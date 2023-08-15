 Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2023: Full lineup, how to buy tickets & all you need to know 

Joe Walsh is back with his VetsAid charity concert, which is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023, at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego, California. The 2023 concert will mark the seventh edition of this event, which was first held in 2017.

The former Eagles guitarist announced the 2023 VetsAid concert, which will feature performances by artists such as War on Drugs, ELO and more, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 18, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced at $39.50 plus processing fees depending upon seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the concert (https://joewalsh.com/pages/vetsaid-homepage).

Joe Walsh to be joined by ELO, The War on Drugs at the concert

Joe Walsh will be bringing a small but star-studded lineup of bands and artists at the event, starting with ELO. The Electric Light Orchestra, commonly called ELO, is an English rock band that rose to prominence with their eighth studio album, Discovery, which was released on June 1, 1979.

The album was a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, and Norwegian album charts and remains their most successful album till date. The album received multi-platinum sales certifications in Australia, Canada and the US.

Alongside ELO will be The War on Drugs, the Philadelphia-based rock band best known for their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding, which was released on August 25, 2017. The album was a major success and peaked as a chart-topper on the Belgian (Flemish) album chart. It also has gold sales certifications from Belgium and the Netherlands.

The full lineup for the Joe Walsh 2023 VetsAid concert is given below:

Joe Walsh

Electric Light Orchestra(ELO)

The War on Drugs

The Flaming Lips

Lucius

The VetsAid concert was inspired by the FarmAid concerts organized by Willie Nelson. In a general press statement, Joe Walsh elaborated on the 2023 edition of VetsAid, stating:

"VetsAid is back for 2023 and we’re taking it outside in beautiful San Diego to support California’s veteran population. My good buddy Jeff is bringing the ELO experience for their first show since 2019. The War on Drugs is one of my favorite bands out there doing it and I’m thrilled to be able to welcome them."

The guitarist continued:

"The Flaming Lips are a perpetual joy machine that will dazzle our audience; if you know, you know and if you don’t – you will! Lucius are two spectacular vocal artists and songwriters that will take your breath away. And to top it all off we have my dear friend and hero Stephen Stills joining as a special guest. My friends and I will see you under the stars this November 12th!"

Joe Walsh is best known for his work with the Eagles, including their fifth and most acclaimed studio album, Hotel California, which was released on December 8, 1976. The album has multiple diamond-level certifications.