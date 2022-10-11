TFMA 2022 faces the brunt of Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih’s fans after she is subjected to “unnecessary” question

Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih stole many hearts on the red carpet of The Fact Music Awards 2022 on October 8, but fans again had to stand up to defend her from “unprofessional” questions.

The event, which fans had been looking forward to, was ruined when the host asked the 18-year-old singer about her brother, Huening Kai of TOMORROW X TOGETHER fame. The fact that it was the first question directed at the WA DA DA group was even more startling.

🦁 I saw him just before the red carpet, It feels so cool to be meeting eo at such a big ceremony & yes I will be cheering for him!



#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 🎙Bahiyyih! I heard your brother TXT's Huening Kai will be appearing tonight too, did you cheer for each other?🦁 I saw him just before the red carpet, It feels so cool to be meeting eo at such a big ceremony & yes I will be cheering for him! 🎙Bahiyyih! I heard your brother TXT's Huening Kai will be appearing tonight too, did you cheer for each other?🦁 I saw him just before the red carpet, It feels so cool to be meeting eo at such a big ceremony & yes I will be cheering for him! #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 https://t.co/siupoEcwp7

The Huening siblings are one of the few famous idol siblings in the industry. However, fans noted that they were not the only ones. Since her appearance on the survival show Girls Planet 999 and following debut with Kep1er, the 18-year-old female singer’s identity is labeled around her brother more than her own. It is this media play that has angered fans.

“Can we move on from this question already?”: Fans criticize TFMA 2022 host for poor questioning of Huening Bahiyyih

The Fact Music Awards 2022 was an incredible night for Kep1er fans as they saw the rookie group take home the Hottest Award. They also witnessed all nine members dressed up in elegant black dresses. Fans were excitedly looking forward to the red carpet event, but it was a short moment of happiness.

The Kep1er fandom’s mood turned sour as soon as the host asked the first question. The question was aimed at Huening Bahiyyih and concerned her brother, TXT's Huening Kai. The question was deemed irresponsible, humiliating, and unprofessional by fans, especially given that it was the host's first question to the group.

#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH there’s so many interesting things hiyyih could've been asked yet but you ask about her brother. why can't she be out on public and be her own person like every idols do? there’s so many interesting things hiyyih could've been asked yet but you ask about her brother. why can't she be out on public and be her own person like every idols do?#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH

Many fans mentioned that there was no dearth of questions to ask Kep1er about their own achievements and journey. One fan even tweeted that the group has a comeback scheduled for October 13, and yet the first question was not about the album but of another idol group.

Fans' reactions were mixed, but they all expressed their displeasure with the media's reduction of Huening Bahiyyih's identity to that of Huening Kai's sister.

Joy @hiyyihi7 It seems to be a hard concept to grasp but, Huening Bahiyyih is her own person. Ask her questions about herself. Shouldn’t be that hard. It seems to be a hard concept to grasp but, Huening Bahiyyih is her own person. Ask her questions about herself. Shouldn’t be that hard.

Huening Bahiyyih secured an overall second ranking on Girls Planet 999, which clearly showcased her star power. However, she has also been the target of plenty of attacks by toxic K-pop fans solely because she is the sister of a famous K-pop idol.

Take a look at some of the fans’ angry reactions below:

#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH she comes to perform and her group will have a comeback soon, but they chose to make the first question about her brother with her whole group on the red carpet? are you serious? she comes to perform and her group will have a comeback soon, but they chose to make the first question about her brother with her whole group on the red carpet? are you serious?#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH

Leave her alone @staff_kep1er If you are incapable of writing scripts where Bahiyyih gets questions related to herself, then please just let her pose for the cameras.Leave her alone @wakeone_offcl If you are incapable of writing scripts where Bahiyyih gets questions related to herself, then please just let her pose for the cameras. Leave her alone @wakeone_offcl @staff_kep1er

#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH 본인도 열심히 활동하고 있는 아이돌 그룹 멤버인데, 제발 저런 질문 그만하시죠.. 둘이 남매인거 모르는 사람이 없다구요. 본인도 열심히 활동하고 있는 아이돌 그룹 멤버인데, 제발 저런 질문 그만하시죠.. 둘이 남매인거 모르는 사람이 없다구요.#RESPECT_BAHIYYIH when will people let bahiyyih just be bahiyyih not “hk’s brother” just bahiyyih although she’s kind enough to answer questions about her brother’s group no one actually knows how she feels about it it’s honestly not that hard to respect hiyyih and not bring him up twitter.com/fotg_hiyyih/st… when will people let bahiyyih just be bahiyyih not “hk’s brother” just bahiyyih although she’s kind enough to answer questions about her brother’s group no one actually knows how she feels about it it’s honestly not that hard to respect hiyyih and not bring him up twitter.com/fotg_hiyyih/st…

mily (inactive) @hiyyihnr1cutie Ok but let’s talk about that unnecessary question that MC asked Bahiyyih, like it’s her event too. Yes they are siblings but at the same time does the public need to be in their business? I’m sure she’s tired of answering the same questions every time Ok but let’s talk about that unnecessary question that MC asked Bahiyyih, like it’s her event too. Yes they are siblings but at the same time does the public need to be in their business? I’m sure she’s tired of answering the same questions every time

mily (inactive) @hiyyihnr1cutie Obviously she loves her brother, but it always seems to be her who gets asked those type of questions. Like I’ve seen a lot of idol siblings in the industry but no one has gotten asked about their sibling all of the time. Obviously she loves her brother, but it always seems to be her who gets asked those type of questions. Like I’ve seen a lot of idol siblings in the industry but no one has gotten asked about their sibling all of the time.

aimee 💻 troubleshooting! @chaekelp @bahiyyihourly she's so much more than just his sister and i wish they knew that too @bahiyyihourly she's so much more than just his sister and i wish they knew that too 😕

zoe ⑨ @kepzoe @bahiyyihourly This is so annoying, the mc could've asked about their fanmeeting and their comback, but not about hiyyih's brother @bahiyyihourly This is so annoying, the mc could've asked about their fanmeeting and their comback, but not about hiyyih's brother💀

Kep1er geared up for comeback with TROUBLESHOOTER

On September 26, the project girl group Kep1er posted a cryptic teaser announcing their comeback titled TROUBLESHOOTER. It will be the group’s third mini-album. It baffled fans as their last album, Doublast, was released only three months prior in June.

The girl group treated fans to multiple concept photos, a highlight medley, a mood film and most recently, a music video teaser. The title track for TROUBLESHOOTER is We Fresh. The group released the first trailer at midnight on October 11, generating even more excitement.

TROUBLERSHOOTER is all set for release on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.

