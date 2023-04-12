“Both are one in a million”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to her serving as an inspiration for new fragrant flower species ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has found a new admirer in discoverer Anissara Damthongdee, who named a new fragrant flower species after the talented rapper. The name of the species, ‘Friesodielsia lalisae,’ the bright green yet-to-bloom flower is inspired by the discoverer’s love for the LALISA singer.
While the first half of the name sounds like the scientific name of a flower or plant, the second half of the name ‘Lalisae,’ is derived from BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s real name Lalisa.
For those unversed, the Thai rapper’s full name is Lalisa Manoban. She even named her debut album and the accompanying title track after her real name. Her birth name was Pranpriya Manoban, which she changed to Lalisa when a fortune-teller advised her to do so for better career prospects. She then landed an audition at YG Entertainment and the rest is history.
BLINKs are surprised and happy to know that a newly discovered flower species has been named after the artist and took to social media to share their views. One excited fan @B95Sal wrote “Both are one in a million,” sharing a photo of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her name-sake rare flower species.
The researcher/discoverer who specializes in plant and flower-related studies, named a new fragrant flower species ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’ after the much-loved idol. Friesodielsia comes from the Plantae kingdom and can be described as a genius plant of flowering plants in the custard apple and soursop family.
The new fragrant variants, ‘Lalisae’ have been named by the plant researcher Anissara Damthongdee, who described BLACKPINK’s Lisa as her inspiration and source of strength to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study.
Notably, the researcher Anissara Damthongdee belongs to Chiang Mai University in Thailand and is credited with the discovery of this rare fragrant flower that grows in dense forests alongside rivers and stream banks.
In her official research thesis, Damthongdee revealed that the newly discovered flower species:
"Is named in honor of Lalisa Manobal, a famous Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, whose motivation has greatly inspired the first author to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study."
Notably, BLACKPINK member Lisa is a Thai national and is considered the pride of her country for bringing so much glory to the nation. A couple of years ago, she became the first foreign trainee of YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea responsible for groups like BIGBANG and 2NE1.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirmed to feature on BIGBANG member Taeyang’s upcoming album
On April 12, Korean media outlet OSEN revealed that BLACKPINK member Lisa will be collaborating with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on his upcoming album. Not only will she be featured on the album, but she will also be starring in the music video.
In response, THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, confirmed the news by stating:
“BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April.”
Previously, BIGBANG’s Taeyang had collaborated with BTS’ Jimin on the song VIBE, which topped both domestic and international music charts, marking a successful first collaboration for both artists.