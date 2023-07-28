Why did Randy Meisner leave the Eagles? All about Take It to the Limit high note controversy as co-founder of rock band dies at 77

Randy Meisner, the American musician best known as co-founder of the band, Eagles, died on July 27, 2023, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was 77. The singer's death was confirmed by the band on their official website:

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’"

The famous song, Take It to the Limit, was one of the main reasons for the late singer's departure from the band, as he was worried about singing its signature high note.

Randy Meisner and Take It to the Limit controversy

Randy Meisner started writing what would eventually become Take It to the Limit, after returning from a night out at the Troubadour nightclub, which is noteworthy for being a center of folk and alternative music.

The song was eventually finished with the help of Glenn Frey and Don Henley, and subsequently released as part of the band's fourth studio album, One of These Nights, on June 10, 1975. The single quickly became a popular hit, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and gained a following at the band's live performances, which also started Meisner's troubles with the band.

Due to the high note in the climax of the song, Meisner was struggling to sing it. The single was taken off the set list for years. The continued reluctance of Meisner to sing the popular song ultimately led to irreconcilable differences with the rest of the band members and paved the way for his departure in September 1977.

Take It to the Limit was not only iconic for being the only single on the A-side of an Eagles album where Randy Meisner sang lead, but also for being the last song where founding member Bernie Leadon was featured before Jon Walsh replaced Leadon as the guitarist.

The song was later re-released as a single on November 25, 1975.

More about Randy Meisner and his music career

Randy Meisner was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The singer first played music for a local band called the Dynamics, before transitioning to Los Angeles with a band that would be known as The Poor.

The singer briefly joined Poco after experiencing only modest success with his early endeavors, but soon left that group to join the Stone Canyon Band, which would end up being his longest band prior to the Eagles.

Meisner, after returning from a Europe tour with Stone Canyon Band, formed The Eagles along with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon in 1970. The Eagles would remain the singer's most successful project.