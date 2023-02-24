Willie Nelson's annual music event, Luck Reunion, is back for another year. The event is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023, and will be held at 1100 Bee Creek Road, Spicewood.
The return of Luck Reunion was announced via a post on the event's official Instagram page:
Austin locals can win tickets to the show at the Lucky Draw live event held at Antone’s Nightclub, an iconic music venue located at 305 E 5th Street in Austin, Texas.
General tickets are also available from www.vividseats.com and are currently priced at $444 plus processing fees.
Ethel Caine, Family, and Spoon to headline Luck Reunion 2023
Like every year since the inception of the annual Luck Reunion in 2012, this year's event will also feature a long list of talented musicians, including headliners Ethel Caine, Family, and Spoon.
The full list of artists performing at Luck Reunion 2023 is listed below:
- A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends
- A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests
- Angel White
- Arcy Drive
- Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds
- BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White, and Poet Hawkins
- Bob Schneider
- Dallas Burrow
- Devon Gilfillian
- Drayton Farley
- Elvie Shane
- Eric D. Johnson
- Ethel Cain
- Guster
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- J. Creek Cloggers
- Jaime Wyatt
- Jason Scott & The High Heat
- Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles
- Katie Pruitt
- Matthew Logan Vasquez
- Night Cap
- Pearla
- Peter One
- Rattlesnake Milk
- Sadurn
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Sierra Ferrell
- Sir Woman
- Spoon
- Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band
- The Band of Heathens
- The Golden Dregs
- The Heavy Heavy
- The War and Treaty
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Wild Child
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Willis Alan Ramsey
More about Willie Nelson's career
Willie Hugh Nelson, born in Abbot, Texas in 1933, is an American singer-songwriter and activist. Nelson wrote his first song to support his family during the Great Depression of the 1930s, before he joined the U.S. Airforce, where he remained till his discharge due to back problems.
After his discharge from the military, Nelson began working as a radio disk jockey in the 1950s, continuing to hone his skills as a singer-songwriter on the side.
During this period, he had his first string of successes with country music, writing what would eventually become the staple of country music radio, such as Funny How Time Slips Away, Hello Walls, Pretty Paper, and Crazy.
After struggling through the 1960s, with his music failing to attract significant commercial sales and struggling with debt, Nelson started his musical turnover with the 1973 album, Shotgun Willie, which received positive reviews but attracted very little commercial sales.
He followed it up with another album , Phases and Stages, released in 1974, producing a commercial hit for the first time in years with the song Bloody Mary Morning.
It was with the 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger, that Nelson finally found both critical acclaim as well as commercial success, with the album reaching number 1 on the Billboard Country chart, as well as number 28 on the Top LPs & Tapes chart.
Willie Nelson is recognized as one of the founding members of the sub-genre of American country music known as Outlaw Country. This came into existence as a group of country musicians, including Nelson, attempted to push the boundaries of country music in theme and tonality, not in accordance with acknowledged standards of the era.