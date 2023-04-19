“Main Event”: BLACKPINK’s Coachella performances take over 78.1 percent of social media buzz

On April 19, the web and social media monitoring platform Visibrain announced that BLACKPINK was mentioned in a whopping 78.1 percent of the total 9,674,274 posts mentioning Coachella. They are also the first K-pop girl group to headline the iconic music festival.

BLACKPINK not only grabbed fans’ attention but also that of the festival attendees, who may not have been acquainted with the group’s music or popularity. Notably, the girls had taken over worldwide Twitter trends and earned the new moniker “Pinkchella”, a combination of their names Pink and Coachella.

BLACKPINK earned 78.1 percent social media buzz (Image via Twitter)

BLACKPINK fans expressed their pride and happiness upon seeing this and took to social media to share their reactions. @Blinkedinurarea wrote “Main event,” praising the talented K-pop girl group.

An @Blinkedinurarea In 2019, Blackpink dominated 77.7% of the total noise made by Coachella on social media. In 2023, they held 78.1%. Trust Blackpink to always be the MAIN event. In 2019, Blackpink dominated 77.7% of the total noise made by Coachella on social media. In 2023, they held 78.1%. Trust Blackpink to always be the MAIN event. https://t.co/M5NKgpIi3x

BLACKPINK’s fans laud them for taking Coachella by storm as the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline the iconic music festival

BLACKPINK became not only the first-ever girl group but also the first-ever K-pop group to take over Coachella alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny. The talented singers’ performance captured the 125,000 live audience and also gained an impressive 250 million online viewers, proving their unmatched global status.

With their dynamic performances, incredible stage presence, and charisma, coupled with unbridled talent on stage, BLACKPINK established themselves as South Korea’s pride and one of the most popular and influential acts to be remembered from the world of K-pop. The social media buzz is proof of their unparalleled stardom, as the girls grabbed 78.1 percent of the social media buzz out of the 9.6 million posts on Coachella over the weekend, with dedicated hashtags and trending tags as well.

BLINKs took to social media to lavish praise on the Pink Venom singers for their incredible achievement.

Jane @leisurejennie



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS

#BLACKPINKatCoachella A rookie blackpink made this impact. Now that they get bigger, imagine the impact they’ll make today!BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS A rookie blackpink made this impact. Now that they get bigger, imagine the impact they’ll make today!BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella https://t.co/dWbEyBYENH

PINKCHELLA🪐🥀🎡 @pinksviral BLACKPINK's performance as headliners at Coachella this year has received critical acclaims from multiple renowned media critics: BLACKPINK's performance as headliners at Coachella this year has received critical acclaims from multiple renowned media critics: https://t.co/zPBSR6azne

Flower🌹♥️ @mauapalah ‍



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS

The way they took off the Hanbok dress, amazing introBLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS #BLACKPINKatCoachella The way they took off the Hanbok dress, amazing intro❤️‍🔥BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS #BLACKPINKatCoachella https://t.co/CNy4llWpov

Sam⁴ BPCHELLA | 4,3K🌹 @SAMBLlNK



They were mentioned in 78% of the Coachella related posts online with 7,557,072 posts! #BLACKPINK was the most talked about act on social media during Coachella 2023 first weekend!They were mentioned in 78% of the Coachella related posts online with 7,557,072 posts! #BLACKPINK was the most talked about act on social media during Coachella 2023 first weekend!They were mentioned in 78% of the Coachella related posts online with 7,557,072 posts! https://t.co/rP5kWXbjFK

The social media buzz the members accumulated was greater than the combined buzz generated by the other two headliners, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. The members trended at number one on U.S. Twitter live over the weekend they were performing. Multiple media portals praised the girls for their historic and record-breaking performance at Coachella.

At this point, members have surpassed Harry Styles‘ 100,000+ audience and are reportedly the most live-streamed act in Coachella‘s history. While there is no official data to back it up as of yet, the amazing online and offline turnout for this year’s Coachella is definitely hinting towards that.

pretty savage 🌹 @villainpinks



The performance was streamed live on YouTube, and was slated to be the most streamed act of all of Coachella, according to data from TechRadar. It was anticipated to bring in a whooping 250 million livestream… @BLACKPINK Dazzle Onstage During Historic Headlining Coachella SetThe performance was streamed live on YouTube, and was slated to be the most streamed act of all of Coachella, according to data from TechRadar. It was anticipated to bring in a whooping 250 million livestream… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@BLACKPINK Dazzle Onstage During Historic Headlining Coachella SetThe performance was streamed live on YouTube, and was slated to be the most streamed act of all of Coachella, according to data from TechRadar. It was anticipated to bring in a whooping 250 million livestream… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ff33RscwdY

Notably, the talented singers performed the songs Pink Venom, Kill this Love, How you like That, Pretty Savage, Kick It, Whistle, You and Me, Flower, Gone, On the Ground, Money, BOOMBAYAH, Lovesick Girls, Playing with Fire, Typa Girl, Shut Down, Tally, Forever Young, and DDU-DU-DDU-DU.

BLACKPINK adds more encore dates and venues for the North America tour

The talented girl group made a surprise announcement at this year’s Coachella by adding four new dates and venues for their North American tour. It is also part of their BORN PINK World Tour.

The Pink Venom singers will be performing at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 12, followed by Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on August 18.

The talented girls will be performing at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22, and finally in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on August 26 to complete the list.

The talented four-member group will perform on April 26–27 in Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium.

