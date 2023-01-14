Lewis Capaldi Edinburgh, Manchester and Belfast shows 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price and more

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced a set of outdoor gigs in support of his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which is set to release on May 19 this year. Capaldi had previously announced UK tour dates for early 2023. His tour will now continue into August and September, with stops in Manchester, Reading, Leeds, and Edinburgh.

Lewis Capaldi’s comeback single Forget Me peaked at the top of the UK singles chart last September. It was his third UK number one, which became gold-certified and surpassed 100 million streams worldwide. Capaldi has also been named among the nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards for Forget Me in the Song of the Year category.

Lewis Capaldi kicked off his UK tour on January 14 in Leeds

Tickets for the newly added shows can be purchased through Capaldi's website. Fans can pre-order the album, which goes on sale on January 19 at 9.00 am ET, to gain access to the presale of the Manchester and Belfast dates. Tickets for the Reading and Leeds festivals start at £286. Weekends and early entry tickets for the Reading and Leeds Festival will be available from £321.30.

Lewis Capaldi



~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~



pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! x



pre-order lewiscapaldi.lnk.tt/BBDTBHS_D2C BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK Tour dates

January 14, 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 16, 2023 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

January 18, 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena

January 19, 2023 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

January 21, 2023 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

January 23, 2023 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

January 24, 2023 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

January 26, 2023 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

January 27, 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

January 29, 2023 - Belfast, SSE Arena

January 30, 2023 - Dublin, 3Arena

February 1, 2023 - Cardiff, International Arena

February 2, 2023 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Lewis Capaldi



pre-order any version of the new album to get a pre-sale code for ticket access on thurs 19th @ 9am!!!! x



get ya pre-sale code shop.lewiscapaldi.com Edinburgh! Manchester! Belfast! … buzzing to announce my 3 biggest headline shows ever!!!

August 25, 2023 -- Wythenshawe Park, Manchester (New Date)

August 26, 2023 -- Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival (New Date)

August 27, 2023 -- Bramham Park, Leeds Festival (New Date)

September 1, 2023 -- Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (New Date)

September 3, 2023 -- Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (New Date)

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is Lewis Capaldi's second studio album and will arrive on May 19, 2023.

Speaking about his new album, Capaldi in a statement said:

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss. I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,”

He further added, noting:

“Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them’s on almost every song.”

The artist has also released a video for his new single, Pointless, from his upcoming album.

Lewis Capaldi has won two Brit awards for his debut album Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent, which was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020. The album featured the single Someone You Loved, which was Capaldi’s first No. 1 single, and helped him achieve mainstream success. It was also nominated for a Grammy in the Song Of The Year category.

