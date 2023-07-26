Todd Terje North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Todd Terje has announced a new tour, titled the DJ's Across the Pond Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to December 8, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Mexico. The tour will be preceded by a Japan tour of the DJ.

The DJ announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Brooklyn, San Francisco and Acapulco, via a post on his website.

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 28, 2023. Tickets are priced at $46.87, depending on the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased at DiceFm (https://dice.fm/event/b38rx-todd-terje-dj-set-22nd-sep-elsewhere-the-hall-new-york-tickets) as well as Songkick (https://www.songkick.com/artists/586402-todd-terje).

Todd Terje to bring his music to North America

After a gap of 10 years since his last North American show in 2013, Todd Terje is finally returning to bring his music to audiences in North America. The singer is now currently on a world tour, starting with a US tour leg which ended on July 1, 2023, with a show in Los Angeles.

The first US tour leg was followed by a Japan tour from July 17 to July 22, 2023.

The Japan tour will be followed by the DJ's performance at the Audenbakken Festival in Skarnes, Norway on August 4, 2023, and the Mish Mash Festival in Milazzo, Italy on August 7, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Todd Terje tour is given below:

August 4, 2023 - Skarnes, Norway at Audenbakken Festival

August 7, 2023 - Milazzo, Italy at Mish Mash Festival

September 22, 2023 - Brooklyn, New York City, New York at Elsewhere

September 22, 2023 - San Diego, California at CRSSD Festival

September 30, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Bellwether

September 30, 2023 - San Francisco, California at Portala Music Festival

October 14, 2023 - London, UK at Brixton DJ Festival

November 17, 2023 - Tocumwal NSW, Australia at Strawberry Fields Festival

December 8, 2023 - Acapulo, Mexico at Tropico Festival

Tracing Tod Terje and his music career

Tod Terje was born in Mjøndalen, Norway in May 1981. The DJ and songwriter has also been known professionally as Wade Nichols, Duliatten Disco Dandia, Chuck Norris, New Mjøndalen Disco Swingers, Kacic Kullmann's Five.

The DJ had his first chart breakthrough with the single, Inspector Norse, which was released on June 19, 2012. The single peaked at number 9 on the Belgian singles chart. The single also peaked at number 88 on the Dutch single charts.

The next major chart success for Tod Terje was his collaboration with Robbie Williams on the latter's single, Candy, which was released on September 11, 2012.

Todd Terje released his debut studio album, It's Album Time, on 8 April 2014. The album peaked at number 2 on the Norwegian album chart, as well as at number 23 on the UK album chart.