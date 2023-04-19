“Is this real life?”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo finally shares her thoughts watching Taylor Swift groove to Pink Venom at the 2022 VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo finally shared her thoughts regarding the viral clip of Taylor Swift grooving to their song, Pink Venom, at last year’s VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards). A clip showing the Anti-Hero singer cheering loudly, singing along to the English parts of the song, and even dancing a bit to Pink Venom’s point choreography spread on the internet like wildfire.

In her most recent interview with Teen Vogue, released on April 19, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed how she felt discovering Taylor Swift dancing to their tunes. The VMAs 2022 was the first American award show that BLACKPINK attended.

Not only did they perform Pink Venom on stage, but they also cheered loudly for Lisa, who won the Best K-pop award. Speaking about the experience at large, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo said:

“We attended our first American award show at the VMAs. Lisa won an award there and so we were so proud. We were performing there. Seeing Taylor Swift, someone I listened to a lot growing up, dancing along to our music I was like ‘is this real life?’ That kind of feeling. For us, it was an inspiring and great experience.”

Fans finally get an answer to how BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s reacted seeing Taylor Swift vibing to the group’s Pink Venom performance

ミ☆ @bIinksupreme jisoo’s reaction to seeing taylor swift dancing to when they performed pink venom at the vma’s jisoo’s reaction to seeing taylor swift dancing to when they performed pink venom at the vma’s 😭 https://t.co/g52Ra9tsHG

BLACKPINK created history at the VMAs 2022 by becoming the first-ever female pop act to perform at the event. They gave the audience an electrifying performance of their pre-release single, Pink Venom. The awards night also marked great significance for the four-member girl group because one of its members, Lisa, won the Best K-pop award for LALISA.

Among several reaction clips circulated on Twitter, one with Bejeweled singer Taylor Swift grooving to BLACKPINK's performance was regarded as the most remarkable.

A TikTok video by user @rjvktsg posted on Twitter by @getawayrosie is close to getting one million views already. It currently sits at 841.6k views after being posted in August last year.

k @getawayrosie this is the clearest version i've seen omg this is the clearest version i've seen omg https://t.co/B6PeygIpMl

The TikTok video showed Taylor Swift mouthing the ‘BLACKPINK’ chant at the beginning of Pink Venom. She then gets up and grooves to the song while occasionally singing it. She also enthusiastically yelled the verse "Look what you made us do," which is similar to her 2017 hit song, Look What You Made Me Do.

All this time, fans wondered how the Pink Venom singers would have reacted to the viral clip.

They finally received an answer when BLACKPINK’s Jisoo talked about the group’s first overseas award show with Teen Vogue. She mentioned that it was a “great experience” and almost made her question reality after seeing Taylor Swift’s clip.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently made her solo debut with the album ME. The title track, FLOWER, has also gone viral on multiple platforms, leading to a new dance challenge. The Pink Venom singers also made history as the first-ever K-pop act to headline Coachella 2023.

Poll : 0 votes