentioned that the 18-year-old was yelled at for greeting fans and told that she was not allowed to. The user also stated that they were asked to delete any video evidence.
Another Hiyyihlight (Huening Bahiyyih’s fandom) posted a lyric paper of We Fresh, the title track of TROUBLESHOOTER. The sheet had only five small lines highlighted. The emphasized lines were allegedly of the 18-year-old’s verse. They mentioned how “disappointing” it was to see the singer get the bare minimum lines in a song and be continuously mistreated by WAKEONE Entertainment.
Huening Bahiyyih’s fans trend #Kep1erDisband to shed spotlight on her mistreatment
WAKEONE Entertainment has found itself in troubled waters once again as Huening Bahiyyih’s fans took it upon themselves to vehemently disapprove of the alleged poor treatment of the 18-year-old singer. A few fans in the audience claimed that Huening Bahiyyih was ill-treated yet again during the live comeback showcase of TROUBLESHOOTER.
According to Twitter user @cha__1304, she greeted some fans, but a staff member immediately grabbed her by the arm. They told her that she was “not allowed” to do so. The fan tagged Kep1er staff’s account and asked if they only reprimanded her and not others. They also claimed that the staff forced them to delete any evidence of the same.
In another quote retweet, the same fan mentioned that the 18-year-old was behind Dayeon most of the time. The message hints at the singer’s performance position, meaning she was not given enough time in front of the camera.
The tweet in question was from @hyubaverse, who posted a lyrics fanchant sheet highlighting Huening Bahiyyih’s parts. As per the photo, the singer was only given five lines in the new title track, We Fresh. Fewer lines automatically mean less screen time, which hardly gives the particular member any promotion.
To bring all their issues and unfair treatment of the WA DA DA singer to light, fans trended #Kep1erDisband. They explained that the aim was not for the agency to disband the group but for WAKEONE Entertainment and the group's fandom to pay heed to their problems.
Line distributions have always been a heated debate across K-pop groups. Popular members are usually given more lines and screen time to attract viewers. However, fans mentioned that it was the opposite for Huenning Bahiyyih. They noted her star power to bring in major views while still getting sidelined.
A few fans also mentioned that the 18-year-old is often treated as a "filler" member and only used for her fandom's power.
On the other hand, several Kep1er fans demanded video proof. They had a neutral stance on the issue. Some also commented that the hashtag would end up affecting the 18-year-old who they were trying to protect.
Meanwhile, Kep1er's third mini-album, TROUBLESHOOTER, is out now, and Hiyyihlights are encouraging others not to stream the music video.