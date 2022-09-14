10 BLACKPINK x Western music artist interactions at VMAs 2022

On August 29, BLACKPINK stunned the whole world and graced the VMAs red carpet, appearing in gorgeous attires. The K-pop girl group made history with their VMAs win, along with a show-stopping performance on their latest hit, Pink Venom.

Along with the group bagging an award for the 'Best Metaverse Performance' category, BLACKPINK's rapper Lisa winning in the Best K-pop category for LALISA made their appearance even more memorable.

Members of the group Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa lightened up the VMAs stage by performing on Pink Venom and their performance was whole-heartedly praised by fans globally. The group is the first female K-pop artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

One of the highlights of the awards night was the group's heartwarming interactions with international music artists. As the group approached the VMAs, many famous musicians seemed to be supporting and cheering for the group. Here's a list of top interactions of BLACKPINK with international music artists, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Top 10 BLACKPINK moments with International Musicians at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

1) Taylor Swift

BLACKPINK was seen receiving immense support from pop superstar Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV VMAs. While the girl group was performing Pink Venom on stage, Swift was seen grooving and singing.

Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Rosé (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé also met Taylor Swift at the after party of the award show. Social media stirred-up as pictures of both singers hanging out together, along with singer Sabrina Carpenter, at the after-party went viral.

2) Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow was seen fanboying over BLACKPINK's Lisa at the MTV VMAs when she walked on the VMAs stage to receive her award for LALISA.

In videos shared by fans on social media, Jack Harlow is seen expressing his disbelief looking at Lisa and people couldn't relate more to the reaction.

3) Dove Cameron

BLACKPINK'S Lisa was announced as the winner of the Best in K-pop category and soon after the award show, fans were surprised to see artist Dove Cameron's excitement over Lisa's win as she looked extremely happy during the moment.

4) Lil Nas X

American rapper Lil Nas X was also seen fanboying over the K-pop girl group. He was seen recognizing BLACKPINK when the host of the award show introduced a K-Pop group that was taking over the world. The Industry Baby singer could be also seen mentioning BLACKPINK's name to his friend.

Fans also thought the rapper was showing his excitement to see member Jisoo. BLINKs could relate to the rapper's reaction and gushed over it on social media.

5) Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter was asked in the interview who she was hoping to run into at the award show. The singer and songwriter mentioned that meeting BLACKPINK would do it for her.

The group’s member Rosé's pictures hanging out with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were also one of the highlights of the after-party of the MTV VMAs. This was enough for BLACKPINK fans to confirm that Sabrina Carpenter is also one of the international BLINKs.

6) Lizzo

On August 29, Lizzo posted on social media about her run-in with half of the K-pop group's members at the MTV VMAs 2022. The singer got a cute video of Lisa and Jisoo on behalf of a follower who had requested her to take a selfie with the group. Lizzo also mentioned in the caption that the group was so sweet.

Lizzo was also heard screaming for the Born Pink star while the group were on stage. The reaction warmed BLINKs all over the world.

7) Nicki Minaj

Rosé and Nicki Minaj at VMAs 2022 (Image via Getty)

BLACKPINK's Rosé was also seen hanging out with Nicki Minaj. As both singers' pictures on social media were shared, fans couldn't be happier to see both the talented girls together. The group also enjoyed rapper Nicki Minaj’s performance as their exciting reactions were proof of it.

8) Khalid

The K-pop girl group also met American singer-songwriter Khalid. He was seen hanging out with the group throughout the awards night. This was not the first time the artists have met each other, as it was a reunion for them after they met at the 2019 Coachella previously.

9) Måneskin

The Italian glam rock band Måneskin disclosed that they want to collaborate with the K-pop girl group.

During an interview with iHeartRadio at the 2022 VMAs, when the band was asked to choose one person who they would like to join their band, band vocalist Damiano David responded with a "the whole BLACKPINK group". Their enthralling reaction was everything to allow BLINKs to manifest the K-pop group's next collab with Maneskin.

10) Anitta

During the MTV Video Music Awards, the group introduced Brazilian singer Anitta to the VMAs stage, with their sweet intro gaining a lot of attention on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Anitta also took a picture with the group. Fans adored the interaction between the two global hot-selling artists.

The Born Pink stars are well known for their resonance with international artists. The group has previously collaborated with popular singers, like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, among others.

The K-pop girl group is also well known for its strong bonds in the entertainment industry within Korea and globally, and the 2022 MTV VMAs were no exception. Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for its upcoming Born Pink world Tour in October.

