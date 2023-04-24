Zendaya performed a surprise show on April 23, 2023, at Coachella Weekend 2. She joined rapper Labrinth during his set to sing the two songs they'd co-written, All for Us and I'm Tired, for the hit HBO show Euphoria. The singer appeared at the show clad in a pink corseted dress, paired with a plain white T-shirt underneath, along with silver hoops, a matching ring, and thigh-high black boots.

After the performance, Zendaya expressed their gratitude to the festival attendees and Labrinth as she said:

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again. And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful."

The performance elated the artist's fans, who took to Twitter to hail her for her talents.

"Zendaya saved Coachella" - Netizens react to surprise performance

Netizens took to social media to express their appreciation for the surprise performance. One Twitter user claimed that the actress' performance "saved Coachella," while another mentioned that Labrinth was an "absolute genius" for bringing her to the festival.

The Coachella 2023 performance marked the artist's first time on stage in years, as she earlier discontinued her music career to focus on acting. In 2022, she tweeted that she loved music but had stepped away from a professional music career for a number of reasons.

Zendaya @Zendaya I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3

Tracing the actress' career

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California. She began her career at the age of 8 as a member of the hip-hop dance troupe Future Shock Oakland, with whom she remained for three years.

The artist graduated from Oakland School for the Arts and performed plays while she was still studying, acting in productions such as Once on This Island by Lyn Ahrens. After graduating, she worked as a fashion model with brands such as Macy's, Mervyn's, and Old Navy.

Zendaya made her screen debut with the 2010 Disney sitcom, Shake It Up, which was a commercial success. The show ran for three seasons and was also adapted as an Indian television show.

The artist released her debut studio album, Zendaya, on September 17, 2013, under the Hollywood label group. The album received positive reviews upon its release and was a commercial success, peaking at number 54 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Zendaya broke into the commercial film market with her role as MJ in the Marvel superhero movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released on July 7, 2017. The film was a hit, grossing $880.2 million worldwide, and the actress later reprised the role in the film's sequel.

She then gained critical acclaim for her performance as Rue Bennet on the HBO show Euphoria. She won an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards and Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2023 Critics' Choice Television Awards.

