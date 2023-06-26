"You might not see me for the rest of the year": Lewis Capaldi announces break after struggling to finish Glastonbury set 

Lewis Capaldi performed a packed set at The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival Day 4 on June 24, 2023. The singer struggled with the one-hour set as his voice was "packing in," and announced that he would be taking a break from performing.

The singer announced his plans to take a break after performing the hit singles such as Before You Go, Wish You The Best, and Hold Me While You Wait, stating to the crowd:

"I’m really sorry. I hope the Eavises will have me back on, even though it’s been a bit of a sh*t show. I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching."

"I'm starting to lose my voice" - Lewis Capaldi said at the Glastonbury Festival as he announced break from performing

Lewis Capaldi elaborated that his decision to take a break was due to his mental health. He apologized to the crowd at the festival and mentioned that his voice was "packing in."

"I’m going to be honest everybody, I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end. I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s okay? We’re gonna play two more songs if that’s okay, even if I can’t sing properly. I’m really sorry before I go any further. You’ve all come out and I’m really apologising. My voice is packing in,” he said.

The singer elaborated:

"I don’t know what to say. I’m quite literally sh*ttng my pants right now. It’s a lot of people, a lot of faces. This is quite a surreal thing.”

The singer also shed light on his three-week break before the Glastonbury Festival and mentioned it was for his mental health.

"I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been non-stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health. I wanted to come back and do Glasto cause it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for watching us. I was sh*t scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease," he said at the Glastonbury Festival.

In a conversation with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music, he mentioned that his mental health issues were a "direct symptom" of his job.

Lewis Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996, and began learning to play the guitar at the age of nine. The singer-songwriter started his career in the music industry by performing in pubs with the help of his elder brother.

He made his first chart breakthrough with the single, Bruises. The track peaked at number six on the UK album chart and at number eight on the Irish album charts.

Following his debut EP, Lewis Capaldi released his second studio album, Breach, on November 8, 2018. The EP peaked at number 95 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer-songwriter then released his debut studio album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, on May 17, 2019. The singer saw his next success with his sixth EP, To Tell the Truth I Can't Believe We Got This Far, in 2020, and EP peaked at number eight on the Scottish album chart.

Lewis Capaldi released his second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19, 2023. The album peaked on the Scottish, Australian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts and became a global success.

