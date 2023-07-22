“I will truly never get over this”: Fans go gaga over Billie Eilish performing All I Wanted with Paramore at Forum

American band Paramore was joined by Billie Eilish at their concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on July 19, 2023. The singer performed the song All I Wanted alongside band lead singer Hayley Williams. Eilish was the latest special guest on the band's This is Why US tour.

The performance of the band's lead vocalist Hayley Williams with the American singer is the latest in several such collaborations. Needless to say, it has generated fan excitement, who have taken to social media to express their joy and excitement about the performance, with one person even saying:

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams first performed together during the former's headlining set at the Coachella festival last year. The duo sang Happier Than Ever from the former's 2021 album of the same name and Misery Business from the Paramore album Riot!

Fans of the pop singer and Paramore did not hesitate to express their joy and excitement regarding the collaboration this July on social media. They took to Twitter to share moments from the performance as well as state their feelings on said performance. While some said that the performance was all they needed, others said that the performance was a "core memory."

jen @YELYAHG00N pic.twitter.com/rGjgkhekCH billie eilish performing All I Wanted with paramore

spooky natalie @ode2trees i swear my soul left my body and floated away on a cloud. tonight was truly my wind were young redemption story as I finally got to hear all i wanted live and joined by billie eilish 🥹🥺 i swear paramore was possessed today, they sounded amazing and hayley's voice left me in awe pic.twitter.com/XIMWGLWbr4

Tonight was truly a core memory pic.twitter.com/nLb9BVjMWs I can’t believe Billie Eilish came out for a verse of All I Wanted with Paramore.Tonight was truly a core memory

Billie Eilish will be playing at Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, 2023, while the band is set to wrap up their North American tour around the same time. Following that, they will embark on their Australia and New Zealand tour in November 2023.

More about Paramore and their music career

The band released their debut studio album, All We Know Is Falling, on July 26, 2005. However, their first chart breakthrough came with their second studio album, Riot!, which was released on June 12, 2007. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 and Kiwi album charts.

The success of the studio album led to a live album, The Final Riot!, which was released on November 25, 2008. The album contained bonus live material and documentary footage and was a moderate success. It peaked at number 31 on the Finnish album chart and at number 38 on the Australian album chart.

The band released their third studio album, Brand New Eyes, on September 29, 2009. The album continued the band's chart success by becoming their first chart-topper album. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts respectively. It also peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band's fourth eponymously titled studio album, Paramore, was released on April 5, 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts.

The band released their fifth studio album, After Laughter, on May 12, 2017. The album was not as successful as the band's previous albums. It peaked at number 3 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 4 on the Irish and UK album charts respectively.

As mentioned earlier, after completing their North America tour in August, the band will embark on their New Zealand and Australia tour in November.