Westlife first-ever North American Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more 

Westlife has announced their first-ever North American tour, titled The Hits Tour, which is scheduled to take place from March 13, 2024, to March 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, which will be held around St. Patrick’s Day next year, will highlight the group's popular hits.

The Irish boy band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in Toronto, Boston, New York, and Chicago, via a post on their official Instagram page on August 14, 2023:

"FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, we're performing live in North America! We're bringing Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick’s Day Special to Toronto, Boston, New York, and Chicago in March 2024 ☘️ Tickets are available Friday at 10am local time!"

The presale for the tour begins on August 16, 2023, at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed with the code TRACK on Live Nation. General tickets will be available on August 18, 2023, at 10:00 ET. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, tickets can be purchased at the band's official website.

Westlife will perform in four venues

The band released their twelfth and latest studio album, Wild Dreams, on November 26, 2021. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 2 on the Irish and UK album charts and being issued a gold-level sales certification in the UK.

Since the album's release, the band has embarked on an album tour to support the project, the 2023 edition of which will end with a show in Macau on November 19, 2023.

Following the 2023 tour, the band will embark on the newly announced 2024 North American tour. The dates and venues for the Westlife tour are given below:

March 13, 2024 - Toronto, Canada at Meridian Hall

March 14, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 16, 2024 - New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

March 18, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theater

The band will also be making their first TV debut in America with their upcoming appearance on the Good Morning America morning television program on August 21, 2023.

Tracing Westlife and their music career

The Irish pop band was formed in 1998 as a collaboration between Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, and Brian McFadden. They released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Westlife, on November 1, 1999. The album was a major chart breakthrough and remains the band's second-most successful album.

Following the success of their debut studio album, the band released their second studio album, Coast to Coast, on November 6, 2000. The album remains the band's most successful album to date, with multiple platinum certifications in several countries, including six in the UK.

Westlife's next major success arrived with their debut compilation album, Unbreakable – The Greatest Hits Volume 1, which was released on November 11, 2002. The album has multiple platinum-level certifications in several countries. The band's You Raise Me Up, which they released in October 2005, became their thirteenth number-one hit.

The band released their latest album, Wild Dreams, in 2021. Over the years, Westlife has amassed over 55 million record sales, 36 No. 1 albums, and over one billion YouTube plays.