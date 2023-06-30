Paramore Australia and New Zealand tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Paramore have announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 18-27, 2023, in venues across mainland Australia and New Zealand. The tour is in support of the band's latest album, This Is Why, which was released on February 10, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special performances from Remi Wolf, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from July 3, 2023, at 10:00 am AEST. The presale can be accessed via the FrontierTouring page of the band (https://www.frontiertouring.com/paramore).

General tickets for the tour will be available from July 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm AEST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website (https://www.paramore.net/tour).

Paramore building momentum for their album with tour

Paramore released their sixth studio album, This Is Why, on February 10, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian as well as UK album chart. The album also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 as well as the Dutch album chart.

The band is supporting their album with tours, starting with a North American tour that ends with a concert on August 2, 2023, at the XCEL Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The North American tour will be followed by the newly announced Australia and New Zealand tour. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

November 18, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand at the Spark Arena

November 22, 2023 - Brisbane (Central Business District), Australia at the Entertainment Center

November 25, 2023 - Sydney, Australia at The Domain

November 27, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Lever Arena

Tracing Paramore and their music career

Paramore was formed after the vocalist Hayley Williams rejected Atlantic Records' attempt to put her on a solo pop career, leading to the formation of the band in 2004. The band explained their formation and work with the label, in an interview with The Trades:

"John Janick got ahold of some demos that we had done in Nashville, and he really liked it; he wasn't sold on us until he saw us perform though. So he came and saw us at Taste of Chaos, which was acoustic, and then he wanted to see us perform live."

The band continued:

"So we did something like a warehouse for him and some of the other guys at the company. And then we decided that we were going to be on the label."

Paramore released their debut studio album, All We Know Is Falling, on July 26, 2005. The album was the band's chart breakthrough, peaking at number 54 on the UK album chart. The album also sold 500,000 copies in the US since its release.

Following the band's chart breakthrough, the band released their second album, Riot!, on June 12, 2007. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as their Kiwi album chart.

The band released their third studio album, Brand New Eyes, on September 29, 2009. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, German, and Kiwi as well as the UK album chart. The album also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number three on the Canadian album chart.

The band's eponymously titled fourth studio album, Paramore, was released on April 5, 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Australian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album chart.

The band released their sixth studio album, After Laughter, on May 12, 2017. The album peaked at number three on the Australian album chart as well as at number four on the Irish and UK album chart.

Poll : 0 votes