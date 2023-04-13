“Two main dancers”: Fans excited as BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirmed to collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang

On April 11, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is confirmed to collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for his upcoming solo album Down To Earth. It has been reported that Lisa will be featured in a song and a music video for the upcoming album.

In response to the OSEN’s report, a representative from THEBLACKLABEL responded by confirming that Lisa is set to be featured on Taeyang’s upcoming album, Down To Earth.

As soon as the news broke, fans could not contain their excitement about the two dancers collaborating and took to social media to express their views. Both the idols are the main dancers of their respective groups, thus watching them showcasing their skills together is something fans are desperately looking forward to.

TWO MAIN DANCERS YO! 9 years later, LISA x TAEYANG is happening again!

“The two main dancers will shake the K-pop world”: Fans excited about Taeyang’s collab with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Fans are excited to see the duo collaborating with each other. They have been friends for a long time as the duo belonged to the same agency, YG Entertainment. Although Taeyang recently left YG Entertainment to join its subsidiary company, THEBLACKLABEL, their friendship remained intact.

Even before Lisa made her debut with BLACKPINK, she appeared in Taeyang’s music video Ringa Linga in 2013. Now, after nine years, she will appear in his upcoming music video once again, which excites the K-pop fandom.

Fans have seen how Taeyang has been a supportive senior to the group and has always invited them to his concerts during their debut days. Now that the former is making a comeback in the industry, Lisa is doing the same.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement as they hope to see the duo dance together in Taeyang’s upcoming solo album Down To Earth.

The two main dancers will shake the kpop world by the end of the month!!

Taeyang and Lisa are strong seniors and juniors who ate a pot of rice at YG, and they are collaborating for the first time through Taeyang's new album



Lisa went on a support shoot, not only featuring but also in a music video.

TAEYANG X LISA IS COMING I'm also very excited to see the choreography cuz we're talking about the 2 MAIN DANCERS of Blackpink and BigBang!!!

MAIN DANCERS of Blackpink and BigBang!

I just want an amazing choreography that Lisa and Taeyang will slay.

we just celebrated twelve years with Lisa yesterday… and now after ten years from her appearance on Taeyang's mv, Lisa's gonna collaborate on new music with Taeyang!! This is gonna be dope from two main dancers AHHHH!!

On the same day, the former BIGBANG member released a few teasers for his upcoming album and additionally released a spoiler clip for Seed, which is part of his solo album Down To Earth. In the spoiler clip, he is seen singing emotionally while standing beside a musician playing the piano.

More about the idols

BIGBANG’s Taeyang recently released his solo single VIBE in collaboration with BTS’ Jimin, which made records on many music charts and received praise from fans. Fans mostly loved the choreography and vocals of the music video. Moreover, the idol also became the first-ever global ambassador for French fashion house Givenchy on January 17.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member is occupied with her world tour concert and was recently spotted at the Incheon International Airport along with fellow group member Jisoo. She gave a shoutout to her latest single Flower and requested fans to show her immense love.

Recently, the endangered and new flower species, Friesodielsia Lalisae, was named after her by a researcher Anissara Damthongdee, who stated that the idol helped her overcome the challenges she faced while pursuing her Ph.D.

Taeyang’s upcoming solo album is slated to premiere on April 25, 2023.

