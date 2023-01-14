Lewis Capaldi Edinburgh, Manchester and Belfast shows 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price and more

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced a set of outdoor gigs in support of his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which is set to release on May 19 this year. Capaldi had previously announced UK tour dates for early 2023. His tour will now continue into August and September, with stops in Manchester, Reading, Leeds, and Edinburgh.
Lewis Capaldi’s comeback single Forget Me peaked at the top of the UK singles chart last September. It was his third UK number one, which became gold-certified and surpassed 100 million streams worldwide. Capaldi has also been named among the nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards for Forget Me in the Song of the Year category.
Lewis Capaldi kicked off his UK tour on January 14 in Leeds
Tickets for the newly added shows can be purchased through Capaldi's website. Fans can pre-order the album, which goes on sale on January 19 at 9.00 am ET, to gain access to the presale of the Manchester and Belfast dates. Tickets for the Reading and Leeds festivals start at £286. Weekends and early entry tickets for the Reading and Leeds Festival will be available from £321.30.
Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK Tour dates
- January 14, 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- January 16, 2023 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- January 18, 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena
- January 19, 2023 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- January 21, 2023 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- January 23, 2023 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- January 24, 2023 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- January 26, 2023 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- January 27, 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- January 29, 2023 - Belfast, SSE Arena
- January 30, 2023 - Dublin, 3Arena
- February 1, 2023 - Cardiff, International Arena
- February 2, 2023 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena
- August 25, 2023 -- Wythenshawe Park, Manchester (New Date)
- August 26, 2023 -- Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival (New Date)
- August 27, 2023 -- Bramham Park, Leeds Festival (New Date)
- September 1, 2023 -- Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (New Date)
- September 3, 2023 -- Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (New Date)
Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is Lewis Capaldi's second studio album and will arrive on May 19, 2023.
Speaking about his new album, Capaldi in a statement said:
“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss. I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,”
He further added, noting:
“Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them’s on almost every song.”
The artist has also released a video for his new single, Pointless, from his upcoming album.
Lewis Capaldi has won two Brit awards for his debut album Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent, which was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020. The album featured the single Someone You Loved, which was Capaldi’s first No. 1 single, and helped him achieve mainstream success. It was also nominated for a Grammy in the Song Of The Year category.