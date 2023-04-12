“Both are one in a million”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to her serving as an inspiration for new fragrant flower species ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has found a new admirer in discoverer Anissara Damthongdee, who named a new fragrant flower species after the talented rapper. The name of the species, ‘Friesodielsia lalisae,’ the bright green yet-to-bloom flower is inspired by the discoverer’s love for the LALISA singer.

While the first half of the name sounds like the scientific name of a flower or plant, the second half of the name ‘Lalisae,’ is derived from BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s real name Lalisa.

For those unversed, the Thai rapper’s full name is Lalisa Manoban. She even named her debut album and the accompanying title track after her real name. Her birth name was Pranpriya Manoban, which she changed to Lalisa when a fortune-teller advised her to do so for better career prospects. She then landed an audition at YG Entertainment and the rest is history.

BLINKs are surprised and happy to know that a newly discovered flower species has been named after the artist and took to social media to share their views. One excited fan @B95Sal wrote “Both are one in a million,” sharing a photo of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her name-sake rare flower species.

SalB95𓆸0327 @B95Sal

#LALISA #Friesodielsialalisae Naming a rare species (Friesodielsia lalisae) after thee LALISA couldn’t be more fitting. Both are one in a million 🤍🖤 Naming a rare species (Friesodielsia lalisae) after thee LALISA couldn’t be more fitting. Both are one in a million 🤍🖤#LALISA #Friesodielsialalisae https://t.co/styJWkYdcJ

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to a researcher naming a newly discovered fragrant flower species after her

SK POP @SKPopCulture

The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says Lisa has greatly inspired her to overcome obstacles during her Ph.D. study! 🪷 Flower For #LALISA #LISA of #BLACKPINK is honored by a fan by naming a rare, fragrant flower species, ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’, after her!The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says Lisa has greatly inspired her to overcome obstacles during her Ph.D. study! 🪷 Flower For #LALISA#LISA of #BLACKPINK is honored by a fan by naming a rare, fragrant flower species, ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’, after her!💬The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says Lisa has greatly inspired her to overcome obstacles during her Ph.D. study! https://t.co/2qi6gD8uS8

The researcher/discoverer who specializes in plant and flower-related studies, named a new fragrant flower species ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’ after the much-loved idol. Friesodielsia comes from the Plantae kingdom and can be described as a genius plant of flowering plants in the custard apple and soursop family.

The new fragrant variants, ‘Lalisae’ have been named by the plant researcher Anissara Damthongdee, who described BLACKPINK’s Lisa as her inspiration and source of strength to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study.

Naturally, BLINKs are happy and excited to see a new flower variant named after BLACKPINK’s Lisa and shared their reactions on social media.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says that A new species of flower, “Friesodielsia lalisae”, has been named after #LISA The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says that #LISA has greatly inspired her to overcome any obstacles during studying for her doctorate! A new species of flower, “Friesodielsia lalisae”, has been named after #LISA!The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says that #LISA has greatly inspired her to overcome any obstacles during studying for her doctorate! https://t.co/hKtfitlkND

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE @BLACKPINKGLOBAL



Scientific Name:… In honor of @BLACKPINK #LISA , a fragrant flowering plant that is considered to be a new species of the rarest and most endangered in the world was given the nickname “Bunga (Flower of) Lalisa” by the researchers from Chiang Mai University who discovered it.Scientific Name:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In honor of @BLACKPINK #LISA, a fragrant flowering plant that is considered to be a new species of the rarest and most endangered in the world was given the nickname “Bunga (Flower of) Lalisa” by the researchers from Chiang Mai University who discovered it. Scientific Name:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/G6eg1A9eFd

🧚🏿‍♀️ @Brownandthiccc Lisa just got a flower named after her and Coachella is in three days then the carpool karaoke and now new music?? all in the same month yea we WON!!! Lisa just got a flower named after her and Coachella is in three days then the carpool karaoke and now new music?? all in the same month yea we WON!!! https://t.co/NZWsNzlkZ0

𓆩♡𓆪 @GhoulPinks

blackpink headlining coachella in 3 days, lisa collaborating with bigbang taeyang in a few weeks, carpool karaoke with james corden this month, a new flower species being named after lisa, we blinks will be FED blackpink headlining coachella in 3 days, lisa collaborating with bigbang taeyang in a few weeks, carpool karaoke with james corden this month, a new flower species being named after lisa, we blinks will be FED 😭https://t.co/H1w2FkAaZh

Notably, the researcher Anissara Damthongdee belongs to Chiang Mai University in Thailand and is credited with the discovery of this rare fragrant flower that grows in dense forests alongside rivers and stream banks.

In her official research thesis, Damthongdee revealed that the newly discovered flower species:

"Is named in honor of Lalisa Manobal, a famous Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, whose motivation has greatly inspired the first author to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study."

Notably, BLACKPINK member Lisa is a Thai national and is considered the pride of her country for bringing so much glory to the nation. A couple of years ago, she became the first foreign trainee of YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea responsible for groups like BIGBANG and 2NE1.

✫ MAX @villian0max @BLINKSTATS I am a bio student and feeling so good @BLINKSTATS I am a bio student and feeling so good 😭

BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirmed to feature on BIGBANG member Taeyang’s upcoming album

On April 12, Korean media outlet OSEN revealed that BLACKPINK member Lisa will be collaborating with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on his upcoming album. Not only will she be featured on the album, but she will also be starring in the music video.

In response, THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, confirmed the news by stating:

“BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April.”

Previously, BIGBANG’s Taeyang had collaborated with BTS’ Jimin on the song VIBE, which topped both domestic and international music charts, marking a successful first collaboration for both artists.

