Willie Nelson's annual music event, Luck Reunion, is back for another year. The event is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023, and will be held at 1100 Bee Creek Road, Spicewood.

The return of Luck Reunion was announced via a post on the event's official Instagram page:

Austin locals can win tickets to the show at the Lucky Draw live event held at Antone’s Nightclub, an iconic music venue located at 305 E 5th Street in Austin, Texas.

General tickets are also available from www.vividseats.com and are currently priced at $444 plus processing fees.

Ethel Caine, Family, and Spoon to headline Luck Reunion 2023

Like every year since the inception of the annual Luck Reunion in 2012, this year's event will also feature a long list of talented musicians, including headliners Ethel Caine, Family, and Spoon.

The full list of artists performing at Luck Reunion 2023 is listed below:

A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends

A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests

Angel White

Arcy Drive

Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds

BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White, and Poet Hawkins

Bob Schneider

Dallas Burrow

Devon Gilfillian

Drayton Farley

Elvie Shane

Eric D. Johnson

Ethel Cain

Guster

Hermanos Gutiérrez

J. Creek Cloggers

Jaime Wyatt

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles

Katie Pruitt

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Night Cap

Pearla

Peter One

Rattlesnake Milk

Sadurn

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sierra Ferrell

Sir Woman

Spoon

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band

The Band of Heathens

The Golden Dregs

The Heavy Heavy

The War and Treaty

Thee Sacred Souls

Wild Child

Willie Nelson & Family

Willis Alan Ramsey

More about Willie Nelson's career

Willie Hugh Nelson, born in Abbot, Texas in 1933, is an American singer-songwriter and activist. Nelson wrote his first song to support his family during the Great Depression of the 1930s, before he joined the U.S. Airforce, where he remained till his discharge due to back problems.

After his discharge from the military, Nelson began working as a radio disk jockey in the 1950s, continuing to hone his skills as a singer-songwriter on the side.

During this period, he had his first string of successes with country music, writing what would eventually become the staple of country music radio, such as Funny How Time Slips Away, Hello Walls, Pretty Paper, and Crazy.

After struggling through the 1960s, with his music failing to attract significant commercial sales and struggling with debt, Nelson started his musical turnover with the 1973 album, Shotgun Willie, which received positive reviews but attracted very little commercial sales.

He followed it up with another album , Phases and Stages, released in 1974, producing a commercial hit for the first time in years with the song Bloody Mary Morning.

It was with the 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger, that Nelson finally found both critical acclaim as well as commercial success, with the album reaching number 1 on the Billboard Country chart, as well as number 28 on the Top LPs & Tapes chart.

Willie Nelson is recognized as one of the founding members of the sub-genre of American country music known as Outlaw Country. This came into existence as a group of country musicians, including Nelson, attempted to push the boundaries of country music in theme and tonality, not in accordance with acknowledged standards of the era.

