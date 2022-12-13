Caroline Polacheck Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer Caroline Polacheck has announced the details for her 2023 tour, which is scheduled to kick off in February next year in Europe, followed by dates in North America. The tour, billed as the Spiraling Tour, will feature a host of opening guests including Doss, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, George Clanton, and Toro y Moi.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off on February 10 in Brighton, England, and will run through February 27 in Antwerp, Belgium. It will be followed by the North American leg of the tour, which will kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on May 20 in New York City.

Caroline Polacheck 2023 Tour: Tickets and dates

Presale tickets for Caroline Polacheck’s US tour will be available from December 14 at 10 AM PT via the artist’s official website. The general onsale for Caroline Polacheck's tour will go live on December 16 at the same time. Tickets for the UK leg of the tour begin at £28, and are also available via the artist’s website.

Caroline Polachek @carolineplz



my new album

‘Desire I Want To Turn Into You'

is coming Valentines Day • 2.14.23



LP & CD out 4.14.23 • preorder at



‘Welcome To My Island' is out now!

February 10 -- Brighton, England - Chalk

February 11 -- Leeds, England - Leeds Beckett Student Union

February 12 -- Oxford, England - O2 Academy Oxford

February 14 -- London, England - Brixton Academy

February 15 -- Manchester, England - Albert Hall

February 16 -- Bristol, England - Marble Factory

February 18 -- Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

February 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

February 22 -- Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

February 23 -- Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

February 24 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

February 25 -- Cologne, Germany - Kantine

February 27 -- Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

April 14 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

April 15 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

April 17 -- Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

April 18 -- Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre %

April 19 -- Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall %

April 21 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern %

April 22 -- Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre %

April 24 -- Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall &

April 25 -- Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

April 26 -- Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum &

April 28 -- Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre @

April 29 -- Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium @

May 01 -- San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

May 04 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo @

May 08 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum @

May 09 -- Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @

May 13 -- Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

May 14 -- Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom !

May 16 -- Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^

May 17 -- Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

May 19 -- Washington, D.C. - The Anthem ^

May 20 -- New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

% with George Clanton

& with Toro y Moi

@ with Sudan Archives

# with Magdalena Bay

! with Alex G

^ with Ethel Cain

More about Caroline Polacheck’s upcoming album

Caroline Polacheck dropped the details of her tour shortly after her new album, titled Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, was announced. The album is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, and will be the artist’s first release since her 2019 project, titled Pang. Caroline Polacheck recently released her single, Welcome To My Island.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, the singer noted:

“One, it can be read as being about the 'you'. We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”

Caroline Polacheck's new album can be pre-ordered from the artist’s official website, and will be available on vinyl and CD in March.

