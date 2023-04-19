“We’ve been waiting for you”: TAEYANG reveals collab teaser poster with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, fans gush over their visuals and talent

On April 19, THEBLACKLABEL released a poster featuring TAEYANG of BIGBANG and BLACKPINK’s Lisa for their upcoming collaboration track Shoong! The teaser generated an enthusiastic response from K-pop fans as it promised to unite a legendary idol with one of the current most popular female idols.

Shoong! is being described as “an R&B trap genre that blends addictive melodies and trendy hip-hop beats” as per South Korean outlets. BLINKs, BLACKPINK’s fandom, are majorly excited for this comeback, and the trap genre has set high expectations for its choreography.

Given that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is considered one of the top dancer-idols in the industry, fans can’t wait to see what new moves the rapper will showcase in the new song.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa gushes over the collaboration alongside fans, reshares poster on her Instagram saying it “feels like a dream”

After reports teasing the track for months, fans were finally given their first look at the collaboration between BIGBANG’s TAEYANG and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on April 19, 2023. The collaboration is titled Shoong! which is part of TAEYANG’s solo comeback EP Down to Earth.

Shoong! is slated for release in less than a week's time, and the teaser poster already has fans excited. The duo gave off a confident aura in the teaser while donning fashionable outfits. Fans went berserk once the poster was released since both BLACKPINK and BIGBANG have been under YG Entertainment for a long time now, and their friendship goes back years.

While fans are considerably excited for Shoong!, they were delighted to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa expressing similar sentiments on her social media. The Thai rapper reshared the teaser poster on her Instagram story with a heartfelt message. In the caption, she wrote:

“So excited for this collaboration! Feels like a dream. Thank you Oppa”

The collaboration was first confirmed on April 12, when reports of BLACKPINK’s Lisa featuring on TAEYANG’s solo album began doing the rounds on the internet. It was reported that the Thai rapper will also be participating in a music video for the same. THEBLACKLABEL confirmed the reports of her feature on the album but didn’t state anything about the music video feature.

Since the first look at the collaboration track is out now, expectations are riding high in the K-pop fandom. While some fans gushed over the idols' jawlines, others were simply excited about the fact that the two long-time artists are working with each other. Take a look at how fans reacted to the teaser poster below:

Meanwhile, TAEYANG’s solo EP Down to Earth, along with Shoong! will be released on April 25 at 6 pm KST.

BIGBANG debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 while BLACKPINK came under the same company in 2016. The two groups have had multiple public interactions in the past that have made fans envious of their friendship.

Moreover, since leaving YG Entertainment for THEBLACKLABEL in December last year, the veteran idol has released a single titled VIBE featuring BTS’ Jimin. The song had an impressive run as it debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 76 and Global Excl U.S. chart at No. 9.

