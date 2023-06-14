Coachella 2024 tickets: How to buy, prices, and all you need to know

The Coachella music festival will be back for another edition in 2024, which is scheduled to be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 12, 2024 to April 21, 2024, across two weekends. The 2024 edition of the festival will mark its 25-year anniversary, with the first edition having been held in October 1999.

The organizers announced the 2024 edition of Coachella via a post on their official Instagram page on June 12, 2023:

The Advance Sale for the festival starts on June 16, 2023, at 11 am PT, and fans will have to create an AXS Coachella fan account at https://fanaccount.axs.com/login?skin=coachella to access it. You can make a down payment of $99 to book tickets, as per the festival's payment plans.

General festival passes are priced at $499 plus processing fees for Tier 1, $549 plus processing fees for Tier 2, and $599 plus processing fees for Tier 3, for each weekend, respectively.

General Festival+Shuttle passes are priced at $599 plus processing fees for Tier 1, $649 plus processing fees for Tier 2, and $699 plus processing fees for Tier 3 per weekend, respectively.

Tier 1 VIP passes are priced at $1069 plus processing fees per weekend. Tier 2 VIP passes are priced at $1269 plus processing fees per weekend. All passes can be purchased on the official website (https://www.coachella.com/passes).

Coachella to celebrate its 25-year anniversary with its 2024 edition

The festival will be celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2024, and the lineup is likely to be released in January 2024, which is around the same time previous lineups were released. Fans can expect to find a Desert Summer Hoodie collection as an exclusive aesthetic preview of next year's festival.

Coachella was founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen. It is organized by the company GoldenVoice, which is a subsidiary of the sports and entertainment conglomerate The Anschutz Entertainment Group.

For the 2024 edition of Coachella, the organizers have partnered with food and beverage companies Absolut and Aperol Spritz, as well as the global giant Coca-Cola. Krawford Company, which produces wines, will also be providing beverages.

Coachella is working with transport company BMW for their transportation needs, while any anticipated healthcare needs will be met by UCLA Health, a system of university hospitalsand primary care centers first founded to serve the Greater Los Angeles region.

Coachella is partnering with the social media platform Discord, as well as the video streaming giant Youtube, for its marketing and to host the annual Coachella livestream. The festival will also be working with Google Pixel, and more partners are set to be announced in the coming days.

Coachella was originally held as a two-day single weekend event from 2002 to 2006. Starting in 2007, the festival was expanded to a three-day event. The festival's current format of two three-day weekend was started in 2012.

