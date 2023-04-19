“Main Event”: BLACKPINK’s Coachella performances take over 78.1 percent of social media buzz

On April 19, the web and social media monitoring platform Visibrain announced that BLACKPINK was mentioned in a whopping 78.1 percent of the total 9,674,274 posts mentioning Coachella. They are also the first K-pop girl group to headline the iconic music festival.
BLACKPINK not only grabbed fans’ attention but also that of the festival attendees, who may not have been acquainted with the group’s music or popularity. Notably, the girls had taken over worldwide Twitter trends and earned the new moniker “Pinkchella”, a combination of their names Pink and Coachella.
BLACKPINK fans expressed their pride and happiness upon seeing this and took to social media to share their reactions. @Blinkedinurarea wrote “Main event,” praising the talented K-pop girl group.
BLACKPINK’s fans laud them for taking Coachella by storm as the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline the iconic music festival
BLACKPINK became not only the first-ever girl group but also the first-ever K-pop group to take over Coachella alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny. The talented singers’ performance captured the 125,000 live audience and also gained an impressive 250 million online viewers, proving their unmatched global status.
With their dynamic performances, incredible stage presence, and charisma, coupled with unbridled talent on stage, BLACKPINK established themselves as South Korea’s pride and one of the most popular and influential acts to be remembered from the world of K-pop. The social media buzz is proof of their unparalleled stardom, as the girls grabbed 78.1 percent of the social media buzz out of the 9.6 million posts on Coachella over the weekend, with dedicated hashtags and trending tags as well.
BLINKs took to social media to lavish praise on the Pink Venom singers for their incredible achievement.
The social media buzz the members accumulated was greater than the combined buzz generated by the other two headliners, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. The members trended at number one on U.S. Twitter live over the weekend they were performing. Multiple media portals praised the girls for their historic and record-breaking performance at Coachella.
At this point, members have surpassed Harry Styles‘ 100,000+ audience and are reportedly the most live-streamed act in Coachella‘s history. While there is no official data to back it up as of yet, the amazing online and offline turnout for this year’s Coachella is definitely hinting towards that.
Notably, the talented singers performed the songs Pink Venom, Kill this Love, How you like That, Pretty Savage, Kick It, Whistle, You and Me, Flower, Gone, On the Ground, Money, BOOMBAYAH, Lovesick Girls, Playing with Fire, Typa Girl, Shut Down, Tally, Forever Young, and DDU-DU-DDU-DU.
BLACKPINK adds more encore dates and venues for the North America tour
The talented girl group made a surprise announcement at this year’s Coachella by adding four new dates and venues for their North American tour. It is also part of their BORN PINK World Tour.
The Pink Venom singers will be performing at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 12, followed by Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on August 18.
The talented girls will be performing at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22, and finally in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on August 26 to complete the list.
The talented four-member group will perform on April 26–27 in Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium.