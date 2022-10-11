TFMA 2022 faces the brunt of Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih’s fans after she is subjected to “unnecessary” question

Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih stole many hearts on the red carpet of The Fact Music Awards 2022 on October 8, but fans again had to stand up to defend her from “unprofessional” questions.
The event, which fans had been looking forward to, was ruined when the host asked the 18-year-old singer about her brother, Huening Kai of TOMORROW X TOGETHER fame. The fact that it was the first question directed at the WA DA DA group was even more startling.
The Huening siblings are one of the few famous idol siblings in the industry. However, fans noted that they were not the only ones. Since her appearance on the survival show Girls Planet 999 and following debut with Kep1er, the 18-year-old female singer’s identity is labeled around her brother more than her own. It is this media play that has angered fans.
“Can we move on from this question already?”: Fans criticize TFMA 2022 host for poor questioning of Huening Bahiyyih
The Fact Music Awards 2022 was an incredible night for Kep1er fans as they saw the rookie group take home the Hottest Award. They also witnessed all nine members dressed up in elegant black dresses. Fans were excitedly looking forward to the red carpet event, but it was a short moment of happiness.
The Kep1er fandom’s mood turned sour as soon as the host asked the first question. The question was aimed at Huening Bahiyyih and concerned her brother, TXT's Huening Kai. The question was deemed irresponsible, humiliating, and unprofessional by fans, especially given that it was the host's first question to the group.
Many fans mentioned that there was no dearth of questions to ask Kep1er about their own achievements and journey. One fan even tweeted that the group has a comeback scheduled for October 13, and yet the first question was not about the album but of another idol group.
Fans' reactions were mixed, but they all expressed their displeasure with the media's reduction of Huening Bahiyyih's identity to that of Huening Kai's sister.
Huening Bahiyyih secured an overall second ranking on Girls Planet 999, which clearly showcased her star power. However, she has also been the target of plenty of attacks by toxic K-pop fans solely because she is the sister of a famous K-pop idol.
Kep1er geared up for comeback with TROUBLESHOOTER
On September 26, the project girl group Kep1er posted a cryptic teaser announcing their comeback titled TROUBLESHOOTER. It will be the group’s third mini-album. It baffled fans as their last album, Doublast, was released only three months prior in June.
The girl group treated fans to multiple concept photos, a highlight medley, a mood film and most recently, a music video teaser. The title track for TROUBLESHOOTER is We Fresh. The group released the first trailer at midnight on October 11, generating even more excitement.
TROUBLERSHOOTER is all set for release on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.