Jose Gonzalez Veneer 20th Anniversary 2024 North American Tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Jose Gonzalez has announced a new Veneer 20th Anniversary tour, scheduled from April 2024 to May 1, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The time is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Veneer.

The singer announced the new tour, where he would play the entire album at each performance, via the same post on his official Instagram page where he told the reissue of the album, stating:

"This milestone will be marked by a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition featuring newly remastered audio along with a bonus live album comprising thirteen intimate recordings from a historical 2003 Gothenburg Concert Hall performance.

Presale for the tour will be available from August 9, 2023, at 10:00 local time. Interested patrons must sign up for the presale at the singer's official website before that to access said presale ( http://jose-gonzalez.com/tour-dates/).

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Songkick (https://www.songkick.com/artists/542593-jose-gonzalez/calendar).

Jose Gonzalez to celebrate the anniversary of his album with a tour

Jose Gonzalez released his debut album, Veneer, on October 29, 2003. The album was a major success, peaking at number 2 on the Swedish album chart and selling over 60,000 copies during its initial release.

Now the singer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album by releasing a double deluxe edition of the album, which a lengthy tour will accompany. The singer will embark on a South America tour this September, ending with a show in Chile at the Teatro Coliseo in Santiago on September 27, 2023.

Following the South America tour, the singer will play a series of shows in the US as part of the A Tiger in Paradise documentary screening experience, where he will also be in a conversation with Mikel Cee Karlsson, the documentary's director.

In early 2024, Jose Gonzalez will play two European concerts, one at the Teatro Gran Via in Madrid, Spain, on January 22, 2024. The other show will be at the Theater Des Westens in Berlin, Germany, on February 15, 2024.

Finally, after the European shows, the singer will embark on the newly announced North American tour, the dates and venues of which are given below:

April 23, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Orpheum

April 24, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall

April 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre

April 27, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Tower Theatre

April 28, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theater

April 29, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Paramount Theatre

May 1, 2023 – Miami Beach, Florida, at Miami Beach Bandshell

More about Jose Gonzalez and his music career

Following his debut album, Jose Gonzalez released his third EP, Remain, on January 21, 2004. The EP peaked at number 28 on the Swedish album chart.

Subsequently, the same year, the singer released his fourth EP, Stay in the Shade, on June 23, 2004. The fourth EP was also modestly successful and peaked at number 48 on the Swedish album chart.

Jose Gonzalez released his second studio album, In Our Nature, on September 23, 2007. The album was not as successful as his debut and sold only about 90,000 copies worldwide after its release.

The singer's music has appeared in several other projects; most notable is his original single Far Away, which appeared in the acclaimed Western-themed video game Red Dead Redemption 2.